Celebrity engagement ring rich list

When it comes to living vicariously through the lives of celebrities, there is possibly nothing us mere mortals love more than a huge A-list wedding.
Of course, before talk turns to discussions on designer dresses, wedding parties and snubbed guests; the real gossip lies in how the blushing bride was proposed to, and - perhaps most importantly - the look, size and cost of that all-important engagement ring.
The wedding industry has suffered significant disruptions during the pandemic, however with the recent move from the government allowing uncapped wedding attendance many happy couples will now be finally able to tie the knot.
So with wedding season now back in full swing, the credit card experts at money.co.uk have partnered with Zack Stone, an Engagement Ring Specialist at Jewellers Steven Stone, to reveal some of the most iconic and valuable engagement rings of all time.
Popping the question in the near future and thinking of buying an engagement ring? You could consider a 0% interest credit card.
Although celebrities and A-listers are known for regularly wearing expensive jewellery and watches, even among all that luxury there are certain engagement rings that still stand out for their unfettered extravagance:
First and foremost is the unapologetic Queen of divas herself, Mariah Carey, who - back in 2016 - became the recipient of arguably one of the most expensive celebrity engagement rings of all time.
Carey’s then-fiance, the Australian billionaire businessman James Packer, proposed to her with a 35 carat emerald cut diamond and platinum ring, created by Wilfredo Rosado. According to our jewellery expert, Zack Stone, this ring would be valued at approximately £9.4 million ($13 million).
Other pieces costing well into the millions include Blake Lively’s 2011 engagement ring from now-husband Ryan Reynolds. The Deadpool heartthrob designed the ring with jeweller Loraine Schwartz, which features a light-pink oval cut diamond surrounded by smaller stones across the band.
Commenting on this ring, Zack estimates its current value at an astounding £6 million ($8.3 million), adding:
“Pink diamonds are extremely rare and are soaring in value recently due to their main source - the Argyle mine in Australia - closing in 2020. The ring in question was actually mined from the Argyle, meaning its value will have significantly increased since Reynolds initially purchased it a decade ago.”
Despite being an item since 2001, it took more than six years of dating before Jay-Z found the perfect ring to propose to his Queen Bey with in 2007.
According to Zack, the 18 carat centre diamond set on a split shank would be valued at £3.9 million ($5.4 million) today. What a way to put a ring on it!
For the second of her four engagements to Greek shipping heir Paris Latsis, world-renowned party girl and hotel heiress Paris Hilton was the recipient of a 24-carat diamond ring, now estimated to be worth around £3.5 million ($4.8 million).
Zack notes that “the yellow coloured stone in this ring signified a shift in celebrity jewel preference, as Paris was one of the first major celebrities to have a coloured stone rather than a white diamond”.
Likely due in part to their significant wealth and fast-paced lifestyles, some celebrities often find themselves engaged more than once - sometimes even to the same person. But which stars are left boasting the highest valued collection of rings following their engagements?
|Celebrity
|Fiance(s)
|Current Valuation
|Total Valuation
|Mariah Carey
|Tommy Mottola | Nick Cannon | James Packer
|£800,000 | £1,800,000 | £9,400,000
|£12,000,000
|Jennifer Lopez
|Ojani Noa | Chris Judd | Ben Affleck | Marc Anthony | Alex Rodriguez
|£100,000 | £200,000 | £2,000,000 | £3,000,000 | £1,500,000
|£6,800,000
|Paris Hilton
|Jason Shaw | Paris Latsis | Chris Zylka | Carter Reum
|£350,000 | £3,500,000 | £1,500,000 | £750,000
|£6,100,000
|Blake Lively
|Ryan Reynolds
|£6,000,000
|£6,000,000
|Kim Kardashian
|Damon Thomas | Kris Humphris | Kanye West
|N/A | £1,500,000 | £3,000,000
|£4,500,000
|Beyonce
|Jay-Z
|£3,900,000
|£3,900,000
|Jennifer Aniston
|Brad Pitt | Justin Theroux
|£354,000 | £750,000
|£1,104,000
|Gwyneth Paltrow
|Brad Pitt | Chris Martin | Brad Falchuk
|£350,000 | £300,000 | £300,000
|£950,000
|Kristen Bell
|Dax Shepard
|£710,000
|£710,000
|Lady Gaga
|Taylor Kinney | Christian Carino
|£275,000 | £220,000
|£495,000
|Scarlett Johansson
|Ryan Reynolds | Romain Dauriac | Colin Jost
|£100,000 | £45,000 | £320,000
|£465,000
|Kate Middleton
|Prince William
|£390,000
|£390,000
|Ariana Grande
|Pete Davidson | Dalton Gomez
|£65,000 | £207,000
|£272,000
|Katy Perry
|Russell Brand | Orlando Bloom
|£125,000 | £27,000
|£152,000
|Meghan Markle
|Trevor Engelson | Prince Harry
|£13,000 | £134,000
|£147,000
|Fergie
|Josh Duhamel
|£60,000
|£60,000
|Emma Stone
|Dave McCary
|£25,000
|£25,000
|Zoe Saldana
|Marco Perego
|£22,000
|£22,000
Three engagement rings
Net worth of $320 million
Ring collection worth an estimated £12 million ($16.7 million)
Despite having an enormous net worth of her own, the total of Mariah’s three rings combined far out values any other of the celebs analysed by expert Zack.
As well as a whopping £9.4 million ring from James Packer; an £800,000 emerald-cut diamond ring from first husband Tommy Mottolla, and a 17-carat pink and white diamond Jacob & Co ring from Nick Cannon also helped crown her the Queen of ring bling.
Five engagement rings
Net worth of $400 million
Ring collection worth an estimated £6.8 million ($9.4 million)
Boasting five engagements and three weddings, J.Lo is currently one of Hollywood’s most prolific bride-to-bes. And with recent reports surrounding her romantic reconciliation with actor and previous fiance Ben Affleck, could another huge wedding announcement be on the horizon in the not too distant future?
With a pink diamond from Affleck during their first engagement, and an 8.5 carat Harry Winston diamond from husband number three Marc Anthony, it’s clear that Ms. Lopez is a fan of coloured stones. Perhaps Ben should bear this in mind for any future questions he might be thinking of asking the pop star.
Four engagement rings
Net worth of $300 million
Ring collection worth an estimated £6.1 million ($8.5 million)
Despite the fact she’s yet to make it down the aisle to get married, Paris Hilton has certainly racked up an impressive collection of engagement rings during her twenty year search to find Mr Right.
And her fiance’s have certainly not been afraid to think outside the (jewellery) box when it comes to ring design. According to Zack, “Pear shaped rings became increasingly popular in 2018, thanks to celebrities like Paris Hilton following her engagement to actor Chris Zylka.”
Hilton’s latest ring, presented to her by current fiance Carter Reum, is a custom-made £750,000 ($1 million) 10 to 20 - carat emerald-cut center stone, framed by two shield cut diamonds, all fit within a tension setting. Zack adds “This unique ring was designed by Jean Dousset, the great-great-grandson of Louis-Francois Cartier, who founded the iconic Cartier brand back in 1847.”
One engagement ring
Net worth of $30 million
Ring collection worth an estimated £6 million* ($8.2 million)
Three engagement rings
Net worth of $1.4 billion
Ring collection worth an estimated £4.5 million* ($6.2 million)
Despite having lived the ups and downs of her romantic relationships under the glare of the media's spotlight during the past 15 years, there is very little information on Kim Kardashian’s first engagement and subsequent marriage to music producer Damon Thomas. Her impressive ring collection value is therefore based solely on the pieces given to her by Kris Humphries and Kanye West.
One engagement ring
Net worth of $500 million
Ring collection worth an estimated £3.9 million* ($5.4 million)
Two engagement rings
Net worth of $300 million
Ring collection worth an estimated £1.1million ($1.5 million)
Three engagement rings
Net worth of $150 million
Ring collection worth an estimated £950,000 ($1.3 million)
Many people may have forgotten the fact that before her well-documented 2003 engagement to Coldplay frontman Chris Martin, the GOOP founder and Oscar-winning actress was also briefly engaged to Brad Pitt back in the mid-nineties.
Her current husband, co-creator of Glee and American Horror Story Brad Falchuk, proposed back in 2018 with an exceptionally beautiful ring. The piece, which Zack values at anywhere between £200k - £400k depending on the quality of the sapphire, features a large blue 12-carat cushion sapphire set in a simple solitaire setting to highlight the stone as the sole focus.
One engagement ring
Net worth of $40 million
Ring collection worth an estimated £710,000* ($975,000)
Two engagement rings
Net worth of $320 million
Ring collection worth £495,000 ($680,000)
Three engagement rings
Net worth of $165 million
Ring collection worth an estimated £465,000* ($647,000)
Black Widow star Johannson has accumulated an impressive collection of unique rings during each of her three engagements. Fellow Hollywood actor and first husband Ryan Reynolds presented her with a more traditional round-cut diamond set on a yellow gold band, second husband Romain Dauriac opted for one featuring three round diamonds featured in a large, art deco setting.
Her current husband, SNL writer and cast member Colin Jost, proposed in 2019 with a £320,000 ring designed by Taffin’s James de Givenchy. The piece features a huge pear-shaped diamond alongside a light brown diamond of around 11 carats near the knuckle. Zack adds that “the feature of an old cut diamond gives the ring a sought-after vintage effect.”
One engagement ring
Net worth of $10 million
Ring collection worth an estimated £390,000* ($539,000)
Two engagement rings
Net worth of $180 million
Ring collection worth an estimated £272,000* ($374,000)
Two engagement rings
Net worth of $330 million
Ring collection worth an estimated £152,000 ($210,000)
Two engagement rings
Net worth of $60 million
Ring collection worth an estimated £147,000 ($203,000)
One engagement ring
Net worth of $45 million
Ring collection worth an estimated £60,000 ($83,000)
One engagement ring
Net worth of $30 million
Ring collection worth an estimated £25,000 ($35,000)
One engagement ring
Net worth of $35 million
Ring collection worth an estimated £22,000 ($30,400)
Although celebrity worshipping tabloids and gossip sites might be hungry to cover the latest Hollywood engagements, when it comes to anything connected to the upcoming wedding of a major player in the British royal family, they are positively ravenous.
But which ladies within the prestigious royal circle have been presented with the most impressive rings from their husbands-to-be?
Back in 2010, Prince William proposed to his then girlfriend Kate Middleton, and touched the hearts of romantics around the world by presenting her with the engagement ring of the late Diana, Princess of Wales. The family heirloom, which is valued today at around £390,000 ($543,000) is a 12-carat sapphire and diamond ring that has become synonymous with all things royal.
Looking back at the engagement more than a decade ago, Zack states that, “globally, the sale of blue sapphires increased by around 300% following the news the pair were to wed. Even now, thanks to the Netflix show ‘The Crown’, sales of sapphires are surging, with vintage style halo designs like Kate’s being extremely popular.”
The custom-made engagement ring Prince Harry used to propose to Meghan in 2017 is certainly something of a step-up from the £13,000 Tiffany ring first husband Trevor Engelson proposed to her with in 2010.
The ring fit for a Princess, estimated by Zack to be worth around £134,000, features a three-carat cushion cut centre diamond from Botswana (where the royal couple spent their third date), and is surrounded by two diamonds from the personal collection of Diana.
Now-husband Jack Brooksband proposed to the youngest daughter of Sarah Ferguson and Prince Andrew back in 2018 with a stunning Padparadscha sapphire, a rare stone with a pink tint to it, surrounded by diamonds. Due to the fact the stone in question is rarer than a diamond, the ring could be worth anywhere up to £50,000 - depending on the number of carats.
Shortly after the proposal, Jack stated in an interview that he was drawn to the uniquely beautiful ring as ‘it changes colour when it hits certain lights, much like Eugenie.’
World Cup winner and England rugby star Mike Tindall proposed to Princess Anne’s daughter Zara in 2010 with a single solitaire diamond on a split platinum band with surrounding diamonds on the outside. Expert jewellers have recently valued the ring, which is believed to feature a five-carat diamond, at around £140,000.
So, for those who might be considering popping the big question in the near future, what kind of expert help can Zack Stone offer up when it comes to finding the perfect match that - like your marriage - will stand the test of time.
“Alternative styles are becoming increasingly popular as younger couples look to break free from traditional styles such as solitaire or stone rings. We expect to see more gemstones such as sapphires, rubies and emeralds in engagement rings, along with fancy coloured diamonds increasing in popularity.
“Disregarding carat, cut and clarity, millennials are turning to unique, bold rings, featuring colourful asymmetric stones that are designed to represent the personality traits of their partner, making the ring as unique as the relationships they celebrate.”
“Princess Diana's beautiful Ceylon Sapphire engagement ring is one of the most referenced engagement rings, which probably comes as no surprise! Alongside this, we've also had requests for rings like Kim Kardashian's, Lady Gaga's heart shaped ring, and Reece Witherspoon's Asscher cut ring.
“It is certainly becoming increasingly popular to incorporate passed down family jewels into engagement rings, with a growing number of couples using our remodelling service to create new engagement rings from old or damaged jewellery that holds a lot of sentimental value.
“Sometimes the pieces are extremely valuable, however on other occasions it's more about the story behind the ring, which is why this is such a beautiful and unique way to design your engagement ring.”
“The most important thing is not to rush into it and buy the first ring you see or like. Instead, shop around and do your research. Consider whether you want a lab grown or natural diamond, or whether you want a gemstone such as a sapphire, emerald or ruby.
“If you're buying for your partner, think about their style and personality. What colours do they wear? Do they wear white gold or yellow gold?
“It's also worth speaking to a jeweller in person, rather than just buying online without any expert advice, especially if you're on a smaller budget and are trying to make the most of your money.”
“There are certain types of diamonds which can make good investments. These include natural-colored diamonds, which are much rarer and generally very expensive, starting from £50,000 to around £10,000,000.
“Natural coloured diamonds have seen the biggest growth in value recently, with pink and blue the most popular colors. The Argyle Diamond Mine in Western Australia, the world’s major source for pink and purple stones, closed down at the end of 2020, and therefore prices have increased in recent months due to rarity.
It can be all well and good fantasising over the perfect engagement ring, but without a clear plan on how you plan to pay for one of the most important purchases of your life, you may find yourself a little stuck.
A good place to start is with our Engagement Ring Cost Calculator.
All you need to do is answer a few simple questions about your relationship, salary, family, the intended ring recipient and your spending habits.
The calculator will then combine the information (which we will never store) with a super scientific formula to offer you a personalised suggestion of how much you can afford to spend on a ring.
In an ideal world, you’d have been saving up for years for the perfect engagement ring, and would be able to pay off the outstanding amount in full at the time of purchase.
Unfortunately, that is not a viable option for the majority of individuals, and one of the easiest ways to finance a ring without totally wiping out any emergency savings you’ve got stored away is to use a credit card with a 0% introductory APR on purchases. By choosing this option, you can take your time to pay without the added burden of interest charges.
How you pay for your ring will largely depend on your own personal preferences, affordability and credit history.
0% interest credit cards could save you money in the long run, by offering a long interest free period and low APR.
You may have the option of financing a ring with a loan arranged through the jeweller you purchase your ring from. In some cases the loans offered by the jeweller may fit your specific financial needs, but generally speaking they won’t have the best terms or interest rates, and you are unlikely to receive any cash back or rewards on the purchase.
If you’re considering a personal loan to afford an engagement ring, it is important to remember that the best personal loan rates will be unique to you and your circumstances.
According to ONS crime statistics, jewellery and watches are among the most popular items stolen during home burglaries. Having a comprehensive contents insurance policy can protect you and your precious jewels should your home be broken into.
If you're a homeowner, you may want to consider taking out combined buildings and contents insurance, as UK home insurance providers often offer cheaper premiums compared to having two separate policies.
It’s also worth noting that engagement rings are likely to cost more than the single item limit on your home insurance - meaning you’ll need to add them as a named item to your insurance provider and keep the receipt.
And if you’re planning to get engaged while on holiday, take a good look at the terms and conditions on your travel insurance to make sure it’s covered - having the ring stolen or your bags get lost before you even get the chance to pop the question is bad enough on its own, so discovering you’ve spent all that money and there’s no way to get it back on top is best avoided.
Perhaps take a dummy ring for the occasion, a cubic zirconia or Swarovski ring makes your intentions clear enough, and lets you double check the size before splashing out on the real deal.
You could also consider getting wedding insurance for your big day, however it’s important to remember wedding insurance usually only covers rings exchanged at the wedding ceremony.
Taking a seed list of internationally famous female celebrities (sources listed below) that have previously generated media coverage as a result of their high profile engagements, money.co.uk worked with Zack Stone, engagement ring specialist at Steven Stone, in order to place an estimated value on the 38 rings analysed for the study.
Using manual, desk-based research, we also looked into the history of the rings, as well as details surrounding those who had made the proposals.
All currency conversions are correct as of June 19th, 2021.
www.instagram.com
www.pinterest.co.uk
www.celebritynetworth.com
www.twitter.com
www.brides.com
www.dailymail.co.uk
www.hellomagazine.com
www.usmagazine.com
www.tmz.com
www.vogue.com
www.elle.com
www.diamondhedge.com
www.mamamia.com.au
www.celebbuzz.com
www.glamour.com
www.ibtimes.co.in
www.theadventurine.com
www.professionaljeweller.com
*Please note, due to unavailable information and imagery available on the engagement, Kim Kardashian’s ring from first fiance Damon Thomas was unable to be included in the expert valuations