How to invest in property

If you're a first time buyer or looking to move house or remortgage, we can help you find the best mortgage deal to suit your needs. Compare mortgages

Research your options for investing in property Property investment can be done in a variety of ways. You might decide to buy a home or commercial property directly, or you could put money in a property investment fund. It’s worth taking the time to explore your options and decide which type of property investment suits your circumstances and needs. The types of property investment you could go for include: Buy-to-let

Property development

Buying a new build to sell on

Investing in property abroad

Real estate investment trusts and other property investment funds You can read more on these below. Whichever type you go for, remember that investing in property can be rewarding but it is also risky, so it’s best not to invest more than you can afford to lose should the worst happen. Before investing, you should also make sure you’ve paid off any non-mortgage debts and you have an emergency fund that could cover at least three months of living costs in case something unexpected happens, such as losing your job. Buy-to-let You might decide to invest in a residential property that you'll let to tenants. If you’re thinking of doing this, read our guide to investing in buy-to-let property. Property development If you fancy yourself as a property developer, when you buy a property to refurbish or renovate and sell on, you need to know the risks as well as the potential rewards. Read our guide to the pros and cons of property development. Buying a new build to sell on Buying a new build off plan, which means before it’s been completed by the builder, could make you money if its value has gone up from the price agreed at the outset by the time it’s finished. You can then sell it to make a profit. Plus, you may be able to add value to the property by decorating it. This can be risky, however. You haven’t seen the finished property so it might not end up how you expected. The developer could even go bust. You could run into problems selling the property and be stuck paying the mortgage until you do. The area it’s built in might also not end up being the kind of neighbourhood you hoped it would. Investing in property abroad If UK property investing doesn’t appeal to you, buying abroad could be worth considering. You may be able to make money by letting it to holidaymakers while also having a place to go for your own holidays when it’s not being rented out. And if the property goes up in value, you could make a profit when you sell it too. Real estate investment trusts Real estate investment trusts (REITs) are companies that invest in property. They make most of their money from rental income. You buy shares in them that can be traded on the stock market and your money is pooled with other investors to invest in property. As with any other type of share, you make money from the share price going up if you sell them (although it can also go down) and dividends. REITs have to pay out 90% of their income to shareholders and get tax benefits in return – they don’t have to pay corporation tax or capital gains tax – which can mean bigger payouts. Other benefits are that they’re easier to invest in than buying physical property and easier to get out of because you can just sell your shares. You can also invest small amounts rather than spending tens of thousands on buying property. Other indirect ways of investing in property include: Property unit trusts

Property open-ended investment companies (OEICs)

Property investment trusts

Property bonds and loan notes

Shares in listed property companies

Property ISAs (these let you invest in property without paying tax on your returns)

Peer-to-peer lending Ways to invest in property at a glance Here are all the main options you can choose from in one handy table.

Direct property investment Indirect property investment Buy-to-let Real estate investment trusts (REITs) Property development Property unit trusts Buying a new build to sell on Property open-ended investment companies (OEICs) Investing in property abroad Property investment trusts Property bonds and loan notes Shares in listed property companies Property ISAs Peer-to-peer lending

Factor in the expenses you can expect to pay If you decide to buy a property this comes with a range of costs, including: Solicitor’s fees

Estate agency fees

Land Registry fees

Surveys

Mortgage fees

Stamp duty (land and building transaction tax in Scotland; land transaction tax in Wales) – you’ll pay an extra 5% when buying an ‘additional’ property in England, Northern Ireland and Wales. In Scotland it's 8%. The threshold depends on where in the UK you are.

Insurance If you’re thinking about investing by buying property, make sure you look closely at the costs involved to decide whether it’s worth it. Assess whether to go ahead with investing in property Property investment is a big decision. It can drain you of your money as easily as it can give you returns. Make sure you won’t be overstretching yourself by doing it and that you won’t be struggling if something goes wrong with the property or its finances. You should also consider other types of investment, such as shares and pooled funds. These can also allow you to invest in property indirectly with a lower initial outlay. You’ll need to be in property for the long term to increase your chances of making money, especially if you’re thinking of buying rental property. Don’t expect to be able to get your money out of this type of investment in a hurry. Consider the risks of investing in property The housing market is constantly changing. Property prices go up and down, and the demand for rentals can fluctuate. And as well as market trends, there can be problems with specific homes - especially important if you’re investing directly in a single property. The cladding crisis means many homes have fallen in value over the past couple of years even as the market has soared, for example. All that means if you’re investing in property, you have to see it as a long-term investment of at least 10 years. That way, you should be able to ride out any storms, and perhaps sell when the market is good again. If you overstretch yourself and then the market dips, you might struggle financially. The best way to protect yourself is to spread the risk by having a mixture of investments including property. Do your research thoroughly before making any decisions and consider getting independent financial advice. Work out whether you can afford to invest in property You’ll need spare cash that you can afford to lose if you’re going to invest in property. Compare mortgage deals Once you’ve decided you’re going to buy property to let as an investment and know how much you would be able to pay as a deposit (although make sure you keep enough money aside for all the other costs involved), you can start looking into what lenders might be prepared to lend you and how much the mortgage repayments would be each month. You can work out what the loan to value (LTV) would be if you bought properties at different prices. This is the percentage of the property’s value you are borrowing, so if you were buying a £200,000 property with a £150,000 mortgage and a £50,000 deposit your LTV would be 75%. Then use a mojo broker like Mojo who can compare deals that would be available to you and how much they would cost in interest each month – buy-to-let mortgages are usually taken out on an interest-only basis. Make sure you factor in set-up fees as well as interest rates when you’re comparing deals by looking at the total cost over the deal period.