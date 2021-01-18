Investing can be a high risk activity, but the right investments could earn you greater returns than any savings account.

The world is increasingly taking notice of the impact that we’re all having on the environment, whether that’s by turning to renewable energy sources such as wind, solar and water, eating organic or making the switch to electric vehicles.

Thankfully, for those looking to make investments on the stock market, there are plenty of ‘green’ companies and funds available, and what’s more, many have experienced incredible growth over the past twelve months, even in such an uncertain year.

So, investing in green isn’t just an ethical move, but it could also be a potentially smart and profitable one too!

But which are the eco-friendly companies that have seen their shares perform best since the start of the year?

Green stocks with the biggest growth in Q1 2021

1. United Natural Foods - +106.3%

Q1 opening share price - $15.97

Q1 closing share price - $32.94

One company that has seen substantial growth since the turn of the year is United Natural Foods, which saw its share prices more than double, from $15.97 to $32.94.

The natural and organic supermarket wholesaler has seen its profits rise at an impressive rate and also recently extended its contract with its biggest customer, Whole Foods, until 2027, as people continue to look to order healthy food to their homes during the pandemic.

2. Green Plains Partners - +55%

Q1 opening share price - $7.95

Q1 closing share price - $12.32

Green Plains is a producer of ethanol fuel, a form of renewable fuel that can be produced from common crops such as hemp, sugarcane and potato, which saw its share price spike around the beginning of March, with prices up by 55% since the start of the year.

Their impressive quarter follows the acquisition of fellow biofuel company Fluid Quip Technologies and a carbon offtake agreement with Summit Carbon Solutions.

3. Daqo New Energy - +31.6%

Q1 opening share price - $57.36

Q1 closing share price - $75.50

Initially founded in China, Daqo specializes in the manufacture of monocrystalline silicon and polysilicon which are key components in solar panels, with solar power one of the big success stories of recent years.

Their share price has increased by almost a third between the start of the year and the end of March, as the industry continues to recover from the hits taken in the aftermath of the coronavirus pandemic.

Q1 2021 green stock growth (1-20)

Here’s how 50 of the world’s biggest green companies and funds have performed in Q1 2021.

2020 was obviously a year like no other for businesses, but green stocks, on the whole, continued to perform well as businesses and individuals tried to be more sustainable.

That growth has largely continued into 2021, with just over half of the 50 companies that we looked at seeing their share price increase between January 1st and March 31st, although many did see notable dips too, such as Jinko Solar (-32.6%), Fuel Tech (-19.1%) and BYD Company (-18%).

Q1 2021 green stock growth (21-50)

2021 UK green stock growth

We also took a look at some of the top green stocks here in the UK to see how they had performed between January and March.

Of the ten companies that we analysed, more actually saw their share price drop than increase. That with the biggest rise was Good Energy, which generates and supplies green electricity and gas around the UK and saw an increase of 24.2%. The company with the biggest decrease on our list was PowerHouse Energy Group, although it should be noted that PowerHouse is coming off the back of incredible growth of 1,785% in 2020.

Green sectors with the biggest growth in Q1 2021

1. Waste Reduction - +6.54%

Average opening share price - $75.79

Average closing share price - $80.74

Aside from United Natural Foods, which was the only company within its sector, the industry with the biggest increase in share prices was waste reduction, with 6.54%. Companies in this sector included Waste Management (+9.4%) and Covanta (5.6%).

2. Pollution Control - +6.48%

Average opening share price - $66.43

Average closing share price - $70.73

Narrowly behind waste reduction with an average increase of 6.48%, was the pollution control sector, which has proved to be similarly COVID-proof. The main Q1 success in this sector was VanEck Vectors Environmental Services (+11%).

3. Water - +2.1%

Average opening share price - $53.63

Average closing share price - $54.88

Water is one of the top sources of renewable energy and saw the average share price of the companies that we looked at increase by 2.1% in the first quarter of 2021, including Mowi (+10.9%), First Trust Water ETF (+8.4%) and Calvert Global Water Fund (+6.6%).

Methodology

We took each company’s closing share price as of the 31st of December 2020 (with New Year’s Day being a non-trading day) and compared it with their closing price as of March 31st 2021, before calculating how much the stock had either increased or decreased in price over that period. All prices were sourced using Google Finance.

Investing early: The university start-up league

Recent research by money.co.uk has ranked some of the most successful companies started at university. North American ‘Ivy League’ universities like Harvard, Yale and Stanford all feature prominently in the rankings. Universities in the UK and further afield are also represented.

We’ve ranked companies based on their worth*. The league table also reveals the initial share prices** of some of the world’s biggest tech and social media companies.

As the table below illustrates, the initial share prices of three quarters of the most successful start-ups were under $50. A third were available for under $10. In fact, shares in FedEx were priced at just over $1.

With many of the companies now household names, their initial share prices may surprise you. Yet, they do highlight the benefits associated with purchasing shares early in a company’s history.

Companies started at university ranked by worth

*Worth based on market capitalisation.

**Initial share price relates to the price per share at the time of each company’s Initial Public Offering.