Travel money: how to get the best deal

Compare foreign currency deals online and in store to find which company will give you the most travel money in total.

You need to find the best exchange rate with the lowest additional charges, like delivery fees, to get a good deal.

"Excellent website for currency exchange: I have used it many times, it is simple to use and very fast and clearly shows the best exchange rates in an instant. I would recommend it to anyone."

Taking travel money with you is not the only way to spend abroad so make sure you explore all your options before your trip.

What are the costs?

Exchange rate

This shows how much foreign currency you can get in exchange for your money.

Travel money providers buy foreign currency at a wholesale price, meaning they can sell the currency to you at a profit. This is why there are so many different exchange rates.

Commission charge

This is taken by travel money providers to handle the administration of your order.

The charge is normally incorporated into the rate, so although many companies advertise 0% commission they could still be charging you by offering a less competitive exchange rate instead.

Delivery cost

A delivery charge may apply if you buy your travel money online or over the phone. The cost varies. Some companies offer free delivery to your home address while others offer free delivery for collection from a branch or at the airport.

Credit card charges

If you buy foreign currency with your credit card you will be charged:

On your credit card — buying foreign currency is treated as a cash withdrawal. This means you will incur a cash advance fee and daily interest charges.

By the travel money company — most charge a transaction fee of up to 3% for using your credit card to pay for your currency.

How should you buy?

Ordering travel money online and in store both have different pros and cons:

Online

Pros

More choice

Better rates

Broad range of currencies available

Cons

Need to wait for delivery

Delivery charges

Could get lost in the post

In store

Pros

Easily found on high street

Collect straight away

No delivery charges

Cons

Less choice

Limited stock

Takes time to compare

Can you order in advance?

Yes, this is known as preordering and it means:

you can avoid delivery charges by picking up the currency in store

you will need to leave plenty of time for arrival if you have your currency delivered

Planning in advance gives you time to weigh up the pros and cons of the different travel money options, including online cash orders and travel money cards.

If time is tight read our last minute travel guide to find out what your different options are.

Top tips for getting the best deal