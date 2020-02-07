Section 75: Your free credit card purchase protection

What is Section 75?

It is a legal act that protects you when spending on your credit card, but only applies to credit card transactions between £100 and £30,000.

Here are some examples of when you would and wouldn't be covered by Section 75:

If you paid for a watch that cost £110, you would be covered by Section 75. However, if you bought two watches that cost £70 each, you would not be covered.

If you bought a tablet for £95 with a £7 delivery charge, you would not be covered by Section 75 because the item itself costs less than £100.

If your purchase cost less than £100, or over £30,000, you may be able to claim using the Chargeback scheme.

For more information you can find the official details of Section 75 here

When can you claim under Section 75?

There are only two scenarios you can claim on Section 75:

Breach of contract: You do not get what you have paid for, or not to the standard specified. For example, an item you buy does not get delivered, or it is not in the condition described when purchasing. Misrepresentation: You are given the wrong information, which convinces you to pay for a product. For example, you buy an expensive pair of headphones after being misinformed that they would be compatible with your music player.

You cannot use Section 75 for any other reason, such as changing your mind after buying something and wanting to return it without proof of purchase.

How to claim under Section 75

You should always attempt to get a refund from the retailer you bought from before starting a Section 75 claim.

If your dispute with the retailer fails, you should contact your credit card provider to start your Section 75 claim.

Even if you closed your credit card account, you can still claim on Section 75.

You need to tell your credit card provider:

The name of the retailer

The service or product you bought

How much it cost

Any other costs you want to claim back

What was wrong with your purchase, e.g. it was faulty

The date you made the purchase

Any attempts you have made to get money back from the retailer

You may get asked to send the details in writing, including proof of purchase, or by completing a Section 75 claim form either online or by post.

Claiming for associated costs

Section 75 covers "consequential losses", as well as the cost of what you bought. This covers any costs caused by the problem with your purchase. For example, if you bought tickets for an event that got cancelled, you may be able to claim back your travel and hotel costs from your credit card company.

Does Section 75 apply if you use your credit card through Paypal?

Section 75 only applies where there is a direct relationship between a debt and the product.