Last updated: 13 April 2022

What is student travel insurance?

Student travel insurance is tailored especially for students. It can be valuable if you’re going abroad to study, work as part of a course, or volunteer.

You can also use it when travelling for pleasure providing you’re still registered as a student. You can usually go away for longer on a student policy than you could with regular travel insurance cover.

Is travel insurance a legal requirement for students studying abroad?

Travel insurance isn’t a legal requirement for students studying or working abroad, but it’s something you should consider getting for your own protection. Having student travel insurance in place can give you both peace of mind and financial security.

What does student travel insurance cover?

Your policy can cover all sorts of eventualities, including:

Injury or illness: pays out for any medical costs if you fall ill or have an accident while you’re abroad

Baggage claims : reimburses the cost of any luggage that goes missing or gets damaged in transit – this doesn’t include unattended luggage

Lost or damaged possessions : covers the cost of any personal belongings that go missing or are broken while you’re abroad

Trip cancellation, curtailment or delays : lets you claim if you are unable to travel or your trip gets cut short

Repatriation: pays the cost of getting you home in an emergency

Check quotes carefully to make sure the cover you need is included before you sign up.

What does student travel insurance not cover?

Typical exclusions on travel insurance for students include:

people with pre-existing medical conditions

those who fall outside the age limits

certain destinations

participation in extreme sports

accidents linked to alcohol or drugs

specific jobs, whether they are paid or unpaid – usually manual labour

Can I travel anywhere with student travel insurance?

Some travel insurance for students may only cover Europe, while other policies may also cover destinations like the USA, Australia or further afield.

It is important to check that all the countries you plan to visit on your trip are included in your policy. Don’t forget to check any countries that you’re stopping over in or passing through.

Check your trip details

Your policy can last as long as you need it to. Work out how many days you’ll be overseas, and then check if your quotes will cover the full duration of your trip.

There are different types of cover available:

Single-trip covers just one trip of a specific length, such as up to 100 days

Multi-trip or annual cover multiple destinations, usually over a 12-month period

Backpacker covers longer trips: it’s ideal for people taking a gap year and may suit students studying or working abroad

Sports travel or extreme sports travel cover you for sporting trips, which could include skiing, horse riding or scuba diving

Find out more about whether you should get single-trip or annual student travel insurance?

How to find the best student travel insurance

When looking for the best student travel insurance policy, you should think about:

what type of cover you will need

what you want to cover

how much cover you require

where you’re travelling to

the length of your trip

the price – try comparing quotes to find the best deal

Double-check the policy you’re looking at to make sure it covers you for study, work, volunteering or whatever else you plan to do on your travels.

Compare student travel insurance quotes to find the right one for you. Read the terms and conditions carefully so you’re aware of any exclusions.

What else to look out for when it comes to student travel insurance