Travel money: how to get the best deal

A good deal on travel money means getting the best return for your pound sterling. This guide will show you how.
You need to find the best exchange rate with the lowest additional charges, like delivery fees, to get a good deal.
Compare foreign currency deals online and in store to find which company will give you the most travel money in total.
Taking travel money with you is not the only way to spend abroad so make sure you explore all your options before your trip.
This shows how much foreign currency you can get in exchange for your money.
Travel money providers buy foreign currency at a wholesale price, meaning they can sell the currency to you at a profit. This is why there are so many different exchange rates.
The higher the number you can find, the better the exchange rate — for example...
This is taken by travel money providers to handle the administration of your order.
The charge is normally incorporated into the rate, so although many companies advertise 0% commission they could still be charging you by offering a less competitive exchange rate instead.
A delivery charge may apply if you buy your travel money online or over the phone. The cost varies. Some companies offer free delivery to your home address while others offer free delivery for collection from a branch or at the airport.
If you buy foreign currency with your credit card you will be charged:
On your credit card — buying foreign currency is treated as a cash withdrawal. This means you will incur a cash advance fee and daily interest charges.
By the travel money company — most charge a transaction fee of up to 3% for using your credit card to pay for your currency.
Ordering travel money online and in store both have different pros and cons:
More choice
Better rates
Broad range of currencies available
Need to wait for delivery
Delivery charges
Could get lost in the post
Easily found on high street
Collect straight away
No delivery charges
Less choice
Limited stock
Takes time to compare
Yes, this is known as preordering and it means:
you can avoid delivery charges by picking up the currency in store
you will need to leave plenty of time for arrival if you have your currency delivered
Planning in advance gives you time to weigh up the pros and cons of the different travel money options, including online cash orders and travel money cards.
If time is tight read our last minute travel guide to find out what your different options are.
Focus on the overall cost: do not just look for the highest exchange rate, because you could find a lower rate is better overall if commission and delivery charges are excluded.
Do not use your credit card: use your debit card or simply swap your sterling cash into your chosen currency to avoid excessive credit card charges.
Avoid cheap tricks: do not be swayed by companies offering 0% commission on travel money as this will apply to almost every travel money company.
Prepare in advance: shop around for travel money well before your trip so you can compare deals and make the most of free delivery options which take longer to arrive.
Remember your card: if you have a debit card, credit card or prepaid card that does not charge you to spend or withdraw cash abroad, it might pay to wait until you get to your destination and simply withdraw your foreign currency from a cash machine.
Spending abroad can be costly, so make sure you compare the market for the best exchange rates available on your travel money before jetting off.