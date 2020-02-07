What overseas holiday home insurance cover can I get?

Insurance for overseas property is similar to standard UK buildings and contents insurance but with the following extra cover:

Travel to your property : if there’s an emergency at your property, this covers your travel costs to sort it out

Extra contents protection: covers specific items at your overseas property, like solar panels, hot tubs and golf clubs

Terms can vary between policies, so it’s important to check the conditions of your overseas holiday home insurance carefully when comparing policies to ensure you get the cover you need.

Is my property eligible for overseas holiday home insurance?

There are two things to consider when working out if your overseas property is eligible for insurance: the type of property and its location.

Type of property

The following property types are usually covered by overseas holiday home insurance:

cottages

chalets

villas

static caravans

Property’s location

Most insurers cover homes in popular European countries, including all major Western European countries such as France, Spain and Portugal.

Spain’s island territories and other popular areas that are not on the mainland may be subject to special conditions, while areas at risk from natural disasters such as earthquakes – including parts of Italy and Turkey – are often excluded from holiday home insurance altogether.

Check the policy documents before you apply to make sure your property and location are covered by your holiday home insurance.

Will you rent out your property?

Renting out your overseas property is a good way to make extra money, but you need to find insurance that includes:

loss of rent or income cover

contents insurance, including accidental damage cover

public liability insurance

employer’s liability insurance if you employ other people, such as cleaners

Some overseas holiday home insurance policies include the above elements as standard, while others let you add them to your policy for an extra cost.

How to get the right overseas holiday home insurance

Make sure you obtain quotes that will cover your holiday property by type and location, then verify that they include all the extras you’re looking for, like additional contents insurance or features designed to protect properties that are rented out.