How do they work?

They work like normal mortgages but let you buy one or more properties to:

Use for your business

Rent out as an investment

Depending on your business, you could be offered quotes for interest only or repayment mortgages. Some lenders offer interest rolled up mortgages, which you make no payments on until the end of the term.

The loan is secured against the property, and you can get a loan to value of up to 75%. This means you need a deposit or equity of at least 25%. Some let you use equity in another property you own instead of a deposit.

You pay them back monthly over a term of between a month and 30 years. You could borrow between £50,000 and £40 million. If you need to borrow less, check out our business loans comparison instead.