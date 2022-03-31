Many of us are looking forward to a holiday, especially now that restrictions on travel have eased. But as everyone rushes to book after years without getting away, prices might come as a shock. Your accommodation is likely to be one of the biggest outlays for any trip, so getting a great deal can slash overall costs. Of course, you want to make sure you’re cutting the price, not the quality. Here are our top tips for finding cheap hotels, bagging exclusive deals and protecting yourself from cancellation charges. What to look for when booking a hotel deal People say “you get what you pay for” – but this can be a trap. In fact, you’ll often find that the same hotel can cost wildly different prices depending on how and when you book. There are also poor hotels that are super expensive because they spend so much money on advertising, and cheaper rates where the accommodation quality is much higher. Do your research carefully and make sure you shop around. Check what’s included in the rate, such as food, view and size of room. If you can, try to be flexible as shifting your holiday by a couple of days can make a huge difference on price. Also check cancellation policies carefully, as restrictions are still fluid and countries are changing travel requirements regularly. Finding hotels for cheap Make sure you take full advantage of comparison sites to get the best possible price on a hotel. First decide on location and when you want to go away, then see what is out there. Use a couple of different sites, as they will all have different deals on offer. Once you’ve found the hotel you want, do an internet search to see if you can find the same accommodation more cheaply. It’s also worth ringing the hotel direct, as some will offer discounts if you go through them rather than a third-party site. Let them know the price you’ve found and see if they will beat it. You can also ask if there are any upgrades on offer and see if they’ll throw extras in, such as free breakfast or Wi-Fi.

Spending abroad can be costly, so make sure you compare the market for the best exchange rates available on your travel money before jetting off. Compare travel money

Cancel and rebook if the price drops One factor to consider is cancellation policies. In part, this is important because of the uncertain nature of travel in the current climate. But it can also be a good way to save cash. Often prices will change throughout the year as hotels consider demand. If your booking includes free cancellation, you can rebook to take advantage when prices drop. Make sure you’ve read the terms carefully, and that free really does mean free. Check when the last date for cancellation is and look for hidden fees and charges. Some booking sites including Booking.com and EBookers offer a free price promise, so if you can find the same accommodation more cheaply, they’ll refund the difference. Hotels.com suggests cancelling and rebooking for free if prices drop, but if your booking is non-refundable, you can claim the difference in vouchers. Why it’s important to read the fine print – and what to look for Make sure you’ve carefully checked all the fine print and you know what’s included in your deal. Some of the main things to consider are: Cancellation policy – is it free and when is the latest you can cancel?

Is breakfast included – and is it worth it? (If you’re not a morning person or you like to explore it may be a hidden extra)

All-inclusive restrictions – there’s nothing worse than shelling out for all-inclusive and then realising that you only get bottom tier drinks or limited restaurant meals

Location, location, location – look on Google Maps to see exactly where the hotel is. Sometimes ‘near’ isn’t as close as you think

Amenities and added costs – how many pools are there, how much does the spa cost, are there good places to eat nearby, can you book trips?

Skiing specific – how close are you to lifts? Can you get a discount on lift passes? What is the boot room like?

Room inclusions – what view will you have, how big are the beds, is there a bathtub or just a shower?

Trips and excursions – what is on offer and how much does it cost?

Transfers – are these included and how much will they cost?

Make sure you get the best possible cover when you go away by comparing travel insurance deals. You can find the cover you need at the right price whatever your travel plans. Compare travel insurance