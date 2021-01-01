Last updated: 10 July, 2020

As self-employed people don’t benefit from sick pay or redundancy pay, it might be worth having self-employed income protection.

Income protection for self-employed people is an insurance policy that pays out if you can’t work due to an injury or illness.

Having this kind of insurance in place could protect you from being out of pocket during a difficult time. This could leave you with one less thing to worry about.

By getting income protection insurance, self employed people can stop worrying about what’d happen if they were too ill or injured to work.

You can have the peace of mind that even if you couldn’t work, you’d still have some self-employed income for mortgage payments, debts and bills. You’d still be able to look after your family and possibly even maintain the same lifestyle, depending on how much cover you get.

It can be especially attractive to people who work in dangerous industries where they’re at high risk of being injured and unable to work.

What types of self-employed income protection are there?

There are several types of self-employed income insurance to think about. These include:

Self-employed sickness insurance : You can arrange to have your income protected if you have a short-term illness. You could also get protection for more serious illnesses that mean you can’t work. Or, you can arrange a lesser cover which won’t replace your income, but will give you the equivalent of statutory sick pay. These are both types of self-employed sick pay insurance.

Self-employed injury insurance : This replaces your income if you can’t work due to an injury?

Self-employed sickness and injury insurance: This is a combination of the two types of insurance above.

How does self-employed income protection insurance work?

Income protection is an insurance policy that protects you if you can’t work because of an illness or injury. If you’re self employed, income proof yourself for peace of mind.

For the self-employed, no income can be a daunting prospect. But with income protection for self-employed people you make regular monthly payments to your insurer. Then, if you need to make a claim, you do so, and it pays out.