<Life Insurance

Family life insurance

Compare life insurance quotes for policies that could protect your whole family on a single family life insurance policy so you are all covered if something happens.

Sponsored by

Get quotes from these life insurance providers and more.

Aviva inline logo
HSBC logo
Legal & General logo
LV logo
Royal London logo

Last updated: 4 January, 2021

What is family life insurance?

Family life insurance is a policy that pays out a lump sum if you die, but it also covers your children up to a set age.

The payout you choose for yourself when you take out family insurance is usually much higher than the payout you’d get for your child.

Having family insurance can give you the financial support you’d need if you took time off work to grieve.

It can also give you peace of mind that your family would have the financial support they’d need if you were to pass away. They could use the payout to pay off the mortgage or your debts, or just to cover day-to-day expenses.

How does family insurance work?

Life insurance pays out a pre-agreed lump sum if you die during the term of the policy. Some insurers let you add cover for your children too, which means you’re getting a family insurance policy.

Adding cover for your child means you get a lump sum if they die before you do. It’s valid up to a set age. 

You’ll pay monthly premiums to the insurer.

Heres help choosing the best family life insurance for you.

How to choose the best family life insurance, UK wide 

To get the right family life insurance, UK wide, you need to make a few decisions. 

You’ll need to:

  • Choose a payout amount: This will be the lump sum paid out if you die during the term of the policy. The very best family life insurance will pay out the most. But, the higher the payout, the higher your premiums are likely to be. So you should only get the cover you need. For example, you might choose to get enough family insurance cover so that your spouse could pay off your mortgage.

  • Decide how long the family life insurance policy should run for: Choose a term that suits your needs. But remember that the longer you choose, the longer you’ll be paying premiums for. Most policies have age restrictions, so your options become more limited as you get older.

  • Consider your child's age: You can add your child to a family life insurance policy, whether it’s yours alone, or a joint policy with your partner. This comparison shows the maximum age your child can be to get added to each policy.

  • What type of family insurance you’d like: There are usually three types of life insurance. There’s level-term, decreasing or whole of life. There’s more on these below.

Once you know what you want from your policy, you can get quotes to find the best family life insurance at a decent price.

Find out how to cut the cost of your life insurance.

Which is the best family life insurance for me?

There are three types of family life insurance, UK wide. These are: 

  • Level-term life insurance: This gives you the same payout, regardless of when you pass away during the policy’s term.

  • Decreasing life insurance: If you take out decreasing life insurance, the size of the pay-out reduces gradually. It works well if you’re taking out family life insurance to cover something like a mortgage or debts, which gradually decrease as time goes on anyway.

  • Whole-of-life insurance: This is guaranteed to pay out when you die, regardless of when that happens. It’s the most expensive type of life insurance because a payout is guaranteed. You might hear this called ‘life assurance’.

When it comes to family life insurance, is it best to add children to a single policy or joint policy?

You can generally add children to either type of policy.

A single life insurance policy covers just one adult. A couple would therefore need two single life insurance policies. You have to name a beneficiary.

A joint life insurance policy covers two people who are in a relationship, and can be cheaper than having two single life insurance policies. It pays out to the other person on the policy when one person passes away. However, it only pays out once, and not for both people.

When to review your family life insurance, UK wide.

You’ll need to review your family life insurance policy if you have more kids. You may want to add them to the policy. Or you might decide you’d need a bigger payout because you have more kids.

You should also review your policy to arrange a bigger payout if you move house and have a bigger mortgage that you’d need to cover.

Are there any alternatives to family insurance?

You could look into family income benefit insurance. This pays out a monthly income, designed to replace a lost salary. It would pay this until the policy term ends.

You may also like to consider taking out family critical illness cover in addition to family life insurance. It gives you a payout if you – or a member of your family – is diagnosed with a critical illness during your policy term. This could help with getting private medical care, or if you needed a lot of time off work. But you should be aware that, generally, if you add critical illness to your family life insurance policy, it will only pay out once. It won’t pay out when you are diagnosed and then again if you pass away.

Family life insurance FAQs

Get life insurance quotes

Compare life insurance from a wide range of UK providers

Explore Life insurance guides

See more guides

family-in-park-with-ipad-tablet

Which life insurance policy is right for you?

Choosing the right policy depends on how long you need cover for, the payout amount and how you want it paid. Here is how to get the best life insurance policy for your needs.

Read More
unhappy-businessman-in-park

How to claim on a life insurance policy

Losing someone is heart breaking, but a life insurance policy lessen any financial burdon the loss places on dependent family members. Here is how to deal with their life insurance claim.

Read More
young-couple-outside-looking-at-laptop

What is a whole of life insurance policy?

If you take out a whole of life insurance policy, you are almost guaranteed to get a payout when you die. Here is how it works and what types you can choose from.

Read More

Why compare Life insurance with money.co.uk?

By comparing life insurance, you could save money on the policy. The best value life insurance will offer the cover to you and your family. Choose a life cover plan from one of the best UK life insurance companies and see the online discounts they offer.

Trustpilot

Proud to be award winning

We have always aimed to provide the best possible services to bridge the gap between our users and our clients. Over the years, we have been thrilled to be recognised by various prestigious bodies and organisations for those efforts.

stevie award
WMA 2021 Logo-768x632
nba logo
logo dma
ecommerce awards

Do you need anything else?

Health insurance

critical illness cover

Critical illness cover

income protection

Income protection insurance

Travel insurance

Do you need another type of life insurance