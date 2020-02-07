These companies allow you to send money abroad via the internet. Compare each service to find the company that offers the best exchange rate and transfer fees for you.
Last updated: 2 May 2022
A money transfer, sometimes called a wire or currency transfer, is a means of exchanging one currency for another using a specialist service to send that money to another country. An online transfer is one that takes place over the internet, rather than over the phone or in person.
It’s often the cheapest way to send money abroad because you save on the transfer fees charged by banks. In fact, if you’re happy to wait up to two weeks for the transfer to complete, there may be no transfer fee at all.
You can use an online money transfer to move money urgently in one of two ways:
Same day: have your money delivered to another country within one day
Next day: have your money delivered to another country by the next working day
You also get to choose what type of payment to send:
Single payment: send your money to be delivered abroad once
Regular payment: send your money abroad on a regular basis, such as monthly or annually
Most money transfer companies only charge a fee or commission if you choose to have your money sent urgently – either on the same or next day. Other transfers can take up to two weeks, although most take three to five working days.
First choose a money transfer company. Use the comparison above to find one that offers your preferred transfer method before you open an account.
Once done, transfer your money online by logging into your account and setting up the transfer. The exact method will vary depending on the company you choose.
You may also be able to make transfers:
over the phone by giving your account details
via an agent by visiting them, if the company has a branch
The best money transfer will offer you the most favourable exchange rate for the money you want to send abroad.
Yes. Most money transfer companies have cheaper transfer fees than traditional banks.
Most take three to five working days, although they can take up to two weeks. Check with the transfer company before you send your money.
This depends on the transfer company, so use this comparison to find one that lets you send money to your chosen destination.
Yes. Money transfer companies can transfer funds overseas and usually have a list of countries they can transfer to.
Some transfer companies let you do this in what is also known as a forward contract transfer. Find out more here.
They deduct their costs from the interbank rate (the rate banks use to exchange currencies with one another) to give you a personalised rate.
Some transfer companies only let you send money to an account in your own name. Check this before sending your money to avoid any delays.
Yes, most banks offer a transfer service, but it’s usually more expensive than using the companies in this comparison. Find out more here.
Yes, your money is kept separate from a transfer company's operational money. This means you have a better chance of getting your money back if it goes bust.
We include online money transfer companies from our panel. They are regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA).
You could save money by using an international money transfer, but it is not always about finding the lowest transfer fee. Here is what to consider when sending cash overseas.Read More
Transferring your money from the UK to another country can be done in many ways, not just through your bank. Here is how international money transfers work.Read More
