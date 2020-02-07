Coronavirus news and guides

If you’re in financial difficulty due to COVID-19-related disruption, you may be feeling stressed and you mental health may be under Money.co.uk has created some tips to help you cope with this difficult situation.
The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic has plunged millions into debt according to research from money.co.uk. This guide explains how you can get the help you need to get your finances back in shape.
Here's a summary of the key changes that will affect homeowners following the 2021 Budget.
The UK Government has relaxed rules against travelling abroad, but some restrictions remain. What if you booked a trip before the pandemic hit? Money.co.uk has outlined all you need to know
The UK Government has implemented the Coronavirus Job Retention Scheme as part of its measures to combat the economic impact of the coronavirus crisis. This guide explains the ins and outs of the plan.
The chancellor has extended the temporary changes to stamp duty to help cut costs for anyone buying a home during the COVID-19 pandemic. Here's what it means for you.
From July, employees can return to work part-time while still benefiting from the Government’s furlough scheme. Money.co.uk has created a guide to help employers understand what these changes mean.
The government has extended financial support schemes for self-employed workers affected by COVID-19. Money.co.uk has collated a guide, detailing everything you need to know.
Thinking about using an online market place? The consumer spending experts at money.co.uk have put together this helpful guide on your rights when buying or selling through sites like eBay, Shpock, Gumtree and Facebook Marketplace.
If you’re in rented accommodation and facing financial difficulty there is help available. Check out the money.co.uk guide to help you understand your rental rights during the coronavirus lockdown.
Making investments during financial uncertainty can be particularly unnerving. The personal finance at money.co.uk have pulled together some tips to guide you during these times.