<
  • >
  • Business loans

Compare UK business loans

A secured or unsecured business loan could help you grow your business, cover running costs or even fund a new company.

  • Compare a range of business loans to find the right type of finance
  • ThinkBusiness works closely with banks and lenders to get exclusive deals
  • Manage your application online or on your smartphone
£
Powered by

Find and compare loans from leading providers

We work with and compare loans from high street banks, challenger banks and alternative lenders.

Barclays-Logo.wine
Fleximize Logo
iwoca Logo
Natwest-logo-2
santander-bank-2-year-fixed-rate-mortgage

How to compare UK business loans

Compare business loans from a range of UK lenders in three simple steps

1

Give us a few details

Tell us a bit about your business and why you need funding. We'll use cutting edge iFund technology to find the most suitable loans and lenders.

2

We'll run a comparison

We'll compare what's on offer from our panel of lenders and our account manager will talk you through the options to find a loan that works best.

3

You get your funds

Once you've decided on a loan, we'll take care of the rest to ensure that you get your funds as soon as possible. Your account manager will be on hand to help.

What is a business loan?

A business loan is a form of credit designed for commercial organisations.

Taking out a business loan is a useful way to get the money you might need to finance big changes or overcome small financial hurdles, whether it's to start a new company or grow an already established business.

Just like a personal loan meant for an individual, with a business loan your organisation can borrow a set amount of money, which the business would then have to pay back to the lender with interest over a certain period of time.

You can find a variety of different types of business loan on the market, but most will fall into one of three main categories – secured, unsecured and peer to peer.

Types of business loan

With so many finance options, it can be difficult to know where to start. Our partner, ThinkBusiness, will help you find the right loan for your business.

Unsecured business loans

For these loans, your business borrows money without using its assets – such as real estate, stock or machinery – as security.

Secured business loans

With these loans, the business borrows money using one of its assets – such as property or shares – as security for the lender.

Peer-to-peer loans 

Taking out a peer-to-peer loan means you borrow from an individual, rather than a bank or organisation, through a P2P lending platform.

Asset finance

This type of business finance allows you to borrow against the value of any assets in your business. This includes machinery, IT equipment and even fixtures and fittings. Asset-leasing agreements can also be used to finance new equipment.

Commercial mortgage

These work like residential mortgages but can only be used for commercial property, including any type of building or land you want to buy as an investment. These loans are available for up to 75% of the property's value and the interest paid on the mortgage is tax-deductible.

Bridging loans

Bridging loans are used to cover a shortfall in funding, usually when buying a commercial property or refurbishing an existing one. This type of loan usually has a shorter repayment term and higher interest rates and fees than other types of business loans.

How much can you borrow with a business loan?

With a business loan you can borrow as little as £500, or as much as £5 million and even beyond that.

Every loan company gives different limits on how much they will lend. So if you want to borrow a large amount, your choices for a lender might be limited.

How long do I need to repay my business loan?

Business loans can have a short repayment period like a month or a longer term such as 30 years.

When deciding how long you need to repay your loan, you need to be realistic about what you can afford to pay each month.

The longer your loan term, the lower your monthly payments will be, but you'll pay more in interest overall.

Our loan repayment calculator can help you determine how long you need to repay your loan based on how much you can afford to pay every month.

This table shows how the term affects what you pay in interest¹.

Loan amountLoan termMonthly PaymentTotal interest
£7,5001£637.4£148.7
£7,5002£324.5£287.5
£7,5003£220.2£428.3
£7,5005£136.9 £714
£7,5007£101.3£1,006.7
£7,50010£74.7£1,458

How do I know what business loan rate I'll get?

The interest rate you're offered on your business loan is based on a financial assessment of your business by the lender. They'll decide whether to offer you the business loan, and what interest rate to offer you, based on:

  • Your business's credit rating


  • The amount and term you're asking for


  • The age of your business



  • How profitable your business is



If the lender thinks your business loan is low risk, you'll be offered a lower interest rate. If they think your loan is high risk, you'll be offered a higher interest rate.

Salman Haqqiquotation mark
Business loans can be an expensive way to borrow money. But you can still get a good deal and save money if you compare business loans. Make sure you only borrow the amount you need and apply for the type of loan that suits your business.
Salman Haqqi, Loans expert

Other ways for businesses to borrow money

A business loan isn't the only way of securing finance for your business. Other options include:

You might find these six ways to get finance for your business helpful. Some of these options might be best for certain types of businesses, but if it's quick business finance you're after, a business loan might still be the best option.

You've also got the option of using a combination of several types of funding for your business. That way, you can get the most value out of each type without relying on any one source.

Pros and cons of business loans

  • Access to funding for expansion
  • Can be helpful during temporary cash flow problems
  • Can help those without sources of capital get funding to start a business
  • Can be difficult to qualify for
  • Repayments can eat into cash flow
  • Repayments can be costly for businesses with low credit scores

Business loan FAQs

Compare another type of business loan

Why compare loan deals with money.co.uk?

Comparing business loans could save you money. Our multiple award-winning comparison service makes sure you get the lowest rates possible based on your individual circumstances. Our aim is to provide you with the most up-to-date information, as well as useful tools and calculators so to help you make life's most important decisions and take control of your money.

Trustpilot

Proud to be award winning

We have always aimed to provide the best possible services to bridge the gap between our users and our clients. Over the years, we have been thrilled to be recognised by various prestigious bodies and organisations for those efforts.

stevie award
WMA 2021 Logo-768x632
nba logo
logo dma
ecommerce awards

Explore business loan guides

See more guides

Businessman using broadband

How to get a business loan

If you want to take your business to the next level but don’t have the funds to do so, you could consider getting a business loan.

Find out how to get a business loan
business-people-on-laptop

How borrowing could boost your business

With the right type of borrowing you could pursue business opportunities that would otherwise pass you by, here's how.

Read more on borrowing for your business
two-businessmen-using-computer

How do business loans work?

If you need funds to help your business grow or expand, a business loan could offer the solution you need. Here is how they work and how to get the right loan for your business.

More on how business loans work

small business loans

start up business loans

working capital loans

peer to peer loans

business loans for bad credit

asset finance

business vehicle finance

invoice finance

long term business loans

cash advances for merchant

revolving business credit facilities

unsecured business loans

secured business loans

short term business loans

business loans guide

¹These figures have been calculated using money.co.uk's loan repayment calculator tool.

Last updated: 17 May 2022