How to get travel insurance as you get older

When you reach 65 years old your travel insurance premiums will be higher and your cover could be restricted. Here is how to find a policy that gives you the cover you want without paying over the odds.

Does cover cost more as you get older?

Yes, you will usually pay more than younger travellers and the cover you can get may be limited.

Many travel insurers charge higher premiums when you get to 65 years old, with some even increasing premiums when you reach your early 30s.

Is there a maximum age?

Yes, most insurers will only offer cover up to a set age, such as 85 for single trips and 80 for annual trip policies. Some have a much lower age limit so make sure you check each policy.

Some insurers specialise in cover for older travellers, so they may offer cover with no age limit.

Why is it more expensive?

The cost of your travel insurance policy will be largely based on how likely you will be to claim, which is why premiums go up as you get older.

From your 60s you are more likely to fall ill or have an accident, which can lead to expensive travel insurance claims.

Your premium will also increase if you have any pre-existing medical conditions. This is because you are more likely to need medical treatment abroad compared to a healthy person.

Did you know?

The average cost of a medical expenses claim was £930 in 2013, with insurers paying out over £4 million a week to customers.

Figures from the ABI

How much does it go up by?

The table below shows an example of how a travel insurance policy for a single person going to Europe for seven days can change as they get older:

Type of policy30 years old65 years old80 years old
Single trip£9.98£9.98£47.96
Annual£28.41£52.96£178.86
Quotes taken from Staysure Essential policy based on no medical conditions, January 2016

Every insurer will offer different quotes, so shop around several providers to find the best deal regardless of your age.

Compare travel insurance for over 65s

How does the cover differ?

Normally it will be the same as any other policy, but some insurers will adjust the cover you get based on your age, including:

  • Reducing the maximum length of your trip

  • Limiting where you can travel to

  • Reducing your personal accident benefit

Check the policy documents carefully before you apply to make sure you have the cover you need before you travel.

Find out more about what is covered under your travel insurance policy, including the levels of cover available.

How to keep the cost down

Although travel insurance can cost more as you get older, there are things that you can do to reduce the price:

  • Shop around: If you are over 65 the cost of your travel cover can vary wildly between insurers so always get a number of quotes. Look for providers that specialise in cover for older people and compare the best deals.

  • Travel several times a year? It could cost you less to take out an annual policy compared to several single trip policies. Find out if annual multi trip cover is right for you here.

  • Cut your cover: Most travel insurance policies drop your price if you remove some cover, like lost or stolen baggage protection.

This guide has even more easy ways you can cut the cost of your travel insurance.

8 easy ways to cut the cost of your travel insurance

Should you risk travelling without insurance?

No, it is never a good idea to travel abroad without proper travel insurance in place.

Healthcare in other countries can be very expensive, especially in popular destinations like the USA, so it pays to have insurance in place should the worst happen.

The cost of treatment and emergency travel back to the UK can run into the tens of thousands. For example, if you suffered an infection while on holiday in California and needed hospital treatment and plane tickets home, it could cost up to £100,000.

If you have a pre-existing condition, you can still get a quote through Money.co.uk. These conditions could include cancer, stroke, serious heart, respiratory and terminal conditions.
Some insurers might not cover you if you already have a serious medical condition, or if you have a number of conditions. Others might only offer insurance at a much higher price. If you're unable to find suitable cover, the Money and Pension Service (MaPS) has also set up a directory of insurers willing to cover customers with pre-existing medical conditions.
You can contact the Money and Pensions Service (MaPS) or you can telephone 0800 138 7777.

Make sure you get the best possible cover when you go away by comparing travel insurance deals. You can find the cover you need at the right price whatever your travel plans.

Compare travel insurance

