How does private health insurance work?

Your treatment options may not be local

You might get better care through the NHS

Private hospitals often have no A&E department

Most treatment available on NHS

Usually comes with an excess

Also known as... Private medical insurance (PMI)

It pays for private medical treatment, tests and surgery if you are ill or injured during the policy's term. It is usually designed for acute conditions, which are curable and short term.

You usually pay a monthly amount for your health insurance, which is called the premium. Your insurance can pay out if you need treatment that it covers while the policy is active.

It is designed to offer treatment alongside the service provided by the NHS. For example, appointments with your GP would still be through the NHS. But with medical insurance you could get:

Treatment sooner

A choice of where you get treatment

A private room

A wider range of treatment types

What does it cover?

Health insurance can include cover for treatment you get as:

An inpatient : This includes staying in a hospital bed for tests or surgery.

An outpatient : This includes consultations, diagnoses and treatment when you do not need to stay overnight.

A day patient: This includes regular appointments but not staying overnight.

Comprehensive health insurance is usually more expensive but covers more types of treatment. Cheaper policies come with lower monthly premiums but pay out for less.

Some health insurers let you pick exactly what is covered from a range of options like:

Physiotherapy

Treatment for specific diseases like cancer

Psychiatric treatment

Dental treatment

Optical appointments

Medical treatment and nursing at home

What is not covered?

Each policy has different limits and exclusions, but most do not cover:

Chronic illnesses like HIV, including ongoing treatment for long term or incurable conditions

Elective treatment you choose to have, including cosmetic surgery and fertility treatment

Emergency treatment because ambulances and A&E departments at hospitals are usually run by the NHS

Treatment for drug abuse , e.g. spending time in rehabilitation

Treatment abroad , but this should be covered by your travel insurance

Care and treatment during pregnancy, although emergencies and health complications are sometimes covered

Many policies do not cover medical conditions you have already, for example if you have diabetes. But some policies include some cover for pre-existing conditions.

Cover limits

Like other types of insurance, the policies come with limits on how much you can claim. These can include annual limits on:

The total amount you can claim

How much you can claim per condition

How much you can claim for inpatient or outpatient treatment

How much you can claim per type of treatment (e.g. physiotherapy)

Some policies also only pay for private treatment if you have to wait six months or more for the treatment you need on the NHS.

What types are available

You could get a policy designed for:

Yourself

You and your partner, with a joint policy

Your whole family

Your child

Comprehensive medical insurance covers the widest range of treatment, but there are also more specific policies to cover:

Cancer

Dental costs

Optician costs like check-ups or new glasses

Medical care during pregnancy

You could also choose a policy for your age range if you are:

How much it costs

The cost of your health insurance policy depends on:

Your age , as it costs more when you are older

Your medical history , e.g. if you had cancer, diabetes or high blood pressure

Your family's history of conditions like heart disease, cancer or strokes

Your lifestyle could make premiums higher if you smoke or are overweight

What you cover, as including more conditions and types of treatment costs more

These factors can also affect if you can get some policies. For example, some insurers do not offer cover for pre-existing conditions.

How to lower the cost