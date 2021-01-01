Look for the highest pound to dollar exchange rate. This will tell you how many US dollars you will get in exchange for your money.

For example, a rate of 1.43 will give you 1 dollar 43 cents for every pound you exchange.

Some providers offer a higher pound to dollar rate if you order over a set amount, perfect if you are buying as part of a large group.

If you compare US dollar rates online you will find better rates than those found on the high street or by waiting to buy them at the airport.

Where can you use US dollars?

The US dollar ($) is the national currency of the United States of America, and the most widely used currency on the planet.

All 50 US states use the US dollar, as well as the following countries:

Bahamas

Belize

British Virgin Islands

Cambodia

Ecuador

Nicaragua

Panama

Turks and Caicos Islands

Important: When visiting any non-European Union country, such as the United States, you must declare any cash that exceeds the equivalent of €10,000.

What notes and coins can you get?

The US dollar comes in a range of denominations, including;

Cents coins : 1 (penny), 5 (nickel), 10 (dime), 25 (quarter), 50

Dollar coins : 1

Dollar notes: 1, 5, 10, 20, 50 and 100

The 50 cent and 1 dollar coin are rare in the US, but still accepted as legal tender.

When you order online you will only be sent US dollar notes, not coins.

US dollar FAQs

Q Can I get US dollars delivered? A Yes, but there is usually a cost if a provider offers the service. You can save money by having your currency delivered to a nearby store for collection. Q Will I get the same US dollar rate on the high street? A No, the rates online are often better than the high street because online providers need to be more competitively priced to attract you. Q Can I use my credit card to buy US dollars? A Yes, but you will be charged by both your credit card provider and the travel money provider for purchasing travel money with your credit card. Q What is commission? A It is the fee a travel money provider charges for exchanging your money into a foreign currency. Q Is my money protected if a provider goes bust? A No, so make sure you buy from a provider that will send your currency as soon as it is processed.

About our US dollar comparison