It can be difficult to know where to turn when you are in debt, so our debt help guides are here to point you in the right direction.

How to heal your credit file after an IVA

When your individual voluntary arrangement (IVA) finally ends you're well and truly free and clear and your money is your own again. A happy day indeed!

In debt? What's the worst that can happen?

Being in debt and struggling to pay your bills can be frustrating and stressful, especially if you are feeling pressured into making repayments you cannot afford. But how far can companies actually go to reclaim your money?

The Debt Index

The personal finance experts at money.co.uk survey the nation to discover how much household debt we will be in at the start of the new year.

Zero hour contracts: The pros and cons

If you have a zero hour contract or are about to start one, you should weigh up the pros and cons and work out if it's worth it. Here's what you need to know.

Should you ever use your credit card to pay your mortgage?

When money is tight, you might be tempted to make your mortgage payments using your credit card, we look at whether this is ever a good idea.

How to get free debt help

Getting debt advice could help you pay off what you owe quickly and avoid making your problems worse. Here is how to find the best places to get help with your debts.

What to do if you cannot pay a bill

We explain what you need to do if you can't afford to pay a bill.

What should I do if I can't pay my mortgage?

If you find yourself in a position where you can't meet your monthly mortgage payments, it is important not to bury your head in the sand. Help is at hand and there are things you can do to get back on track.

Are debt collectors allowed to harass you?

We explain exactly how and when debt collectors are allowed to contact you so that you can prepare yourself for when they call, and complain when they've overstepped the mark.

The financial impact of depression and grief

Depression and grief affect many areas of your life and this includes your finances. We take a look at how to make sure your money situation doesn't add to your worries when you're going through such a difficult time.

How to deal with debt collectors

Knowing how to deal with a debt collection company if you are approached for money can ensure you're not intimidated or misled. Here's how to handle debt collectors and avoid the traps they set to get you to pay up.

Can debt collectors take money from your bank account?

Worried that cash will be taken from your bank account by companies you owe money to? We explain whether this is likely and what you can do about it.

