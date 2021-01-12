Last updated: 12 January, 2021

A platinum credit card or a gold credit card are elite and prestigious credit cards with added benefits such as rewards and higher limits. Some times there are referred to as high limit credit cards.

The perks vary from card to card. Some charge fees, and others don’t.

Some of the popular choices include the Amex Gold, American Express Gold, Barclaycard Visa Platinum, Barclaycard Gold, and First Direct Gold card. But there are lots of other options too.

Platinum cards are considered to be a tier above standard credit cards.

Are platinum credit cards worth having?

Platinum credit cards are considered elite. There’s no specific set of features that every one of these credit cards offers, but they do come with a range of different perks.

Some of the benefits and rewards could include:

Higher credit limits

Cashback, vouchers, air miles and other reward schemes

A higher cash withdrawal limit

Lower fees for using the card abroad

Bundled travel insurance

Lower interest rates

0% deals for purchases and balance transfers

A higher level of protection on your purchases

Complimentary extras such as airport lounge access

A bonus point scheme.

These features aren’t exclusive to platinum cards and can come with other credit cards too.

Can you get a high limit credit card?

The truth is that rarely do credit card providers market their cards as high limit credit cards. That's because credit limits can vary greatly from one individual to another.

The credit limit you are offered depends on your credit worthiness and your financial circumstances. So if someone may be offered high limit on their credit cards, doesn't mean that everyone will.

The table above lets you compare gold cards and platinum cards so you can find a premium credit card that suits you. You can see the APR, balance transfer deal and interest-free period offered by each one.

Are gold and platinum cards the best cards available?

Some of the best cards on the market are gold and platinum cards. From the Barclays Gold Credit Card and Amex Gold Credit Card, to the Platinum Visa, there are many gold cards and platinum cards available.

But, before you decide whether to go ahead and apply for a platinum credit card or a gold credit card, check to make sure you’re getting the best deal. It’s not worth getting an exclusive credit card just as a status symbol. You might be able to get a better card by just looking for the specific features you need.

Compare cards that are designed specifically for what you need, so you can get the best possible deal. We have comparison tables for cards that offer the following:

Are you eligible for a gold credit card or platinum card?

Gold credit cards and platinum cards, UK wide, have strict application criteria.

To get one of these exclusive credit cards, UK wide, you might need some or all of the following:

A high income (over £40,000, for example)

A strong credit history

A minimum age of 21*.

*The usual minimum age for standard credit cards is 18.

However, each of the exclusive credit cards, UK wide, have different rules on who can apply.

How to get accepted for a credit card.

Watch out for annual fees

Some exclusive credit cards, UK wide, have annual fees that could outweigh the benefits on offer.

For example, if a platinum cashback credit card would earn you £50 cashback each year but charged an annual fee of £60, it wouldn’t be worth having.

Do you need a high limit credit card?

If you regularly run up high balances on you credit credit card, it may be worth getting one with a high maximum limit that'll help your credit utilisation rati

But you should only consider a high limit credit card if you are sure that you can keep up with repayments. Premium credit cards also tend to have higher interest rates, so if you want to avoid paying extra in interest, it's best to pay off your balance in full every month.

What is credit utilisation?

Credit utilisation is amount of credit you use, compared to the amount of credit available to you.

So if you have a £3,500 credit limit one credit card and your balance is £1000, then your credit utilisation would be 28.5%. If you have several credit cards, you'll have to factor in the balances and limits of all your credit cards.

A low credit utilisation rate shows that you're using less of your available credit. That indicates that you're doing a good job of managing credit by keeping your spending in check.

Most providers recommend an optimal credit utilisation ration of 30% or below, which will help you improve your credit score and your credit worthiness and make it easier get credit in the future.