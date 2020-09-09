Compare our best deals for certificated share dealing

Before you can begin, you’ll need to open a share dealing account that lets you buy and sell certificated shares.

Once you’ve done this, you can either add money to your account and purchase paper shares or sell your share certificates online.

More people have moved towards digital share dealing as these shares are cheaper and faster to sell. This trend has seen the number of platforms available for buying and selling share certificates shrink. However, many brokers and platforms will allow you to transfer your share certificates to a nominated account and trade that way.

If you take this approach, the broker or platform will be listed on the shareholder’s register. As a result, you may lose some rights, such as voting in AGMs, and may no longer receive direct communications from the company concerned. The broker or platform will take on all the administration of your shares for you.