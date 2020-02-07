<Money Transfers

How to transfer money abroad

1

Get a quote

Explore and compare our best money transfer rates to find the account that's right for you.

2

Open an account

Open an account in under 5 minutes by entering a few personal details such as name and address.

3

Make a transfer

Transfer money by entering the destination, send the funds to be exchanged and they'll do the rest.

Overseas money transfer rates

What is an online money transfer?

A money transfer, sometimes called a wire or currency transfer, is a means of exchanging one currency for another using a specialist service to send that money to another country. An online transfer is one that takes place over the internet, rather than over the phone or in person.

It’s often the cheapest way to send money abroad because you save on the transfer fees charged by banks. In fact, if you’re happy to wait up to two weeks for the transfer to complete, there may be no transfer fee at all.

What is the fastest way to make a transfer?

You can use an online money transfer to move money urgently in one of two ways:

  • Same day: have your money delivered to another country within one day

  • Next day: have your money delivered to another country by the next working day

You also get to choose what type of payment to send:

  • Single payment: send your money to be delivered abroad once

  • Regular payment: send your money abroad on a regular basis, such as monthly or annually

Most money transfer companies only charge a fee or commission if you choose to have your money sent urgently – either on the same or next day. Other transfers can take up to two weeks, although most take three to five working days.

How to transfer money online

First choose a money transfer company. Use the comparison above to find one that offers your preferred transfer method before you open an account.

Once done, transfer your money online by logging into your account and setting up the transfer. The exact method will vary depending on the company you choose.

You may also be able to make transfers:

  • over the phone by giving your account details 

  • via an agent by visiting them, if the company has a branch

The best money transfer will offer you the most favourable exchange rate for the money you want to send abroad.

Should you use an international money transfer?

Smiling woman on laptop outdoors

Should you use an international transfer?

You could save money by using an international money transfer, but it is not always about finding the lowest transfer fee. Here is what to consider when sending cash overseas.

Read More
Young couple looking at laptop

What is an international money transfer?

Transferring your money from the UK to another country can be done in many ways, not just through your bank. Here is how international money transfers work.

Read More

