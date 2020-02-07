Coronavirus news and guides

<Guides
Coronavirus (COVID-19)

This collection of guides can help you answer your money-related questions during the coronavirus pandemic.

Woman stressed looking down at her laptop

Coronavirus: Managing financial stress

If you’re in financial difficulty due to COVID-19-related disruption, you may be feeling stressed and you mental health may be under Money.co.uk has created some tips to help you cope with this difficult situation.

Image of debt chart chasing man with chain of debt

COVID-19 Debt Index

The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic has plunged millions into debt according to research from money.co.uk. This guide explains how you can get the help you need to get your finances back in shape.

Rishi sunak

How the 2021 Budget affects homeowners

Here's a summary of the key changes that will affect homeowners following the 2021 Budget.

Man and woman looking around an empty beach wearing a facemask

Coronavirus: Holidays and travel

The UK Government has relaxed rules against travelling abroad, but some restrictions remain. What if you booked a trip before the pandemic hit? Money.co.uk has outlined all you need to know

two businessmen using computer

What the Coronavirus Job Retention Scheme means for you

The UK Government has implemented the Coronavirus Job Retention Scheme as part of its measures to combat the economic impact of the coronavirus crisis. This guide explains the ins and outs of the plan.

Rishi sunak

Budget 2021: The key points

Here is a rundown of the key changes in the March 2021 Budget.

Model of house with bags of money

What the new stamp duty holiday means for you

The chancellor has extended the temporary changes to stamp duty to help cut costs for anyone buying a home during the COVID-19 pandemic. Here's what it means for you.

Furlough scheme update written in text

Coronavirus: What the ‘Furlough’ scheme changes mean for you

From July, employees can return to work part-time while still benefiting from the Government’s furlough scheme. Money.co.uk has created a guide to help employers understand what these changes mean.

Image of woman working on her desk looking at iPad, laptop and smart phone

Coronavirus: Financial help for self-employed workers

The government has extended financial support schemes for self-employed workers affected by COVID-19. Money.co.uk has collated a guide, detailing everything you need to know.

A picture of a man inputting his credit card details online.

Buying and selling with online marketplaces

Thinking about using an online market place? The consumer spending experts at money.co.uk have put together this helpful guide on your rights when buying or selling through sites like eBay, Shpock, Gumtree and Facebook Marketplace.

Image of model house surrounded by finances and calculator

A guide for renters and during the coronavirus pandemic

If you’re in rented accommodation and facing financial difficulty there is help available. Check out the money.co.uk guide to help you understand your rental rights during the coronavirus lockdown.

Man in mask and suit looking through a telescope at covid dna

Tips on investing in times of financial uncertainty

Making investments during financial uncertainty can be particularly unnerving. The personal finance at money.co.uk have pulled together some tips to guide you during these times.