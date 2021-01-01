You can use this comparison to find companies that offer quotes for transferring your money from the UK to the USA. Each quote will include the following:

The exchange rate : This is how much your money is worth in the transferred currency, e.g. a rate of 1.2 for pounds to US dollars gives you $1.20 for each £1.

How much you want to transfer: Most travel money companies offer better exchanges rates for larger transfers, such as £5,000 or more.

There is not usually a maximum amount you can send, but some overseas money transfer companies set minimum transfer amounts, such as £100.

How long does it take?

Most travel money companies take between three and five working days to send your money abroad, but some can take up to two weeks.

If you want a quicker transfer, some companies offer a same day service at an extra cost. Check this cost when comparing companies to find the best deal.

Check if there are any restrictions for sending your money to the USA, for example, some companies do not let you send money if the receiving account is not in your name.

Are there any charges?

Yes, but most transfer companies use the exchange rate they offer to offset their costs, so you do not see any charges in your quote. These costs can include:

Commission : This covers the administration costs to transfer your money abroad.

Transfer fees: Most companies do not charge you for transferring, but some may charge between £1 and £12 for each transfer you send.

Different transfer methods

You can use this comparison to find a company that lets you send international money transfers in the following ways:

Online

Over the phone

In branch, through an agent

You need to open an account with your chosen transfer company before you can send any money abroad. You can do this on their website when you get a quote.

Money transfer to the USA FAQs

Q How long does an international money transfer to the USA take? A Most take three to five working days, although they can take up to two weeks. Check with the transfer company before you send your money. Q Can I transfer money to the USA through my bank? A Yes, most banks offer a transfer service, but it is usually more expensive than using the companies in this comparison. Find out more here. Q Can I transfer money to an account in another name? A Some transfer companies only let you send money to an account in your own name. Check this before sending your money to avoid any delays. Q Can I agree an exchange rate now and send my money later? A Some transfer companies let you do this, also known as a forward contract transfer. Find out more here. Q Why do transfer companies offer different exchange rates? A They deduct their costs from the interbank rate (the rate banks use to exchange currencies with one another) to give you a personalised rate. Q Are money transfers FCA regulated? A Yes, your money is kept separate to a transfer company's operational money, meaning you have a better chance of getting your money back if they go bust.

About our money transfers to USA comparison

Q Who do we include in this comparison? A We include money transfer companies from our panel that allow transfers to the USA. They are regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA). Here is more information about how our website works. Q How do we make money from our comparison? A We have commercial agreements with some of the companies in this comparison and get paid commission if we help you take out one of their products or services. Find out more here. You do not pay any extra and the deal you get is not affected.

Further Information