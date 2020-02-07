What do you need a credit card for?

When choosing a new credit card, it's important to first know the purpose you intend to use it for. Is it to pay down debt, improve your credit rating, fund a large purchase, or earn rewards.

If you want to pay down debt

0% balance transfer cards are useful if you want to pay down existing debt, without paying interest. Many of these credit cards come with lengthy interest free periods. You can transfer the balance from one or several credit cards on to your balance transfer credit card, often for a small fee. Then you can pay off the balance in monthly instalments. The interest free period on some cards can last up to 29 months.

Alternatively if you have an overdraft or loan, you might consider a 0% money transfer card. These cards work just like balance transfer cards, except that they allow you to move money from your new card directly to your bank account. You can these use that money to pay off your overdraft or loan.

If you want to improve your credit history

Credit building cards are aimed for those with limited or poor credit histories. These cards usually come with high interest rates and low credit limits. But if you use them responsibly and pay off the balance at the end of each month, it will help you improve your credit rating, build a relationship with the lender and improve your chances of being approved for better credit products in the future.

If you want to make a large purchase

If you want to make a large purchase such as furniture for your home or the latest mobile phone, but don't want to spend a large amount of money in one go, you should consider a 0% purchase card. These cards offer lengthy introductory interest free periods. This means that you can charge your purchase to your credit card and then pay off the balance in monthly payments. As long as you pay off the full balance before the end of the interest free period, you won't pay any interest on your purchase.

If you want to earn rewards

Several credit cards these days offer different benefits and rewards to incentivise you to take out a credit card with them. The rewards can vary from card to card, but some of the most common rewards offered can include:

A rewards card can get you vouchers or in-store point, such as Tesco club card points or Sainsbury Nectar points, for your favourite shops as you use the card

An air miles card can get you airmiles, such as British Airways Avios, that you can put towards flights as well as access to airport lounges

A Cashback can give you cash every time you spend on the card.

An important thing to keep in mind about rewards cards is that in order to offer these benefits, many of these cards often charge annual fees and have much higher interest rates.

Getting a rewards card only makes sense if you typically pay off your balance in full every month, and if you're gaining enough from the rewards in order to justify the cost. Also, missing just a single payment can mean losing all the benefits.

If you want to use your card abroad?

You can spend on most credit cards outside the UK, but it can be expensive. Here are all the charges you pay when you use a credit card abroad.

If you travel frequently and intend to use your credit card, you could find one with a low interest rate and no fees for transactions or cash withdrawals.

Can you get a credit card with bad credit

When you apply for a new credit card, credit card providers check your credit record when you apply.

If you have borrowed before and have:

Made late payments

Gone over your overdraft or credit limit

Been rejected by other providers or lenders

Been made bankrupt or been given a County Court Judgment (CCJ)

However, here is how you could still be able to get a credit card with bad credit.

If you run your own business?

You can get a credit card in the name of your business if you are a sole trader or look after the finances of a company of any size.

A business credit card can help you keep your own money separate from your business' spending.

They sometimes offer extra cards so several employees can make purchases, and itemised statements to track their spending.

When you compare credit cards there are a few things you should consider

Among the features you should consider when looking for a credit card include: