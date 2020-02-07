How to claim on your health insurance

Ask your GP for a referral to a specialist if required Find your policy number and your insurer's contact details Contact your insurer's claims team or fill out a claim form online Get treatment from a health professional Your insurer pays the bill for you directly

What you can claim for

Health insurance can pay for medical treatment including:

Seeing a private GP

Diagnostic tests and consultations

Appointments with health specialists

Surgery and other treatment

Some medicines and equipment

Staying overnight or longer in a private hospital

Each insurer has different rules on what they can pay out for and what treatments and conditions they exclude. Some also let you add cover for specific things like physiotherapy and dental treatment.

Here is what health insurance covers and how it works.

How to make a claim

Find the information you need

Check your policy documents to find:

Your insurer's contact details

Your policy or membership number

Note down the details you need to let your insurer know, such as:

Your illness or symptoms and when it began

If and when you spoke to your doctor

What treatment your doctor has recommended

Start your claim

You can book a medical appointment and start the process:

By phoning your insurer and asking them to refer you to a specialist.

Online , using your insurer's website. You need an online account set up, which lets you start a claim for some symptoms.

By visiting your GP, who can refer you to a specialist for treatment. Some insurers need an Open Referral letter from your GP, which describes what treatment you need.

If your GP refers you for treatment, you then need to contact your insurer by phone or online. You can check they can cover your treatment and start the claims process.

They will send you any paperwork you have to complete and ask you for all the details they need.