How to compare and get a business prepaid card

1

Compare cards

Use our prepaid card table to find one that offers all the features you need that will cost the least in fees.

2

Check the eligibility

Make sure you fit the eligibility criteria for your chosen card, and have proof of ID.

3

Apply for the card you want

Click 'view deal' and fill out the application form on the provider's website with your personal details.

4

Start using your prepaid card

Once you receive the card and your PIN, start to use and manage your prepaid card.

Business prepaid card deals

Cashplus Prepaid Business MasterCard
Administration fee
No fees
UK transactions
Free
UK ATM withdrawals
Free
Load charges
Bank transfer: free, debit card: free
Cashplus Prepaid Business MasterCard
Instant online decision, no paper forms and no interview required. The no account fee and no UK cash withdrawals fee offers apply to money.co.uk customers only, otherwise £69/year and £2/withdrawal respectively. T&Cs apply.
Applicants must be aged 18 or over.
Eligibility
Permanent UK Resident
Minimum Age18 years
Compare another type of prepaid card

How to get prepaid business cards?

You can apply for a card online through the provider's website. Use this comparison to find the business prepaid cards for your business by looking for one that:

  • Offers all the features you need

  • Charges the lowest fees

Check that your prepaid business account suits needs

Make sure the provider you choose can issue the number of cards you need for your company's expenses, and check how much additional cards cost.

Look at how each one lets you manage your account. You can usually use the provider's website or app to:

  • Check each card's balance and transactions

  • Top them up with more money

  • Order more cards

Can your business use the card abroad?

If you often travel abroad for work, check how much it costs to use each prepaid card in other countries.

Some cards let you load a foreign currency like euros or US dollars onto them. This means changes in exchange rates do not affect the balance on your card.

If you travel to several countries that have different currencies, look for a card that lets you load multiple currencies onto it.

How much it costs to use a prepaid card abroad and how to choose the right one

Do you make international payments?

Some providers also offer other services through your account like sending or receiving international payments. This can be useful if you often send money to other countries or receive payments from abroad.

Check the fees

Once you have found prepaid business cards that offer all the features your business needs, work out which is cheapest by comparing the costs.

Prepaid business cards usually charge fees for:

  • Buying the card

  • Keeping your account open (charged monthly or annually)

  • Withdrawing cash

  • Buying anything with the card

  • Loading money onto the card

If you need to use your prepaid business cards abroad, the exchange rate you get also affects how much the card costs.

Although exchange rates can change several times a day, check the rates each provider has offered in the past few weeks. This gives you an idea of which has the most competitive rates.

Prepaid business cards FAQs

Explore prepaid cards guides

See more guides

Young man shopping online

Should you get a prepaid card?

Prepaid cards come with several pros and cons, but they could be the best way of spending for you. Here is how to work out if you should get a prepaid card.

Read More
Woman holding a credit card while using a laptop

What are prepaid cards?

You can use a prepaid card to buy things online or in person, and you could get one without a credit check. Here is how they work and how to get one.

Read More
Family shopping and paying with a card

How to use a prepaid card

Once you have your new prepaid card, you can start using it to buy things and pay bills. Here is how to use and manage your account.

Read More

Last updated: 22 February, 2022