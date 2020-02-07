Caxton Business Multi-Currency Card
|Permanent UK Resident
|Minimum Age
|18 years
|Additional Cardholders Minimum Age
|18 years
You could use these prepaid business cards to pay for general expenses or business trips and stay on top of your company's spending.
You'll only find results from genuine companies. Our data experts check each company before we add them to our comparisons.
1
Compare cards
Use our prepaid card table to find one that offers all the features you need that will cost the least in fees.
2
Check the eligibility
Make sure you fit the eligibility criteria for your chosen card, and have proof of ID.
3
Apply for the card you want
Click 'view deal' and fill out the application form on the provider's website with your personal details.
4
Start using your prepaid card
Once you receive the card and your PIN, start to use and manage your prepaid card.
You can apply for a card online through the provider's website. Use this comparison to find the business prepaid cards for your business by looking for one that:
Offers all the features you need
Charges the lowest fees
Make sure the provider you choose can issue the number of cards you need for your company's expenses, and check how much additional cards cost.
Look at how each one lets you manage your account. You can usually use the provider's website or app to:
Check each card's balance and transactions
Top them up with more money
Order more cards
If you often travel abroad for work, check how much it costs to use each prepaid card in other countries.
Some cards let you load a foreign currency like euros or US dollars onto them. This means changes in exchange rates do not affect the balance on your card.
If you travel to several countries that have different currencies, look for a card that lets you load multiple currencies onto it.
How much it costs to use a prepaid card abroad and how to choose the right one
Some providers also offer other services through your account like sending or receiving international payments. This can be useful if you often send money to other countries or receive payments from abroad.
Once you have found prepaid business cards that offer all the features your business needs, work out which is cheapest by comparing the costs.
Prepaid business cards usually charge fees for:
Buying the card
Keeping your account open (charged monthly or annually)
Withdrawing cash
Buying anything with the card
Loading money onto the card
If you need to use your prepaid business cards abroad, the exchange rate you get also affects how much the card costs.
Although exchange rates can change several times a day, check the rates each provider has offered in the past few weeks. This gives you an idea of which has the most competitive rates.
Yes, some providers let you order cash in a range of currencies through your account. This is usually delivered to you by post.
Yes, some providers let you send or receive money from abroad through your online account.
Yes, if your business has several cards, you can add a different balance to each one.
Yes, some cards can only be topped up by more than a minimum amount, e.g. £20.
Yes, most providers specify a maximum amount you can hold on your card, e.g. £1,500. Some let you increase the maximum if you ask.
Sometimes prepaid providers, MasterCard or Visa offer rewards like access to airline lounges or discounts, but they are more common with credit cards.
We include prepaid business cards available to companies from our panel of providers. They are all from providers either directly regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority or providers that are partnered with a company regulated by the FCA. Here is more information about how our website works.
We have commercial agreements with some of the companies in this comparison and get paid commission if we help you take out one of their products or services. Find out more here.
You do not pay any extra and the deal you get is not affected.
Prepaid cards come with several pros and cons, but they could be the best way of spending for you. Here is how to work out if you should get a prepaid card.Read More
You can use a prepaid card to buy things online or in person, and you could get one without a credit check. Here is how they work and how to get one.Read More
Once you have your new prepaid card, you can start using it to buy things and pay bills. Here is how to use and manage your account.Read More
Last updated: 22 February, 2022