You can buy a home you will live in yourself with the government's Help to Buy scheme. You can get an equity loan, which you put towards your deposit and is interest free for five years.

A separate mortgage guarantee scheme that ended on 31 December 2016 helped people get a mortgage with a 5% deposit.

Where can you get Help to Buy?

There are schemes available across the UK, but some can only be used in:

England

Scotland

Wales

Northern Ireland

Here is how to check which schemes are available in the area you want to buy in.

What types of Help to Buy mortgage can you get?

You have to get a mortgage designed for Help to Buy, and they are not offered by every lender. This comparison includes every mortgage you can get with Help to Buy.

You can get most types of mortgage under Help to Buy, including those with:

Fixed interest rates

Tracker interest rates

Discount interest rates

Cashback paid when the mortgage completes

Here is how to decide what type of interest rate will work out cheapest.

How to apply

You can apply through your local Help to Buy agent. Once your loan and purchase are agreed, you can use this comparison to compare Help to Buy mortgages.

Help to Buy mortgage FAQs

Q Can I choose any mortgage with Help to Buy? A No, you need to get a mortgage designed to work with the scheme. The deals in this comparison can be used with Help to Buy. Q Can I use Help to Buy for a second home? A No, you can only use it to buy your main home. You cannot use it for a buy to let investment, holiday home or property you will not live in yourself. Q Can I get Help to Buy anywhere in the UK? A There are schemes throughout the UK, but some are only available in certain areas. Check which schemes are available where you live. Q Can I get Help to Buy if I am self employed? A Yes, but some mortgages are only available if you have a reliable income. These mortgages may accept you if you are self employed. Q When will Help to Buy end? A The equity loan scheme is due to end in 2020. A separate mortgage guarantee scheme ended on 31st December 2016. Q Can I remortgage if I used Help to Buy? A Yes, some remortgage deals are available. Alternatively, a remortgage for up to 95% of the property's value could be used to repay the equity loan too.

About our mortgage comparison

Q Who do we include in this comparison? A We include mortgages from every lender in the UK. They are all from lenders regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority. Here is more information about how our website works. Q How do we make money from our comparison? A We have commercial agreements with some of the companies in this comparison and get paid commission if we help you take out one of their products or services. Find out more here.

You do not pay any extra and the deal you get is not affected.

Further Information