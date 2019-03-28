What is a credit record?

What does your credit report show?

Your credit record is a report card that shows your financial history. It shows whether you pay your bills on time, how much debt you have, how many times you've applied for credit, whether you've missed any payments, and if you've had any county court judgments (CCJs) filed against you.

Other things it records include:

Your current and previous addresses

Any other applications you have made

Any time a company has checked your credit record in the last two years

Financial links with anyone you share an account with, e.g. joint mortgage

Banks and lenders use this record to assess whether you are a reliable borrower.

How is my credit record made

Information for your credit record is compiled by the three main credit referencing agencies (CRA) Experian, Equifax and TransUnion. Banks, lenders, and utility companies report into these agencies with information regarding your finances.

Who can see your credit record?

When you apply for a loan or credit card, the lender will perform a credit check.This helps them understand how you've managed your finances in the past will determine whether you are approved for credit.

For example, if you have a history of missed payments, you could be denied credit, or you may have to apply for credit products that are aimed at people with bad credit.