Last updated: 13 April 2022
Student travel insurance is tailored especially for students. It can be valuable if you’re going abroad to study, work as part of a course, or volunteer.
You can also use it when travelling for pleasure providing you’re still registered as a student. You can usually go away for longer on a student policy than you could with regular travel insurance cover.
Travel insurance isn’t a legal requirement for students studying or working abroad, but it’s something you should consider getting for your own protection. Having student travel insurance in place can give you both peace of mind and financial security.
Your policy can cover all sorts of eventualities, including:
Injury or illness: pays out for any medical costs if you fall ill or have an accident while you’re abroad
Baggage claims: reimburses the cost of any luggage that goes missing or gets damaged in transit – this doesn’t include unattended luggage
Lost or damaged possessions: covers the cost of any personal belongings that go missing or are broken while you’re abroad
Trip cancellation, curtailment or delays: lets you claim if you are unable to travel or your trip gets cut short
Repatriation: pays the cost of getting you home in an emergency
Check quotes carefully to make sure the cover you need is included before you sign up.
Typical exclusions on travel insurance for students include:
people with pre-existing medical conditions
those who fall outside the age limits
certain destinations
participation in extreme sports
accidents linked to alcohol or drugs
specific jobs, whether they are paid or unpaid – usually manual labour
Some travel insurance for students may only cover Europe, while other policies may also cover destinations like the USA, Australia or further afield.
It is important to check that all the countries you plan to visit on your trip are included in your policy. Don’t forget to check any countries that you’re stopping over in or passing through.
Your policy can last as long as you need it to. Work out how many days you’ll be overseas, and then check if your quotes will cover the full duration of your trip.
There are different types of cover available:
Single-trip covers just one trip of a specific length, such as up to 100 days
Multi-trip or annual cover multiple destinations, usually over a 12-month period
Backpacker covers longer trips: it’s ideal for people taking a gap year and may suit students studying or working abroad
Sports travel or extreme sports travel cover you for sporting trips, which could include skiing, horse riding or scuba diving
Find out more about whether you should get single-trip or annual student travel insurance?
When looking for the best student travel insurance policy, you should think about:
what type of cover you will need
what you want to cover
how much cover you require
where you’re travelling to
the length of your trip
the price – try comparing quotes to find the best deal
Double-check the policy you’re looking at to make sure it covers you for study, work, volunteering or whatever else you plan to do on your travels.
Compare student travel insurance quotes to find the right one for you. Read the terms and conditions carefully so you’re aware of any exclusions.
Check current advice from the UK Government’s Foreign and Commonwealth Office – if they deem any of your destinations unsafe and you decide to travel anyway, you could invalidate your insurance
If you plan to work, double-check that your policy covers you for the type of work or volunteering you plan to do while you’re away
Ensure you can afford any excess that needs to be paid if you make a claim; if you can’t afford it, it’s likely that your claim will be rejected
If you have any pre-existing medical conditions, make sure you declare these before you take out insurance
Check your policy documents carefully to make sure your details are correct otherwise your policy may be invalid
Take out student travel insurance as soon as you know you’re going away, because having it in place means you can claim if the trip is cancelled
Remember to look after yourself and your belongings – travel insurance doesn’t mean you can be careless
You can still get a quote through money.co.uk if you have a pre-existing condition, including cancer or severe heart or respiratory complaints. People who have had strokes or are terminally ill can also get a quote.
Some insurers might not cover you if you already have a severe medical disorder or a number of conditions, and others may only offer insurance at a much higher price. If you’re unable to find suitable cover, talk to the Money and Pension Service (MaPS). It has a directory of insurers willing to cover customers with pre-existing medical conditions.
You can contact the Money and Pensions Service (MaPS) through its website or telephone the team on 0800 138 7777.
No. Certain countries may be excluded. Check your quote or contact your insurer to find out if your destination is covered.
Yes. Having your documents with you is useful as they contain information about your cover and instructions for making a claim.
No. Student travel insurance is not a legal requirement. However, it can protect you against expensive bills if something happens abroad.
Yes. European Health Insurance Cards only cover medical treatment while in the European Economic Area (EEA).
Last updated: 29 March, 2022