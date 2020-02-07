<Guides

Clearing debt guides

Debt can prove itself a heavy burden. Our clearing debt guides can help explain the best ways to live with debt whilst managing your outgoings and help prioritise, consolidate and reduce your debts.

Managing debt when living with a disability

We explain how to deal with debt if you have a disability and show you where to get help if you need it.

COVID-19 Debt Index

The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic has plunged millions into debt according to research from money.co.uk. This guide explains how you can get the help you need to get your finances back in shape.

10 steps to becoming debt free

We explain, step by step, how you can work towards clearing your debts and becoming debt free.

Dealing with debt - where to start

Being faced with unmanageable debt can seem overwhelming but there are a number of options available to you. We explain where to start if you're dealing with debt.

Should I use my mortgage to pay off other debts?

Consolidating credit cards and loan debts into your mortgage can seem a no-brainer - after all, given the size of the debt, mortgage payments can seem low. However, it is not necessarily the win-win strategy it seems - we explain.

Cure the debt hangover from your student days

When you are a student, money tends to be the last thing on your mind. But as the heady days of student-hood become consigned to the realm of nostalgia, it is time to pick up the tab.

Which debts should you pay off first?

If you're juggling several different debts, the best thing you can do is to tackle them head-on. But where do you start? We look at which debts you should pay off first so that it's easier to get on track to becoming debt-free.

Should I use my savings to pay off my debts?

Building up your savings can be rewarding, but you could be damaging your finances if you have outstanding debts. Here's how to work out whether you should use your savings to clear money you owe instead.

What happens after you are discharged from bankruptcy?

The day you're discharged from bankruptcy is a new start, all the debts you took into bankruptcy will be gone and you're free to start afresh, but what happens next? Here's how to start getting your finances back on track.

