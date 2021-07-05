Celebrity engagement ring rich list

Likely due in part to their significant wealth and fast-paced lifestyles, some celebrities often find themselves engaged more than once - sometimes even to the same person. But which stars are left boasting the highest valued collection of rings following their engagements?

Zack notes that “the yellow coloured stone in this ring signified a shift in celebrity jewel preference, as Paris was one of the first major celebrities to have a coloured stone rather than a white diamond”.

For the second of her four engagements to Greek shipping heir Paris Latsis, world-renowned party girl and hotel heiress Paris Hilton was the recipient of a 24-carat diamond ring, now estimated to be worth around £3.5 million ($4.8 million).

According to Zack, the 18 carat centre diamond set on a split shank would be valued at £3.9 million ($5.4 million) today. What a way to put a ring on it!

Despite being an item since 2001, it took more than six years of dating before Jay-Z found the perfect ring to propose to his Queen Bey with in 2007.

“Pink diamonds are extremely rare and are soaring in value recently due to their main source - the Argyle mine in Australia - closing in 2020. The ring in question was actually mined from the Argyle, meaning its value will have significantly increased since Reynolds initially purchased it a decade ago.”

Commenting on this ring, Zack estimates its current value at an astounding £6 million ($8.3 million), adding:

Other pieces costing well into the millions include Blake Lively’s 2011 engagement ring from now-husband Ryan Reynolds. The Deadpool heartthrob designed the ring with jeweller Loraine Schwartz, which features a light-pink oval cut diamond surrounded by smaller stones across the band.

Carey’s then-fiance, the Australian billionaire businessman James Packer, proposed to her with a 35 carat emerald cut diamond and platinum ring, created by Wilfredo Rosado. According to our jewellery expert, Zack Stone, this ring would be valued at approximately £9.4 million ($13 million).

First and foremost is the unapologetic Queen of divas herself, Mariah Carey, who - back in 2016 - became the recipient of arguably one of the most expensive celebrity engagement rings of all time.

Although celebrities and A-listers are known for regularly wearing expensive jewellery and watches, even among all that luxury there are certain engagement rings that still stand out for their unfettered extravagance:

Popping the question in the near future and thinking of buying an engagement ring? You could consider a 0% interest credit card .

So with wedding season now back in full swing, the credit card experts at money.co.uk have partnered with Zack Stone, an Engagement Ring Specialist at Jewellers Steven Stone , to reveal some of the most iconic and valuable engagement rings of all time.

The wedding industry has suffered significant disruptions during the pandemic, however with the recent move from the government allowing uncapped wedding attendance many happy couples will now be finally able to tie the knot.

Of course, before talk turns to discussions on designer dresses, wedding parties and snubbed guests; the real gossip lies in how the blushing bride was proposed to, and - perhaps most importantly - the look, size and cost of that all-important engagement ring.

1. Mariah Carey - £12 million

Three engagement rings

Net worth of $320 million

Ring collection worth an estimated £12 million ($16.7 million)

Despite having an enormous net worth of her own, the total of Mariah’s three rings combined far out values any other of the celebs analysed by expert Zack.

As well as a whopping £9.4 million ring from James Packer; an £800,000 emerald-cut diamond ring from first husband Tommy Mottolla, and a 17-carat pink and white diamond Jacob & Co ring from Nick Cannon also helped crown her the Queen of ring bling.

2. Jennifer Lopez - £6.8 million

Five engagement rings

Net worth of $400 million

Ring collection worth an estimated £6.8 million ($9.4 million)

Boasting five engagements and three weddings, J.Lo is currently one of Hollywood’s most prolific bride-to-bes. And with recent reports surrounding her romantic reconciliation with actor and previous fiance Ben Affleck, could another huge wedding announcement be on the horizon in the not too distant future?

With a pink diamond from Affleck during their first engagement, and an 8.5 carat Harry Winston diamond from husband number three Marc Anthony, it’s clear that Ms. Lopez is a fan of coloured stones. Perhaps Ben should bear this in mind for any future questions he might be thinking of asking the pop star.

3. Paris Hilton - £6.1 million

Four engagement rings

Net worth of $300 million

Ring collection worth an estimated £6.1 million ($8.5 million)

Despite the fact she’s yet to make it down the aisle to get married, Paris Hilton has certainly racked up an impressive collection of engagement rings during her twenty year search to find Mr Right.

And her fiance’s have certainly not been afraid to think outside the (jewellery) box when it comes to ring design. According to Zack, “Pear shaped rings became increasingly popular in 2018, thanks to celebrities like Paris Hilton following her engagement to actor Chris Zylka.”

Hilton’s latest ring, presented to her by current fiance Carter Reum, is a custom-made £750,000 ($1 million) 10 to 20 - carat emerald-cut center stone, framed by two shield cut diamonds, all fit within a tension setting. Zack adds “This unique ring was designed by Jean Dousset, the great-great-grandson of Louis-Francois Cartier, who founded the iconic Cartier brand back in 1847.”

4. Blake Lively - £6 million

One engagement ring

Net worth of $30 million

Ring collection worth an estimated £6 million* ($8.2 million)

5. Kim Kardashian - £4.5 million

Three engagement rings

Net worth of $1.4 billion

Ring collection worth an estimated £4.5 million* ($6.2 million)

Despite having lived the ups and downs of her romantic relationships under the glare of the media's spotlight during the past 15 years, there is very little information on Kim Kardashian’s first engagement and subsequent marriage to music producer Damon Thomas. Her impressive ring collection value is therefore based solely on the pieces given to her by Kris Humphries and Kanye West.

6. Beyonce - £3.9 million

One engagement ring

Net worth of $500 million

Ring collection worth an estimated £3.9 million* ($5.4 million)

7. Jennifer Aniston - £1.1 million

Two engagement rings

Net worth of $300 million

Ring collection worth an estimated £1.1million ($1.5 million)

8. Gwyneth Paltrow - £950,000

Three engagement rings

Net worth of $150 million

Ring collection worth an estimated £950,000 ($1.3 million)

Many people may have forgotten the fact that before her well-documented 2003 engagement to Coldplay frontman Chris Martin, the GOOP founder and Oscar-winning actress was also briefly engaged to Brad Pitt back in the mid-nineties.

Her current husband, co-creator of Glee and American Horror Story Brad Falchuk, proposed back in 2018 with an exceptionally beautiful ring. The piece, which Zack values at anywhere between £200k - £400k depending on the quality of the sapphire, features a large blue 12-carat cushion sapphire set in a simple solitaire setting to highlight the stone as the sole focus.

9. Kristen Bell - £710,000

One engagement ring

Net worth of $40 million

Ring collection worth an estimated £710,000* ($975,000)

10 . Lady Gaga - £495,000

Two engagement rings

Net worth of $320 million

Ring collection worth £495,000 ($680,000)

11. Scarlett Johannson - £465,000

Three engagement rings

Net worth of $165 million

Ring collection worth an estimated £465,000* ($647,000)

Black Widow star Johannson has accumulated an impressive collection of unique rings during each of her three engagements. Fellow Hollywood actor and first husband Ryan Reynolds presented her with a more traditional round-cut diamond set on a yellow gold band, second husband Romain Dauriac opted for one featuring three round diamonds featured in a large, art deco setting.

Her current husband, SNL writer and cast member Colin Jost, proposed in 2019 with a £320,000 ring designed by Taffin’s James de Givenchy. The piece features a huge pear-shaped diamond alongside a light brown diamond of around 11 carats near the knuckle. Zack adds that “the feature of an old cut diamond gives the ring a sought-after vintage effect.”

12. Kate Middleton - £390,000

One engagement ring

Net worth of $10 million

Ring collection worth an estimated £390,000* ($539,000)

13. Ariana Grande - £272,000

Two engagement rings

Net worth of $180 million

Ring collection worth an estimated £272,000* ($374,000)

14. Katy Perry - £152,000

Two engagement rings

Net worth of $330 million

Ring collection worth an estimated £152,000 ($210,000)

15. Meghan Markle - £147,000

Two engagement rings

Net worth of $60 million

Ring collection worth an estimated £147,000 ($203,000)

16. Fergie - £60,000

One engagement ring

Net worth of $45 million

Ring collection worth an estimated £60,000 ($83,000)

17. Emma Stone- £25,000

One engagement ring

Net worth of $30 million

Ring collection worth an estimated £25,000 ($35,000)

18. Zoe Saldana - £22,000

One engagement ring

Net worth of $35 million

Ring collection worth an estimated £22,000 ($30,400)

Rings fit for royalty

Although celebrity worshipping tabloids and gossip sites might be hungry to cover the latest Hollywood engagements, when it comes to anything connected to the upcoming wedding of a major player in the British royal family, they are positively ravenous.

But which ladies within the prestigious royal circle have been presented with the most impressive rings from their husbands-to-be?

Kate Middleton

Back in 2010, Prince William proposed to his then girlfriend Kate Middleton, and touched the hearts of romantics around the world by presenting her with the engagement ring of the late Diana, Princess of Wales. The family heirloom, which is valued today at around £390,000 ($543,000) is a 12-carat sapphire and diamond ring that has become synonymous with all things royal.

Looking back at the engagement more than a decade ago, Zack states that, “globally, the sale of blue sapphires increased by around 300% following the news the pair were to wed. Even now, thanks to the Netflix show ‘The Crown’, sales of sapphires are surging, with vintage style halo designs like Kate’s being extremely popular.”

Meghan Markle

The custom-made engagement ring Prince Harry used to propose to Meghan in 2017 is certainly something of a step-up from the £13,000 Tiffany ring first husband Trevor Engelson proposed to her with in 2010.

The ring fit for a Princess, estimated by Zack to be worth around £134,000, features a three-carat cushion cut centre diamond from Botswana (where the royal couple spent their third date), and is surrounded by two diamonds from the personal collection of Diana.

Princess Eugenie

Now-husband Jack Brooksband proposed to the youngest daughter of Sarah Ferguson and Prince Andrew back in 2018 with a stunning Padparadscha sapphire, a rare stone with a pink tint to it, surrounded by diamonds. Due to the fact the stone in question is rarer than a diamond, the ring could be worth anywhere up to £50,000 - depending on the number of carats.

Shortly after the proposal, Jack stated in an interview that he was drawn to the uniquely beautiful ring as ‘it changes colour when it hits certain lights, much like Eugenie.’

Zara Phillips

World Cup winner and England rugby star Mike Tindall proposed to Princess Anne’s daughter Zara in 2010 with a single solitaire diamond on a split platinum band with surrounding diamonds on the outside. Expert jewellers have recently valued the ring, which is believed to feature a five-carat diamond, at around £140,000.

Engagement rings of the past, present and future

So, for those who might be considering popping the big question in the near future, what kind of expert help can Zack Stone offer up when it comes to finding the perfect match that - like your marriage - will stand the test of time.

First of all, it’s important to determine early on whether you’re keen to stick with tradition, or opt for something more modern and alternative:

“Alternative styles are becoming increasingly popular as younger couples look to break free from traditional styles such as solitaire or stone rings. We expect to see more gemstones such as sapphires, rubies and emeralds in engagement rings, along with fancy coloured diamonds increasing in popularity.

“Disregarding carat, cut and clarity, millennials are turning to unique, bold rings, featuring colourful asymmetric stones that are designed to represent the personality traits of their partner, making the ring as unique as the relationships they celebrate.”

Next, can you take inspiration from somewhere for the ring design? Is there a celebrity engagement ring you want to take inspiration from, or perhaps a family heirloom you can incorporate into your design?

“Princess Diana's beautiful Ceylon Sapphire engagement ring is one of the most referenced engagement rings, which probably comes as no surprise! Alongside this, we've also had requests for rings like Kim Kardashian's, Lady Gaga's heart shaped ring, and Reece Witherspoon's Asscher cut ring.

“It is certainly becoming increasingly popular to incorporate passed down family jewels into engagement rings, with a growing number of couples using our remodelling service to create new engagement rings from old or damaged jewellery that holds a lot of sentimental value.

“Sometimes the pieces are extremely valuable, however on other occasions it's more about the story behind the ring, which is why this is such a beautiful and unique way to design your engagement ring.”

What are the most important do’s and don'ts when it comes to choosing the right ring?

“The most important thing is not to rush into it and buy the first ring you see or like. Instead, shop around and do your research. Consider whether you want a lab grown or natural diamond, or whether you want a gemstone such as a sapphire, emerald or ruby.

“If you're buying for your partner, think about their style and personality. What colours do they wear? Do they wear white gold or yellow gold?

“It's also worth speaking to a jeweller in person, rather than just buying online without any expert advice, especially if you're on a smaller budget and are trying to make the most of your money.”

Finally, are there any precious stones anyone wanting to invest in jewellery should be looking out for if they want an engagement likely to appreciate in value over time?

“There are certain types of diamonds which can make good investments. These include natural-colored diamonds, which are much rarer and generally very expensive, starting from £50,000 to around £10,000,000.

“Natural coloured diamonds have seen the biggest growth in value recently, with pink and blue the most popular colors. The Argyle Diamond Mine in Western Australia, the world’s major source for pink and purple stones, closed down at the end of 2020, and therefore prices have increased in recent months due to rarity.

Funding an engagement ring