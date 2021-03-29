But which of the world’s celebrity stars are the most successful investors?

Whether it’s in tech start-ups or hospitality, we’ve taken a seed list of celebrities from Crunchbase and Love Money to find out which stars are the biggest and busiest investors.

We all tend to think of celebrities as people who make their riches from their craft. Although that may be the case for some, other business savvy stars have an entrepreneurial mindset and have made some smart investments to help them amass even larger fortunes.

To discover which celebrities are the most successful investors, our report considers $11.9bn of total investments made by the showbiz stars across 339 different investments.

Each celebrity can score a maximum of 30 points for each of the following categories, giving us a top celebrity investor score of 150.

Our investment experts have discovered which celebrities are the most business savvy based on the following five factors:

The Celebrity Investments Index analysed 30 celebrities based on their business investments to determine which showbiz stars are the most prolific investors and in what investment areas.

Scoring 132 out of 150 points, hip-hop star Jay-Z tops the Celebrity Investments Index, making him the most successful celebrity backer. The rapper has earned millions from sellout tours and chart-topping albums over the course of his music career, but music is far from his only money-making venture.

Over the years, Jay-Z has made several profitable investments following his success in the hip-hop world and boasts an extensive resume as an entrepreneur. His ventures include entertainment labels, tech, and upscale alcohol brands.

With an estimated fortune of $1bn, the music star has 11 personal and partner investments with a total investment sum of $983m with tech and champagne being his biggest investment areas.

Taking second place is Ashton Kutcher, a former model who rose to fame as an actor in the 1990s. But lately, the star has been earning a reputation as Hollywood’s most experienced and active Silicon Valley investor.

With a whopping 81 personal and partner investments to date, Kutcher has invested a total sum of $3.1bn in mostly tech and start-up companies.

Celebrity stars Bono, Oprah Winfry and Jared Leto, round out the top five investors ranked in our index.

Which celebrities are investing the most?

Ashton Kutcher has invested the highest total funding amount

Although Jay-Z takes the top spot in the overall index, Ashton Kutcher takes the lead for the most amount of money invested into businesses overall at $3.1bn. Starting his investment portfolio as a cash-rich angel investor, Kutcher has since co-founded two venture capital funds: A-Grade Investments and Sound Ventures. He has also invested a whopping $300m single investment in financial service company Affirm.

In second place for the total amount of money invested is Musician Nasir Jones, the rapper, better known as Nas, is the co-founder of Los Angeles based Queensbridge Venture Partners, which has funded companies such as RapGenius, Dropbox, and Walker & Company.

Nas is known for his tech investments and our report calculates that he has invested $1.4bn in total. With the highest individual amount of $30m funding MakeSpace an on-demand storage company.

In third place is Paul David Hewson, better known by his stage name Bono, with his five investments totalling an estimated $886m. His highest investment sum was in the mobile banking business Varo Money with a whopping $241m fund.

The top three stars together have a combined total investment fund of $4.9bn on 97 deals based on their highest investment sums.

A third of the celebrities in our report have invested over $100m in a single business investment, and overall one in 10 have invested a staggering $500m in a single investment fund.

$38m: Average celebrity-backed investment

The Celebrity Investments Index can reveal that on average, stars in our report invest $38.5m per investment, with pop sensation Katy Perry leading the way with the highest average fund amount of $265m spread across her four investments.

Music stars Bono and Will.i.am are in second and third positions with $177m and $143m invested on average across all their business interests.