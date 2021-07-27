Revealed: Worst value tourist attractions in the UK

However, even if you don’t have to contend with crowds it is worth still considering how much a trip to one of these well-known spots may set you back. To help you plan your next UK trip, we’ve researched the top attractions in the country, how well reviewed they are and cross-referenced that with the cost of admission - revealing the worst (and best) value attractions in the country.

UK’s Worst Value Attractions

Taking the title as the worst value attraction in the UK is also one of the most recent attractions to open, the Marble Arch Mound. With gates only opening in late July 2021, the unique artificial hill is already gaining a number of negative reviews. Coupling these poor reviews with the (quite reasonable for London) ticket price of £6.50 makes this attraction the worst value in both London and the UK.

Two other London attractions are next on the list as the second and third-worst value attractions in the country - the world’s oldest zoo, London Zoo and the SEA LIFE Centre London Aquarium. In fact, there are six London attractions in total that feature of the list of worst value. Tourist hubs in the capital account for over half the top 10 - London Dungeon, which tells the slightly more gory history of London, Madame Tussauds and Buckingham Palace all feature.

Certainly one for the thrill-seekers, the Velocity 2 zip wire in Wales has a high ticket price, but is one of the fastest zip lines in the world. However, customers who gave bad reviews were disappointed in the booking process and staff communications.

With its significant ticket price, people’s expectations of The Eden Project in Cornwall are high, but a large proportion of reviews called out the tropical gardens for “looking a bit tired”, having dirty eating areas, not offering anything new very frequently and were generally dismissed by many as “boring”.

Nearly 2,000 visitors to Warwick Castle classed it as a “terrible” or “poor” experience, with many finding faults with the booking process or being unimpressed with the lack of live events and demonstrations.

Reviewers unsatisfied with Edinburgh Zoo claim the general experience does not warrant the high ticket price, with empty enclosures and neglected areas.

The final attraction in the ‘Worst Value Top 10’ is Buckingham Palace. With a lot to live up to, and the pricey cost of entry, expectations for the State Rooms and gardens are high. While the majority of visitors find it an excellent attraction (with even negative reviewers complimenting how great the staff is!), a significant number of visitors were unimpressed with the gardens because of overcrowding and sparse parking options.