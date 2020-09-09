Compare our best deals for certificated share dealing

A bear market is a market environment where a major index or stock falls 20% or more from its recent highs. It’s the opposite of a bull market.
Blue-chip stocks are the stocks of large, industry-leading companies, typically with good reputations. The term was derived from blue gambling chips, the highest-valued chips in casinos.
A firm or person who executes your buy and sell orders for stocks or other securities. Some brokers also provide advisory services.
A bull market is the opposite of a bear market and is a market experiencing a prolonged period of increasing stock prices that are at least 20% above a recent low.
Day trading is the practice of buying and selling a stock or security within the same trading day, often with the intention of profiting from small fluctuations in price.
An Initial Public Offering (IPO) is the first sale or offering of a stock by a company to the public.
A collection of assets that makes up a trader or investor’s portfolio. Your portfolio can contain a single stock or an infinite number of stocks and other securities.
A stop-loss order directs a stockbroker or share trader to sell a stock when it reaches a predetermined price. It is usually used by investors who want to limit their potential losses on a particular share.
Volatility can either refer to an individual stock's price movements or the movements of a financial index. Stocks that fluctuate wildly in price over a short period of time are considered highly volatile, while those that move slowly are deemed less volatile.
If the company is still in existence, you can ask them to confirm your shares are still valid. Once validated, you can sell your certificates.
Not always. You may need to pay a broker fee to hold your shares electronically, but it will be cheaper to trade them when you decide to buy new shares or sell your existing ones.
Consider signing up for an account with frequent trader rates if you think you’ll make multiple trades per month – this could reduce the cost of each individual trade, although you should always check each company’s terms before signing up.
No, the company must be listed on a stock exchange such as the London Stock Exchange (LSE) or Alternative Investment Market (AIM). Do your research to check which exchange is best for you.
Below you can find a list of our share dealing pages:
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