How to get travel insurance as you get older

Does cover cost more as you get older?

Yes, you will usually pay more than younger travellers and the cover you can get may be limited.

Many travel insurers charge higher premiums when you get to 65 years old, with some even increasing premiums when you reach your early 30s.

Is there a maximum age?

Yes, most insurers will only offer cover up to a set age, such as 85 for single trips and 80 for annual trip policies. Some have a much lower age limit so make sure you check each policy.

Some insurers specialise in cover for older travellers, so they may offer cover with no age limit.

Why is it more expensive?

The cost of your travel insurance policy will be largely based on how likely you will be to claim, which is why premiums go up as you get older.

From your 60s you are more likely to fall ill or have an accident, which can lead to expensive travel insurance claims.