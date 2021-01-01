Individual Savings Accounts, or ISAs, let you earn money tax free when you save or invest, but there are several different types to choose from.

What are the different types?

There are three main types of ISA:

What is a cash ISA?

It is a tax free savings account that lets you save without any risk to your money from stock market volatility.

You can compare cash ISA interest rates using our table or read our guide for more information on cash ISAs.

What is a stocks and shares ISA?

It is an account that lets you invest your money in a range of stocks and shares while keeping a tax free status on any returns you make.

Your money is at risk in a stocks and shares ISA, meaning you have the potential to make or lose money depending on how the stock market performs.

What is an innovative finance ISA?

It lets you use your ISA allowance when investing in peer to peer lending.

This is a tax free way of growing your money and the returns offered are usually higher than rates offered by cash ISAs.

Innovative finance ISAs are not protected under the FSCS, but some companies use their own protection scheme, so make sure you understand the risk before investing.

How much can you pay in an ISA?

You have an ISA allowance of £20,000 that you can use between all three ISA types during each tax year (6th April to 5th April).

For example, you could pay £5,000 into a cash ISA, £5,000 into a stocks and shares ISA and pay the remaining £10,000 of your allowance into an innovative finance ISA.

You do not need to spread your allowance between each type of ISA. You can use your entire allowance in any way to try and get the best return.

ISA FAQs

Q How many ISAs can I have? A As many as you want, but you can only pay into one cash, stocks and shares and innovative finance ISA during the same tax year. Find out more here. Q Can I take my money out of my ISA whenever I want? A Only if the ISA allows withdrawals but there are restrictions on paying money back in, find out more here. Q Is my money safe in a cash ISA? A Yes, most are backed by the Financial Services Compensation Scheme (FSCS) which protects your money up to £85,000 in a single institution. Q Is my money protected in an investment ISA? A Yes, but only if the investment is registered with the FSCS, then your investment will be protected up to £50,000. Q How can I track the performance of my investment ISA? A Most let you track the performance online or you could also ask your financial advisor for a valuation if you invested through one. Read this guide for more.

