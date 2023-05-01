If you want to transfer your existing ISA to a new provider without losing your tax free status, you can use this comparison to find the best accounts that accept ISA transfers.

Choose the right ISA

There are three types of cash ISA you can choose from using this comparison:

Fixed rate SA : These accounts tie up your money for a set amount of time from when you open the account, or until a fixed date. The interest rate will be fixed for the term of the account.

Easy access ISA : These accounts allow you to take money out at any time, but there may be restrictions like the number of withdrawals you can make in a year.

Instant access ISA: These accounts give you access to your money at any time you want without any restrictions, but they do not offer the most competitive rates.

To choose the best ISA for you, think about how much access you need to your money. If you can leave the money where it is, a fixed rate ISA could earn you more in interest.

Not all ISAs allow transfers, so use this comparison to find the right account for you that will accept your ISA transfer.

How do ISA transfers work?

ISA transfers must be done by your new provider because they can move your money without losing your tax-free allowance.

If you withdraw the money and transfer it to a new account yourself, any money you have invested in the current tax year will lose its tax-free status.

You can transfer your ISA to:

A new cash ISA with a different provider

An existing ISA you hold with a different provider

An existing ISA you hold with the same provider (known as an ISA consolidation)

A stocks and shares ISA

You can choose to either transfer the money in your ISA from previous tax years, or move the total balance including any of the current tax year allowance you have used.

ISA transfer FAQs

Q Can I pay more money in when I transfer my ISA? A Yes, you can choose to add more when you apply for an ISA transfer, as long as you do not go over your ISA allowance for the current tax year. Q Can I transfer a Junior ISA? A Yes, but you can only transfer to another Junior ISA or a stocks and shares Junior ISA. Here's how Junior ISAs work. Q How many ISAs can I have? A As many as you want, but you can only pay into one cash ISA, one stocks and shares ISA and one innovative finance ISA during the same tax year. Find out more here. Q Can I take my money out of my ISA whenever I want? A Only if the ISA allows withdrawals but there are restrictions on paying money back in, find out more here. Q Is my money safe in a cash ISA? A Yes, most are backed by the Financial Services Compensation Scheme (FSCS) which protects your money up to £85,000 in a single institution.

About our cash ISA transfers comparison