Pension & retirement guides

You can maximise the potential of your pension and ensure you are well financed once you decide to call time on work. Assess your options with our guides, whether you are new to work or retiring soon.

Financial planning

Pensions

Retirement

What are pensions?

You can use a pension as an income during your retirement, but there are several types and many rely on how much money you put into them. Here is how they work.

How does the State Pension work?

The State Pension is not the same for everyone, and understanding how much you get can be confusing. Here is how the State Pension works and what it could pay you.

image of pensioners in front of mansion

Discover the UK and USA's most picture perfect retirement homes

When it comes to claiming your pension, why not do it in style? Money.co.uk has ranked the most aesthetically pleasing retirement homes in the UK and the USA.

concerned-couple

Coronavirus: Getting your retirement savings back on track

COVID-19 has created some turmoil in global financial markets, hitting many people’s pension pots. Here are some tips to help you work out what to do about your pension in these circumstances.

How to make a will

Life is unpredictable and anything can happen at anytime. This is why it's important to have a will in case the worst happens.

grieving-woman-at-grave

Why you need to write a will and what you need to consider

If you haven't already recorded your last will and testament, do it now because you never know what tomorrow may bring.

The flat rate state pension: FAQ

Plans for the new flat rate state pension have now been set out. Here is what it means for you, whenever you are set to retire.

5 steps to finding an IFA you can trust

Finding the right independent financial adviser can help you get control of your cash and save money. Here's how to find an IFA you can trust.

How to manage auto enrolment after your staging date

Once your workplace pension scheme is up and running the work does not stop there. Here is how to manage your pension after your staging date has passed.

Which of your employees qualify for a workplace pension?

Before your staging date you need to work out which of your workers qualify for enrolment in a workplace pension. Here is how to approach each type of worker in your business.

How to set up your workplace pension

If you do not have a workplace pension in place for your employees by your staging date you could face a hefty fine. Here is how to set up a pension suitable for your entire workforce.

What does auto enrolment mean for your business?

You are now legally required to automatically provide eligible employees with a workplace pension scheme, here is what it will mean for your business.