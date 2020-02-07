Discover how to get buildings and contents cover to protect your property in Europe or further afield.
1
Enter your details
Get personalised quotes in minutes by providing a few details about you and the overseas property you want to insure.
2
Compare quotes
Find the overseas property insurance that’s right for you by exploring our best deals.
3
Apply and save
Once you've reviewed the choices, pick the best overseas property insurance deal for you and apply.
Insurance for overseas property is similar to standard UK buildings and contents insurance but with the following extra cover:
Travel to your property: if there’s an emergency at your property, this covers your travel costs to sort it out
Extra contents protection: covers specific items at your overseas property, like solar panels, hot tubs and golf clubs
Terms can vary between policies, so it’s important to check the conditions of your overseas holiday home insurance carefully when comparing policies to ensure you get the cover you need.
There are two things to consider when working out if your overseas property is eligible for insurance: the type of property and its location.
The following property types are usually covered by overseas holiday home insurance:
cottages
chalets
villas
static caravans
Most insurers cover homes in popular European countries, including all major Western European countries such as France, Spain and Portugal.
Spain’s island territories and other popular areas that are not on the mainland may be subject to special conditions, while areas at risk from natural disasters such as earthquakes – including parts of Italy and Turkey – are often excluded from holiday home insurance altogether.
Check the policy documents before you apply to make sure your property and location are covered by your holiday home insurance.
Renting out your overseas property is a good way to make extra money, but you need to find insurance that includes:
loss of rent or income cover
contents insurance, including accidental damage cover
public liability insurance
employer’s liability insurance if you employ other people, such as cleaners
Some overseas holiday home insurance policies include the above elements as standard, while others let you add them to your policy for an extra cost.
Insurance requirements when renting out an overseas property
Make sure you obtain quotes that will cover your holiday property by type and location, then verify that they include all the extras you’re looking for, like additional contents insurance or features designed to protect properties that are rented out.
Once you’ve brought together a selection of suitable quotes, you can go ahead and find the cheapest option.
No, because standard policies only cover UK homes. Also, most policies don’t cover properties that are left empty for more than 30 or 60 days.
Overseas property insurers cover most major European countries, such as France and Spain. This comparison includes some of the areas each insurer covers.
Most holiday home policies cover villas, chalets, apartments and static caravans in the UK or overseas.
It can be because your overseas home is at risk if you leave it empty for long periods.
We include overseas property insurance available from our panel of insurers and brokers. They are all regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA). Here’s more information about how our website works.
We have commercial agreements with some of the companies in this comparison and get paid commission if we help you take out one of their products or services. Find out more here.
You do not pay any extra, and the deal you get is not affected.
Last updated: 13 May 2022