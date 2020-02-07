Mortgages guides

<Mortgages

What you need to know before getting a buy-to-let mortgage

Getting a buy-to-let mortgage can help you purchase your first rental property or expand your portfolio further. Read more to find out the key requirements for lending before you apply.

What is a bridging loan?

A bridging loan could help you buy a property while you wait for the sale of your existing home.

What is interest?

Borrowing costs money. A lender will usually charge a borrower a percentage of the money lent, rather than a flat fee. This is called interest. This guide covers the basics of how interest works, what it is and what it means for your finances.

The cheapest and most expensive houses sold near you

The most and least affordable places to buy a home

The places in the UK it’s easiest - and hardest - to afford a home on the a local salary have been named, with some unlucky people needing to find more than 27 times their annual income to afford a home near where they live.

Bank of England holds interest rates at 0.1% in March 2021

The Bank of England base rate has again been held at the all time low of 0.1% for March, as confirmed by the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) on Thursday.

How the 2021 Budget affects homeowners

Here's a summary of the key changes that will affect homeowners following the 2021 Budget.

Mortgage on the moon

A comprehensive guide on how to get a mortgage on the moon.

Explained: the government’s 95% LTV mortgage guarantee scheme

Following the 2021 Budget, we take a look at the government's new 95% mortgage guarantee scheme - what it is, and what it means for you.

What the new stamp duty holiday means for you

The chancellor has extended the temporary changes to stamp duty to help cut costs for anyone buying a home during the COVID-19 pandemic. Here's what it means for you.

Lucrative Landmarks Report

The postcode premiums of the world’s greatest landmarks revealed in a new report from money.co.uk

Plays for property - the streams musicians need to pay the mortgage

Our team of mortgage experts have explored how many streams musician on Spotify need to achieve to pay for the mortgages on their epic homes.