Last updated: 2 May 2022

What is an online money transfer?

A money transfer, sometimes called a wire or currency transfer, is a means of exchanging one currency for another using a specialist service to send that money to another country. An online transfer is one that takes place over the internet, rather than over the phone or in person.

It’s often the cheapest way to send money abroad because you save on the transfer fees charged by banks. In fact, if you’re happy to wait up to two weeks for the transfer to complete, there may be no transfer fee at all.

What is the fastest way to make a transfer?

You can use an online money transfer to move money urgently in one of two ways:

Same day : have your money delivered to another country within one day

Next day: have your money delivered to another country by the next working day

You also get to choose what type of payment to send:

Single payment: send your money to be delivered abroad once

Regular payment: send your money abroad on a regular basis, such as monthly or annually

Most money transfer companies only charge a fee or commission if you choose to have your money sent urgently – either on the same or next day. Other transfers can take up to two weeks, although most take three to five working days.

How to transfer money online

First choose a money transfer company. Use the comparison above to find one that offers your preferred transfer method before you open an account.

Once done, transfer your money online by logging into your account and setting up the transfer. The exact method will vary depending on the company you choose.

You may also be able to make transfers:

over the phone by giving your account details

via an agent by visiting them, if the company has a branch