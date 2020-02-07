What is a business loan?

A business loan is a form of credit designed for commercial organisations.

Taking out a business loan is a useful way to get the money you might need to finance big changes or overcome small financial hurdles, whether it's to start a new company or grow an already established business.

Just like a personal loan meant for an individual, with a business loan your organisation can borrow a set amount of money, which the business would then have to pay back to the lender with interest over a certain period of time.

You can find a variety of different types of business loan on the market, but most will fall into one of three main categories – secured, unsecured and peer to peer.

Types of business loan