<Home insurance

Compare overseas property insurance 

Discover how to get buildings and contents cover to protect your property in Europe or further afield.

  • Choose your extras
  • Find a policy that suits both you and your property
  • Get a quote for overseas home insurance in under five minutes
Provided by

How to get a home insurance quote

1

Enter your details

Get personalised quotes in minutes by providing a few details about you and the overseas property you want to insure.


2

Compare quotes

Find the overseas property insurance that’s right for you by exploring our best deals.


3

Apply and save

Once you've reviewed the choices, pick the best overseas property insurance deal for you and apply.

Compare another type of home insurance

What overseas holiday home insurance cover can I get?

Insurance for overseas property is similar to standard UK buildings and contents insurance but with the following extra cover:

  • Travel to your property: if there’s an emergency at your property, this covers your travel costs to sort it out

  • Extra contents protection: covers specific items at your overseas property, like solar panels, hot tubs and golf clubs

Terms can vary between policies, so it’s important to check the conditions of your overseas holiday home insurance carefully when comparing policies to ensure you get the cover you need.

Here’s more on insuring an overseas property

Is my property eligible for overseas holiday home insurance?

There are two things to consider when working out if your overseas property is eligible for insurance: the type of property and its location.

Type of property

The following property types are usually covered by overseas holiday home insurance:

  • cottages

  • chalets

  • villas

  • static caravans

Property’s location

Most insurers cover homes in popular European countries, including all major Western European countries such as France, Spain and Portugal. 

Spain’s island territories and other popular areas that are not on the mainland may be subject to special conditions, while areas at risk from natural disasters such as earthquakes – including parts of Italy and Turkey – are often excluded from holiday home insurance altogether.

Check the policy documents before you apply to make sure your property and location are covered by your holiday home insurance.

Will you rent out your property?

Renting out your overseas property is a good way to make extra money, but you need to find insurance that includes:

  • loss of rent or income cover

  • contents insurance, including accidental damage cover

  • public liability insurance

  • employer’s liability insurance if you employ other people, such as cleaners

Some overseas holiday home insurance policies include the above elements as standard, while others let you add them to your policy for an extra cost.

Insurance requirements when renting out an overseas property

How to get the right overseas holiday home insurance

Make sure you obtain quotes that will cover your holiday property by type and location, then verify that they include all the extras you’re looking for, like additional contents insurance or features designed to protect properties that are rented out.

Once you’ve brought together a selection of suitable quotes, you can go ahead and find the cheapest option.

Overseas holiday home insurance FAQs

About our home insurance comparison

Explore Home insurance guides

See more guides

man outside working on laptop

How to manage your home insurance policy

Once you have insured your home, you need to keep your cover up to date to make sure it stays valid. Here is how you can manage your home insurance policy.

Read More
2 Scottish houses by a road. One house has a white door and the other has a red door.

What home insurance do you need?

Whether you live in a flat or a mansion, getting the right home insurance policy is essential. Here is how to find the best cover for your property.

Read More
Empty road through a village, with small houses on either side of the road.

How to insure your second home

If you own a second home in the UK, you may need specific home insurance to protect it. Here is how to cover your second home.

Read More

Why compare home insurance with money.co.uk?

By comparing home insurance, you could save money on the policy. The best value Home insurance will offer the cover to your home and content. Choose a cover plan from the best UK home insurance companies and see the online discounts they offer.

Trustpilot

Proud to be award winning

We have always aimed to provide the best possible services to bridge the gap between our users and our clients. Over the years, we have been thrilled to be recognised by various prestigious bodies and organisations for those efforts.

stevie award
WMA 2021 Logo-768x632
nba logo
logo dma
ecommerce awards

Contents insurance for tenants

Home renovation insurance

Insurance for thatched properties


Second home insurance

Short term unoccupied house insurance

Subsidence house insurance


Underpinned house insurance

Unlimited home insurance

Unoccupied house insurance


Last updated: 13 May 2022