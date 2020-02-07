What is the best way to save for your child?

If you think you will need access to your child's savings then an instant access savings account could suit your needs.

They let you pay money in and take it out whenever you want, but do not usually offer very competitive interest rates.

Savings for your children's future is an important part of financial planning. While there is no one best formula to follow, there are a number of ways you can choose from that fit your financial goals.

How find the best way to save for children?

You can open a children's savings account with most banks and building societies. They usually pay a slightly better interest rate compared to adult savings accounts , which makes them a good way to save for your child's future.

It is a savings account that can only be opened by, or on behalf of, a child under 18.

These accounts let you save on a monthly basis. There is usually a maximum amount you can pay in each month, for example £100 per month. They can offer a high interest rate and instant access to your money.

You have to be prepared to leave the funds until the end of the term as you cannot make withdrawals without big interest penalties.

You can take advantage of higher rates by locking your child's savings away for up to 5 years.

When your child reaches 18 years old the account converts into an instant access ISA in their name.

These accounts usually pay a high interest rate and let you deposit money when it suits you.

You can save into a tax free Junior ISA on behalf of your child. You can pay in up to the Junior ISA allowance which is £9,000 in the 2020/21 tax year, and add more money in each new tax year.

You can invest in the stock market on behalf of your child through investment products, such as a young person's savings plan or a stocks and shares Juniors ISA .

This depends on the provider and the savings account you choose, for example;

If you open an account on behalf of your child, you will have control over the money until they reach adulthood.

Only a parent or guardian can open a stock and shares account on behalf of their child, but be warned that your money will be at risk and you may end up with less than you put in.

These accounts cannot be opened by you on behalf of your child, but you can open them as joint accounts with your children.

There are also some non children based fixed term bonds available which can be opened by your child (some providers accept applications from children as young as 7).

No, children's savings accounts tend to offer higher interest rates and offer additional tax benefits which you may not qualify for in your own name.

Should you save in your name for your child?

How can you open these accounts?

There are usually three ways to do this:

In a branch

Online

By post

If you apply online or by post it is likely you will need to have an existing account with the provider.

If you do not, you may be asked to visit your nearest branch to provide proof of identification before the account is opened. Identification might be needed for both yourself and your child.

Child's identification can be:

Birth certificate

Passport

Proof of address

Proof of address should be a utility bill or council tax bill in your name. The address on this bill needs to match both your details and the child's details on your application form.

You usually have to put in some money to start the account; this can vary from £1 to £10,000.

Are children's accounts taxed?

No, but that does not mean they are tax free.

Children can earn £100 in savings interest from money given by a parent or legal guardian (For under 18s in the UK and under 16s in Scotland). If a child earns over £100 from money given by a parent and the interest is above the parent's own Personal Savings Allowance then they must pay tax on the total interest.

This limit does not apply to interest on money given by grandparents, relatives or friends.

Any interest earned from a Child Trust Fund or Junior ISA is already tax free, and is not included as part of savings allowance for children.

When your child turns 16 years old they can start paying into an adult ISA in addition to paying into a Junior ISA.

This means they can benefit from their Junior ISA allowance (£9,000) and their adult ISA allowance (£20,000) until they turn 18.

Can your child control the account?

No, unless they open an account solely in their name.

Most children's savings accounts can be opened in your child's sole name from the age of 7.

Having a children's savings account is the same as having an adult savings account, so there will be annual or monthly statements sent in the post updating you on the savings balance and interest rate each year.

If you choose for your child to manage their own account they are responsible for any administration that comes with the account, for example;

Signing for withdrawals

Signing to close the account

You will not be able to access any information on your child's account without their consent if it is in their sole name.

If you open a savings account on behalf of your child, the account automatically converts into their name when they turn 16. You will be notified of this change a few months before it happens.

Which account should you choose?