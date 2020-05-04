Pension & retirement guides

You can use a pension as an income during your retirement, but there are several types and many rely on how much money you put into them. Here is how they work.
The State Pension is not the same for everyone, and understanding how much you get can be confusing. Here is how the State Pension works and what it could pay you.
When it comes to claiming your pension, why not do it in style? Money.co.uk has ranked the most aesthetically pleasing retirement homes in the UK and the USA.
COVID-19 has created some turmoil in global financial markets, hitting many people’s pension pots. Here are some tips to help you work out what to do about your pension in these circumstances.
Life is unpredictable and anything can happen at anytime. This is why it's important to have a will in case the worst happens.
If you haven't already recorded your last will and testament, do it now because you never know what tomorrow may bring.
Plans for the new flat rate state pension have now been set out. Here is what it means for you, whenever you are set to retire.
Finding the right independent financial adviser can help you get control of your cash and save money. Here's how to find an IFA you can trust.
Once your workplace pension scheme is up and running the work does not stop there. Here is how to manage your pension after your staging date has passed.
Before your staging date you need to work out which of your workers qualify for enrolment in a workplace pension. Here is how to approach each type of worker in your business.
If you do not have a workplace pension in place for your employees by your staging date you could face a hefty fine. Here is how to set up a pension suitable for your entire workforce.
You are now legally required to automatically provide eligible employees with a workplace pension scheme, here is what it will mean for your business.