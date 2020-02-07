<Guides

Pensions guides

Whether you are setting up your first ever pension or are looking to get the most out of your retirement, we have a range of guides that will cover everything you need to know on pensions.

What are pensions?

You can use a pension as an income during your retirement, but there are several types and many rely on how much money you put into them. Here is how they work.

How does the State Pension work?

The State Pension is not the same for everyone, and understanding how much you get can be confusing. Here is how the State Pension works and what it could pay you.

Coronavirus: Getting your retirement savings back on track

COVID-19 has created some turmoil in global financial markets, hitting many people’s pension pots. Here are some tips to help you work out what to do about your pension in these circumstances.

How to manage auto enrolment after your staging date

Once your workplace pension scheme is up and running the work does not stop there. Here is how to manage your pension after your staging date has passed.

Which of your employees qualify for a workplace pension?

Before your staging date you need to work out which of your workers qualify for enrolment in a workplace pension. Here is how to approach each type of worker in your business.

How to set up your workplace pension

If you do not have a workplace pension in place for your employees by your staging date you could face a hefty fine. Here is how to set up a pension suitable for your entire workforce.

What does auto enrolment mean for your business?

You are now legally required to automatically provide eligible employees with a workplace pension scheme, here is what it will mean for your business.

How to choose the right pension scheme for your business

Choosing the right pension scheme for your business can help make your employees feel valued and financially secure. Here is how to pick a business pension scheme.

What are defined contribution and defined benefit pensions?

You could have at least one of two types of pension, but both fund your retirement in different ways. Here is how a defined contribution and defined benefit pension works.

How to manage your pension fund

After you begin paying into your pension fund there are still things you can do to help it grow. Here is how to manage your pension and what you should do with it when you retire.

Can you transfer your pension?

You can move your pension but there could be unexpected costs for doing so. Here is how to transfer your pension and what you should think about before you do.

What is pension auto enrolment?

The law has changed and your employer must offer you a workplace pension to save for your future, here is how it will work.