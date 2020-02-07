How to get prepaid business cards?

You can apply for a card online through the provider's website. Use this comparison to find the business prepaid cards for your business by looking for one that:

Offers all the features you need

Charges the lowest fees

Check that your prepaid business account suits needs

Make sure the provider you choose can issue the number of cards you need for your company's expenses, and check how much additional cards cost.

Look at how each one lets you manage your account. You can usually use the provider's website or app to:

Check each card's balance and transactions

Top them up with more money

Order more cards

Can your business use the card abroad?

If you often travel abroad for work, check how much it costs to use each prepaid card in other countries.

Some cards let you load a foreign currency like euros or US dollars onto them. This means changes in exchange rates do not affect the balance on your card.

If you travel to several countries that have different currencies, look for a card that lets you load multiple currencies onto it.

How much it costs to use a prepaid card abroad and how to choose the right one

Do you make international payments?

Some providers also offer other services through your account like sending or receiving international payments. This can be useful if you often send money to other countries or receive payments from abroad.

Check the fees

Once you have found prepaid business cards that offer all the features your business needs, work out which is cheapest by comparing the costs.

Prepaid business cards usually charge fees for:

Buying the card

Keeping your account open (charged monthly or annually)

Withdrawing cash

Buying anything with the card

Loading money onto the card

If you need to use your prepaid business cards abroad, the exchange rate you get also affects how much the card costs.

Although exchange rates can change several times a day, check the rates each provider has offered in the past few weeks. This gives you an idea of which has the most competitive rates.