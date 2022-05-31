Yes, but not all lenders offer mortgages to borrowers over 70. All mortgages have maximum age limits based on:

Your age at application : This is how old you are when you take out a mortgage.

Your age at the end of the term: This is how old you'll be when the term ends.

The lenders in this comparison offer a maximum age at application of 70 or over, but check the maximum age at the end of the term gives you enough time to pay the mortgage back.

For example, if you are 70 years old and the maximum age at the end of term is 75, you will only have 5 years to pay back the mortgage.

Why is it harder to get a mortgage when you are over 70?

This is because your income will probably be lower when you are retired compared to when you had a regular salary.

Lenders need to be sure that you can keep up with your payments for the duration of the mortgage. This means that offering you a mortgage could be riskier if you're a pensioner over 70 and have a lower income.

How to find a mortgage

To find the right over 70s mortgage you should:

Work out how much you need to borrow

Decide if you want a fixed or variable interest rate

Think about what term you want the mortgage to last for

Use this comparison to compare initial interest rates to find the right deal for you

You can work out how much you might be able to borrow using our mortgage calculator.

If you're struggling to find a mortgage for over 70s, you can contact a broker to get expert help.

Mortgages for over 70s FAQs

Q Can I get a mortgage at 70? A Yes, but some lenders do not let you apply if you are over 70. You may need to take it out over a shorter term too. Q Can I get a mortgage if I am retired? A Yes, you could get accepted by some lenders if you can afford the repayments from your retirement income. Q How can I improve my chances? A By showing lenders your income is enough to afford the monthly payments. Your salary, investments and pension all count towards your total income. Q Can I get an interest only retirement mortgage? A If you have enough investments, savings or other funds to repay your mortgage's capital later, you may be able to get a new interest only mortgage. Q Could I get a buy to let mortgage? A Yes, some lenders offer buy to let mortgages to borrowers over 65. You can compare buy to let mortgages here. Q Who sets the age limit on mortgages? A Lenders choose the maximum age for their mortgages. Regulators like the FCA and CMA do not impose age limits.

About our mortgage comparison