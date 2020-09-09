Compare our best execution only share dealing accounts

Execution only share dealing is a type of stock trading offered by a broker that lets you buy and sell shares without getting personalised advice on which ones to choose.

You make the trades yourself, either through a platform or by calling your execution-only broker. Because no one is advising you, you cut the cost of share dealing by avoiding the fees that come with advisory brokers.

This kind of account is best suited to people with a lot of investment experience, as you will be responsible for choosing what you invest in and when. You need to research the markets and manage your investments.

To start share dealing you need to open a share dealing account that offers an execution-only option. Then you can add money to it and start buying and selling shares.