Investment ISAs put your capital at risk, and you may get back less than you originally invested.

This applies to not only basic rate taxpayers, but higher rate and additional rate tax payers too, for example:

You will not pay any income tax on money saved in an ISA, as long as you do not pay in more than your allowance each tax year.

How much tax do you save with ISAs?

If you do not use all of your ISA allowance before the end of the tax year it will be gone. You cannot carry forward any unused ISA allowance from one year to the next.

When a new tax year starts you will have a brand new ISA allowance. This happens on the first day of every new tax year.

This means you have until the 5th April 2021 to use up your ISA allowance for this tax year.

Your ISA allowance for the 2020/21 tax year is £20,000. The tax year runs from the 6th April to the 5th April the following year.

Every tax year you have an ISA allowance in the UK that lets you save or invest money up to a certain amount without paying tax on your returns.

An ISA is a tax free savings account, which stands for individual savings account (ISA).

*After exceeding personal savings allowance.



Who can open an ISA?

To open one, you need to:

Be 16 or older (18 for stocks and shares ISA)*

Be a resident in the UK

Have a national insurance number

* Except for Junior ISAs.

An ISA can only be held in one person's name. It is not possible to have an ISA in joint names.

What happens if you go over your tax free allowance?

Your savings provider should reject any deposit that pushes you over your annual allowance.

If this does not happen and you manage to go over your allowance accidentally, HMRC will contact you to attempt to correct your ISA records.

What types of ISA are there?

There are two main types of ISA: a cash ISA and a stocks and shares ISA. There are also some specialist ISAs to choose from. Here is how they work:

Cash ISAs

Instant access : You can withdraw and deposit funds* as often as you want

Fixed term: You deposit money and tie it up for a fixed term

* Up to your full ISA allowance

Stocks and shares ISAs

These are stocks and shares investment accounts which use your ISA allowance as a wrapper to make them tax efficient.

Your money is at risk but could give you a better return than cash ISAs. Find out about how stocks and shares ISAs work here.