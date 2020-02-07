How to get travel insurance as you get older

When you reach 65 years old your travel insurance premiums will be higher and your cover could be restricted. Here is how to find a policy that gives you the cover you want without paying over the odds.
Yes, you will usually pay more than younger travellers and the cover you can get may be limited.
Many travel insurers charge higher premiums when you get to 65 years old, with some even increasing premiums when you reach your early 30s.
Yes, most insurers will only offer cover up to a set age, such as 85 for single trips and 80 for annual trip policies. Some have a much lower age limit so make sure you check each policy.
Some insurers specialise in cover for older travellers, so they may offer cover with no age limit.
The cost of your travel insurance policy will be largely based on how likely you will be to claim, which is why premiums go up as you get older.
From your 60s you are more likely to fall ill or have an accident, which can lead to expensive travel insurance claims.
Your premium will also increase if you have any pre-existing medical conditions. This is because you are more likely to need medical treatment abroad compared to a healthy person.
The average cost of a medical expenses claim was £930 in 2013, with insurers paying out over £4 million a week to customers.
The table below shows an example of how a travel insurance policy for a single person going to Europe for seven days can change as they get older:
|Type of policy
|30 years old
|65 years old
|80 years old
|Single trip
|£9.98
|£9.98
|£47.96
|Annual
|£28.41
|£52.96
|£178.86
Every insurer will offer different quotes, so shop around several providers to find the best deal regardless of your age.
Normally it will be the same as any other policy, but some insurers will adjust the cover you get based on your age, including:
Reducing the maximum length of your trip
Limiting where you can travel to
Reducing your personal accident benefit
Check the policy documents carefully before you apply to make sure you have the cover you need before you travel.
Find out more about what is covered under your travel insurance policy, including the levels of cover available.
Although travel insurance can cost more as you get older, there are things that you can do to reduce the price:
Shop around: If you are over 65 the cost of your travel cover can vary wildly between insurers so always get a number of quotes. Look for providers that specialise in cover for older people and compare the best deals.
Travel several times a year? It could cost you less to take out an annual policy compared to several single trip policies. Find out if annual multi trip cover is right for you here.
Cut your cover: Most travel insurance policies drop your price if you remove some cover, like lost or stolen baggage protection.
This guide has even more easy ways you can cut the cost of your travel insurance.
No, it is never a good idea to travel abroad without proper travel insurance in place.
Healthcare in other countries can be very expensive, especially in popular destinations like the USA, so it pays to have insurance in place should the worst happen.
The cost of treatment and emergency travel back to the UK can run into the tens of thousands. For example, if you suffered an infection while on holiday in California and needed hospital treatment and plane tickets home, it could cost up to £100,000.
Make sure you get the best possible cover when you go away by comparing travel insurance deals. You can find the cover you need at the right price whatever your travel plans.