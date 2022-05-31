Yes, the lower your loan to value (LTV), the more options you have when choosing a mortgage deal.

If you only need to borrow half of the value of a property, you can compare almost all mortgage rates, meaning you can find the cheapest deal.

This comparison shows every mortgage you can apply for with at least a 50% deposit.

How to compare 50% mortgages

Look for the lowest interest rate using this comparison, but check how long it lasts for. Most lenders offer initial rates for a fixed term, such as 1 or 2 years then put you on their SVR.

The mortgage LTV is in your favour with a 50% mortgage, so you should have your pick of some of the best mortgage rates on the market.

Most SVRs are higher than what you could get by switching to a better deal with the same lender, or if you were to remortgage with another.

Make sure you switch to a better deal when you move to the SVR, so you can keep your monthly repayments as low as possible for the entire mortgage term.

Which fees can you compare?

You can use this comparison to check if a mortgage deal comes with any charges, including:

Booking fees : This is what you pay to reserve a mortgage rate, and is also known as an application fee.

Completion fees : This a fee some lenders charge you for completing your mortgage. If a lender charges this type of fee, it is unlikely they will also charge a booking fee.

Early redemption fees: Some lenders may charge you this type of fee if you pay off your mortgage early.

How to find the best 50 LTV mortgages

The best mortgage for you will depend upon different factors including the term of the mortgage, any fees included with it, and the interest rate.

When compared to other mortgage LTV bands, those in the 50 mortgage bracket are likely to have much better rates. This is because you'll be seen by a lender as a low-risk borrower because you already have half of the cost of the home saved.

How LTV mortgage rates are faring across the market will also affect the price you're given. Right now rates are at historic lows so you should be able to pick up a cheap deal. However, remember to always compare mortgage providers and deals. It's a competitive market so you don't need to take the first deal you're given.

50% LTV mortgages FAQs

Q Should I only look for a 50% LTV mortgage? A No, look for the lowest mortgage interest rate from this comparison. Having a 50% deposit means you can choose from more mortgages. Q How do I know how much equity I have in my property? A You could ask your lender for an estimation. If you have made improvements to your home though, get it professionally valued instead. Q What help can I get when choosing the right mortgage? A You can get free expert advice by completing our mortgage broker form. Alternatively, you can read our mortgage guides for help deciding. Q Will mortgage rates be better if I have a bigger deposit? A Lenders usually offer better rates for lower LTV mortgages. Compare rates from as many lenders to find the best rate for the LTV you can get.

About our 50% LTV mortgages comparison

Q Who do we include in this comparison? A We include every mortgage in the UK you can apply for directly from the lender. They are all from lenders regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority. Here is more information about how our website works. Q How do we make money from our comparison? A We have commercial agreements with some of the companies in this comparison and get paid commission if we help you take out one of their products or services. Find out more here. You do not pay any extra and the deal you get is not affected.

Last updated: 28 January 2021