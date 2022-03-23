We're here to help you find the best cash ISA for your needs.



What is a cash ISA?

ISA stands for individual savings account. With a cash ISA you earn interest on your savings, but you don't have to pay any tax on the interest you receive.



Each person has an annual tax-free ISA allowance of £20,000 (tax year 2021/22). That means you can't put in any more than £20,000 into your cash ISA each year. You get a new allowance every tax year.



Should I just pick the best cash ISA rates I can find?

There's a lot to think about when choosing a cash ISA - and it's not just about finding the best cash ISA rates.



You'll need to do a cash ISA comparison to decide which is the one for your needs overall.



To find the top cash ISA, you'll need to think about:

The best cash ISA rates on offer

How much you need to put in when you open your account

The term

Whether you're allowed to do transfers

What kind of cash ISA you want as there are lots of different types.

Choosing a provider is also a crucial element of your decision. Ask yourself these questions to work out what's important to you in a provider:

Do I want the provider to have a high street premises?

Do I want a cash incentive to open my ISA?

Do I want a provider I already know and trust?

Do I want to be able to manage my ISA using a mobile app?

Do I want a provider who'll advise me on other savings products?

What are the best ISA rates?

The best ISA rates are the ones that pay you the highest interest on your balance.



How does a cash ISA work?

You can only open and pay into one cash ISA each year. But everyone gets a £20,000 tax-free ISA allowance per year - that's how much you're allowed to put in. This can be split across different types of ISA. For example, you could have a cash ISA, a stocks and shares ISA and/or an innovative finance ISA.

Because you can open one cash ISA each new tax year, over time, you might end up with several cash ISAs. But, remember, this doesn't increase your tax-free cash ISA limit. You can still only pay into one cash ISA each year.



The good thing to remember about having a cash ISA is that it is tax free for the entire time that your money is in there. That's why it's a good idea to use up your ISA allowance each year, if you have money to save.



I've found the best cash ISA for me ... but what are the pros and cons of having a cash ISA?

It's great when you find the best cash ISA for your needs. But you should remember that, as with everything, there are still pros and cons. Here's the lowdown.

Pros:

Cash ISAs are tax free, so you get to keep all the interest you earn

You have access to your money if you need to make a withdrawal for any reason

Your money's protected by the Financial Services Compensation Scheme (FSCS), up to £85,000.

Cons:

The main downside is that, even with the best cash ISA, rates of interest aren't usually that high. That's why it's important to find the best ISA rates you can.

Can I transfer money from one cash ISA to another?

You can usually transfer funds into your cash ISA from a previous year's ISA account. As long as it's a transfer, it doesn't count as having more than one ISA. Not all cash ISAs let you do this, so double check whether yours does.



If you transfer all your funds into one account, you'll only have one cash ISA to manage. But accounts that allow transfers might not give you the best cash ISA rates. You can search for the best cash ISA transfer accounts using our comparison table.



To do a transfer, ask your new cash ISA provider for an electronic transfer form. You shouldn't just withdraw the cash yourself to move it, because your money could instantly lose its tax-free benefits. It's crucial that you do it in the right way. It usually takes around 15 days for the transfer to complete. You can make a complaint if it takes longer, which may speed it up.



There are a few ISA accounts that let you withdraw and replace money during a tax year, without losing that amount from your allowance. That would mean that you could remove, £1,000 (for example), and then replace it in the same tax year without it affecting your ISA limit. ISAs that allow this are usually called flexible ISAs. Check carefully whether yours has this feature before you withdraw cash.



Remember that you can't transfer an ISA to someone else.



To find the best cash ISA, learn about the different types available

Before you do a comparison to find the best ISA rates, you'll need to decide what type of account you're looking for. All ISAs are tax free.



There are lots of types to choose from, including:

Instant cash ISA : You can withdraw and put in money whenever you like.

Easy access cash ISA : You can withdraw funds at any time, but it can take a few days to get your money.

Notice cash ISA : You have to give notice to withdraw money. If you don't, you'll be penalised. This notice could be up to 60 days.

Regular saver cash ISA: You commit to saving money every month in exchange for a higher interest rate.

Fixed-rate cash ISA : The best fixed rate cash ISA gives you a good interest rate in exchange for you keeping your money there for a specific length of time. This could be around one to five years.

Junior cash ISA : You can open one on behalf of your child. It has its own ISA allowance (£4,368), and can't be touched until your child turns 18 years old.

Lifetime cash ISA: You can put in up to £4,000 a year, and the Government adds another 25% of what you've put in. You can take the money out when you buy your first home or turn 60.

Is an easy access or instant cash ISA right for me?

It's natural and sensible to want to keep your money safe and in the most profitable place possible. However, getting the best cash ISA rates will mean the account comes with restrictions. These restrictions will make it costly or impossible for you to withdraw your money if you need it. You also won't be able to add funds to your pot if you want to save more.



You might prefer to know your savings are within easy reach. That way you can withdraw what you need in an emergency without taking a financial hit. If you want access to your savings whenever you like, but would still like to earn some interest, an instant or easy access cash ISA might be for you. But be aware that you won't get the best ISA rates with accounts like these.



In fact, some of these accounts will have such low rates of interest that it can be more worthwhile to explore other easy access options. You could look at a high interest current account or a standard easy access savings account. You may even find it more profitable to keep your savings in a higher interest cash ISA and pay withdrawal fees when you need to take money out.



If you'd prefer to save in a high interest current account or a standard easy access savings account, but are worried about paying tax on your interest, consider your personal savings allowance. Most basic rate taxpayers won't need to pay tax on at least the first £1,000 of interest they earn in a tax year.



What other kinds of cash ISA are there?

Other kinds of cash ISA give you tax benefits on capital gains made from financial investments.

These include:

Stocks and shares ISA : A tax-efficient way of investing your money. This lets you put your ISA allowance of £20,000 into a range of different investments. You could earn more money doing this than with a cash ISA but it's risky as the stock market's unpredictable. Be aware that you could lose money.

Innovative finance ISA: You can avoid paying tax on capital gains from crowdfunding or peer-to-peer investment with an innovative finance ISA. These aren't covered by the FSCS.

What's the cash ISA limit?

Everyone has a cash ISA allowance of £20,000 for the 2021/22 tax year. This means you can pay up to £20,000 into your cash ISA each year. Any interest you receive will be tax free.



Whether you're a basic rate taxpayer, a higher rate tax payer or an additional rate taxpayer, your cash ISA limit is the same.



Your cash ISA allowance renews on the first day of each new tax year. The tax year runs from 6th April one year to 5th April the following year. If you don't use all of your cash ISA limit before the end of the tax year, it disappears. This means you can't carry over your unused cash ISA allowance from one year to the next.



What's the cash ISA age limit?

If your child is under 16, they can't open an adult ISA and you can't open one for them. You'd have to open a junior cash ISA for them instead.



They can't open an adult stocks and shares ISA or lifetime ISA until even later, when they turn 18.



How to compare the best cash ISA options

You can compare the best cash ISA options by following these simple steps:

Look at the cash ISA comparison table at the top of this page. It tells you about the term of the account and the best cash ISA rates. It also tells you how much you need to put into the bank account when you open it and whether money transfers are accepted. Use the 'refine results' button to make your search more specific. For example, if you know you want an easy access cash ISA you can specify this and then find the best easy access cash ISA available. Use the 'sort results' button to order your results. For example, if you're looking for the best ISA rates, you can choose to see the highest interest rates at the top of the table. Hover over each option to see if you meet the criteria for that particular cash ISA account. When you've done your cash ISA comparison, click 'see deal' on the right-hand side. You'll be able to find out more and apply for your account.

How to open a cash ISA account

Once you've found the best ISA rates and the best account for you overall, opening an ISA is easy. Just follow these simple steps.

Use the comparison table at the top of this page to find best cash ISA rates and the best cash ISA for your needs overall. Decide which you'd like to open. Depending on which you choose, you might need to open your cash ISA in a bank, online, by post or over the phone. To open it, you'll need to put some money in the account. This could be £1-£1,000, depending on which cash ISA account you've chosen. You'll need to share your personal details. This includes your name, address, National Insurance number and dated signature. Read the ISA declaration carefully. This gives you important information about the ISA allowance and rules. For example, it might explain any penalties you'd need to pay if you withdraw money before the end of your fixed term.

Is a cash ISA a safe place for my money?

When you've found the best cash ISA rates and the best cash ISA for you, you can start saving your money knowing it's safe. Most banks are backed by the Financial Services Compensation Scheme (FSCS). This scheme protects your money up to £85,000, per banking license.



Cash ISA alternatives

There are lots of alternatives to opening a cash ISA. These include:

Personal savings allowance : Everyone's allowed to earn a certain amount of interest without paying tax on it. A basic rate taxpayer can earn up to £1,000 in interest per year. This drops to £500 for higher rate taxpayers (2020/21 tax year). Remember that your cash ISA allowance is separate to your personal savings allowance.

Interest-paying current accounts : Top-paying current accounts pay as much as 5% on your money. The amount you can save is usually capped a lot lower than with an ISA. The cap tends to be £1,000-£3,000.

Premium bonds: These let you save money with the chance of winning cash prizes from monthly draws. For every £1 you put in, you get a unique number which is entered into the draw. If one of your numbers is chosen, you win a tax-free prize ranging from £25 to £1 million.

Cash ISA FAQs

Q Can I take money out of an cash ISA and put it back in again? A Some ISAs let you withdraw money and replace in during the same tax year without using up any more of your ISA allowance, find out more here. Q Can I take my money out of my ISA whenever I want? A Only if the ISA allows withdrawals but there are restrictions on paying money back in, find out more here. Q Can I have an ISA if I have bad credit? A Yes, your finances are not checked when you open a savings account. If you need help choosing the right savings account, read this guide. Q Do I have to tie my money up to save? A No, you can choose how much access you have to your money by picking the right savings account. This guide explains which accounts are available.

About our cash ISAs comparison

Q Who do we include in this comparison? A We include cash ISAs listed in our panel. They are regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA). Here is more information about how our website works. Q How do we make money from our comparison? A We have commercial agreements with some of the companies in this comparison and get paid commission if we help you take out one of their products or services. Find out more here. You do not pay any extra and the deal you get is not affected.

