What is a Help to Buy ISA?

A Help to Buy ISA is a type of tax-free individual saving account. The government pays you a 25% bonus on your total savings when you withdraw the money to buy your first property.

You'll receive the bonus when you complete on a property. This means the money cannot be put towards your deposit.

The maximum bonus is £3,000. To get the maximum bonus amount, you'd need to save £12,000.

The Help to Buy ISA scheme ended on 30th November 2019. You will no longer be able to open a Help to Buy ISA, but If you already have a Help to Buy ISA you will still get the 25% bonus when you withdraw the money to buy your first property.

You could only get a Help to Buy ISA if you were a first time buyer.

Help to Buy ISAs can either be a cash or a stocks and shares ISA. Investment ISAs put your capital at risk, and you may get back less than you originally invested.

You must claim your bonus by 1st December 2030, otherwise you'll lose it.

What are the alternatives to the Help to Buy ISA?

The Lifetime ISA is another type of cash ISA aimed at those wanting to buy a property or save for retirement.

You can pay in up to £4,000 a year and receive a 25% bonus (up to £1,000 a year). If the funds are not used for a house purchase or retirement, you will lose the bonus.

It's not the only alternative government scheme available for first time buyers. Others include:

Did you qualify for a Help to Buy ISA?

To be eligible for a Help to Buy ISA, you must have been:

Over 16 years old

A first time buyer

You do not qualify as a first time buyer if you've previously owned or inherited a property.

How much could you pay into a Help to Buy ISA?

You could pay in up to £1,200 in the first month of opening the account. After that, you could pay in a maximum of £200 every month until you bought your first property.

If you always paid in the maximum amount every month, you would save £3,400 in your first year, and £2,400 every year after that.

When transferring cash from an existing cash ISA into a Help to Buy ISA, you could not exceed the maximum amount (£1,200).

How much bonus could you get?

The maximum bonus on a Help to Buy ISA was £3,000 per person. To get this, you'd need to save £12,000. Even if you saved more than that, you would not get a bigger bonus.