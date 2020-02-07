What are your rights if your flight is delayed?

What are your rights?

If you experience long delays flying within the EU, the Denied Boarding Regulation means that you have the right to assistance and possibly compensation.

The rules apply to delays on flights from airports within the EU, no matter which airline you fly with, or your final destination.

They also apply to all other flights on European airlines that land at an EU airport, for example a flight from New York to Heathrow with British Airways.

While delays caused by extraordinary circumstances may not be covered by your airline, they might be covered by your travel insurance so check your policy documents.

What counts as an extraordinary circumstance?

This is typically an event which is out of your airline's control, like extreme weather, bird strikes, political unrest, or staff strikes.

The rules do not define extraordinary circumstances, so it is down to your airline to explain why your delay was out of their control if they reject your claim.

If you are not satisfied with your airline's explanation, you can escalate your claim with the regulator.

What about flights outside the EU?

The same rules do not apply if you were on a flight outside of the EU.

You should check the terms and conditions of your flight with the airline, as you may still be able to make a complaint.

What if your flight is delayed?

If you are delayed by more than two hours, you have the right to:

Food and drink

Be given access to phone calls and emails

Accommodation if you are delayed overnight, including transport from the airport

You can claim vouchers for these things from the airport but if you have to pay for them yourself, keep the receipts and claim back the costs from the airline at a later date.

You can check your rights while you travel by downloading the European Commission's app Your Passenger Rights.

Did you know?

Delays are measured from the time you were expected to land.

Your arrival time is when the airplane doors are opened, not when you land on the runway.

What if your flight is cancelled?

If your flight is cancelled less than 14 days before you are due to fly, you may be entitled to compensation.

You are entitled to assistance, including the choice between:

A full refund of the cost of your ticket

An alternative flight to your final destination at the earliest opportunity

An alternative flight at a later date of your choosing, subject to availability

If you choose an alternative flight to your final destination at the earliest opportunity, you are also entitled to:

Food and drink during your wait

Hotel accommodation where a stay of one or more nights is necessary

Two phone calls or emails

What about compensation?

If your flight lands more than three hours after the arrival time on your ticket, you could be entitled to compensation of up to €600.

Airlines must offer assistance until they can get you to your destination, but your right to compensation only applies if the cause of the delay is within the airline's control.