How are investments taxed?

Important: The information on this page is based on UK regulations for the 2020/2021 tax year.

Money you earn through your interest, wages, pension or other income is tax-free up to £12,500.

UK taxpayers should know that how much income tax you pay on interest depends on your personal allowance, your starting rate for savings and your personal savings allowance.

The starting rate for savings will not apply to you if your other income is £17,500 or more a year.

If you earn under £17,500 in other (non-interest) income, you will qualify for a starting rate for savings. This provides an initial buffer before you begin to eat into your personal savings allowance. It is currently set at £5000 for the 2020/21 tax year.

For every £1 you earn from other income over the personal allowance of £12,500, your starting rate for savings decreases by £1.

That means that if you earn £12,500 from other income, your savings income will not eat into your personal savings allowance unless it exceeds £5,000.

If you earn £15,000 per year from other income, your starting rate for savings will be £2,500.

Personal savings allowance

If your standard income is more than £17,499 or your income from savings exceeds your starting rate, you will only have to pay tax on your savings income if it exceeds your personal savings allowance and your total income exceeds your personal allowance.