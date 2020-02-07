Lockdown legacy best savings calculator | work out how much you could save

Coronavirus has put life on pause for households across the UK, with many struggling to cope with reduced income. However, the lack of opportunities to spend on things like dining out, expensive haircuts or travelling into work, has meant that many have been able to slash their personal spending during lockdown.

Our study found that 71% of UK households have actually saved cash in the last three months, with an average weekly saving of £221.50 - that's an impressive £2,879 each during lockdown.

These new spending habits formed under lockdown, could have a significant impact on households' savings, if they stick to them after restrictions are lifted.