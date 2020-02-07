Compare our best execution only share dealing accounts

<Share dealing

Compare our best execution only share dealing for stock brokers

Compare execution only share dealing accounts and you could get a better deal with lower fees than on managed accounts. Execution only investment accounts best suit experts as no advice is given.

IG Share Dealing

Zero commission on US shares. Buy UK shares from £3. A quarterly fee of £24 applies, dependent on your trading activity, and commission paid during the quarter will be deducted. No transfer fees.

Your capital is at risk.

Your investments are not guaranteed; they can decrease in value as well as increase and you may not get back the full amount you put in.

What is execution online share dealing?

Execution only share dealing is a type of stock trading that lets you buy and sell shares without getting advice on which shares to buy or sell.

This is done through an execution only broker, who executes the trades that you decide to make without giving you any advice. This helps cut the cost of share dealing by avoiding the fees that come with advisory brokers.

Find out more information on share dealing here

How to start execution only share dealing

You need to open a share dealing account that offers an execution only option, then you can add money to it and start buying and selling shares.

Here is how to start share dealing

Why use an execution only share dealing account?

If you are confident in your ability to buy and sell shares, then an execution only account could save you money.

An execution only share dealing account lets you buy and sell shares without getting any advice first, meaning you can avoid paying any advisory or management fees.

Benefits of execution only

There are several benefits to execution only share dealing:

  • Access to information and charts in real time

  • Buy or sell shares faster

  • Lower trade charges

  • No advisory costs

What charges to look out for

There are three main charges to look out for when choosing an execution only share dealing account:

  • Charge per trade: This is what you pay for each deal you make, whether you are buying or selling shares, e.g. £8 per trade.

  • Platform fees: This is what some brokers charge for using their platform, which can be taken monthly or annually, e.g. £50 per year.

  • Transfer fees: This is what some brokers charge when you transfer money out of your account, e.g. £25 per transfer.

Some share dealing companies offer a frequent trader rate, which reduces how much you pay for each deal you make. To qualify for this rate, you need to make more than a set amount of deals in the previous month.

The cost of each type of charge varies depending on the share dealing company you choose, so compare as many as possible to get the cheapest deal.

What other options do you have?

There are two more types of share dealing broker you could choose from:

  • Advisory: You get advice on which shares to buy and sell, but it is still your decision

  • Discretionary: You give authority to your broker to buy and sell shares on your behalf

Do you have to pay tax on the shares you buy?

If your shares are held in an ISA, you will not need to pay tax on your profit or purchases. If they are in a different type of account, you may need to pay capital gains tax and stamp duty.

The amount of capital gains tax you pay when you sell your shares will depend on your income tax bracket and how much money you have made from the sale.

You can find out more about paying tax on share dealing profits here.

How to start share dealing

Before you begin to buy and sell shares you need to know the costs, and if there are any ways to save money. Here is how to start share dealing and what costs to look out for.

What is share dealing?

If you want to buy shares in companies in the UK or abroad then share dealing lets you do this. Here is how share dealing works.

7 questions you must ask before you invest

The thrills and spills of the stock market can be exciting and lucrative, but sometimes it can be hard to know where to start with investments. Ask yourself these 7 questions to work out how and where to invest your money.

