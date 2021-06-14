Revealed: The most beautiful beaches around the world

Whether you lay down and stay horizontal the whole time you’re there, spend your time splashing about in the ocean, or maybe you’re the one taking your credit card for spin and buying everyone ice-creams or cocktails - there really is nothing better than a day (or week) on the beach.

With many people desperate to book a getaway, we were curious to discover which beach is the most picturesque; this was achieved by analysing over 26 million Instagram hashtags associated with the world’s most popular beaches and calculating how many pictures were shared per metre of the beach length. The beach with the most Instagram posts per metre has been crowned the most beautiful beach in the world.

The World’s Most Beautiful Beaches

Bali’s Kelingking Beach is officially money.co.uk’s most beautiful beach in the world; covering just 80m of Nusa Penida in Bali, Kelingking Beach has 338,193 photos (and counting) shared on Instagram, meaning for every metre of the beach there are 4,227 pictures taken. Although its beauty alone is enough to make it a popular visitor destination, it’s mostly famed for its cliffs in the shape of a Tyrannosaurus Rex, which make for the perfect photo opportunity.

Australia’s Bondi Beach is second on the list which spans 1,000m of Sydney’s coastline and has 1,777 pictures taken per metre of the beach. Despite the land down under being well-known for its incredible seaside scenery, Bondi is the only Oz-based beach to make the top 20. In 3rd position is Railay Beach in Krabi, Thailand, which is a stunning resort made even more special by the fact you can only arrive there by boat.

Europe is a beach lover’s paradise

Half of the world’s most beautiful beaches in the world are in Europe; Daymer Bay Beach in Cornwall, England is at 4th place and it’s also the smallest beach to feature in the top 20 - measuring just 37 metres long. Italy’s Tropea Beach is 5th, followed by Navagio Beach in Greece which is the 6th most beautiful beach in the world.

The UK strikes again with the Welsh seaside location of Tenby ranking 8th, while the Portegese Praia do Camilo is 9th. Further down the list is Cala Goloritzè in Italy at 11th place, Spain’s Cala Saona in 13th, Margate Beach in England is 14th, Spanish’s Cala Gat is 16th. The top 20 list is rounded off by Durdle Door in Dorset, England, which is most famous for its stone arch and pebbled beach.

The Top 20 Beautiful Beaches In The World

1. Kelingking Beach, Nusa Penida, Bali

80 metres, 4,227 pictures per metre

Crowned the most beautiful beach in the world, Kelingking Beach in Bali covers just 80m of Bali ground and for every glorious metre there are 4,227 pictures taken. It’s no surprise that this is a popular photo location when you consider the famous cliffs in the shape of a Tyrannosaurus Rex, plus the stunning backdrop of the bright blue sea and the added greenery from the tropical plants.

2. Bondi Beach, Sydney, Australia

1,000 metres, 1,776 pictures per metre

One of the biggest attractions in Australia for tourists and locals alike, as the crescent-shaped sand beach is conveniently positioned just 7km away from the Sydney Central Business District. Getting its name from the Aboriginal word ‘Bondi’ meaning “water breaking over rocks,” this beach offers both stunning scenery and a vibrant city vibe to its guests.

3. Railay Beach, Krabi, Thailand

450 metres, 587 pictures per metre

Once a laid back fishing village in Krabi, Railay Beach is now a world-class tourist destination. What makes this place feel even more special is that it's cut off from the rest of the mainland by a row of steep hills, which means you can only get there by boat. With a mix of striking limestone cliffs shooting out of the crystal clear waters and the white sandy beaches this beach is bursting with character.

4. Daymer Bay Beach, Cornwall, England

37 metres, 489 pictures per metre

Despite Cornwall being a tourist hotspot in the UK, Daymer Bay Beach is off the beaten track and slightly sheltered by the Camel Estuary, its surrounding dunes, and sandhills. The stunning stretches of golden sand can also be enjoyed by our canine friends and you can take in the view from one of the many award-winning seafood restaurants along the coastline.

5. Tropea Beach, Calabria, Italy

115 metres, 423 pictures per metre

A classic Italian resort bursting with charm, Tropea Beach aptly sits on the Tyrrhenian Sea, which is called the Costa degli Dei, the 'Coast of the Gods,’ making it a fan-favourite for both tourists and locals. As you relax on the beach, you are surrounded by dramatic cliffs with eyes on the historic town centre which sits on top of this epic scenery.

6. Navagio Beach, Zakynthos, Greece

182 metres, 403 pictures per metre

This stunning beach is also known as Shipwreck Beach as a result of a ship that was smuggling cigarettes into Greece and washed up at the location in 1983. Since then, it has widely been considered as one of the most beautiful beaches in the country thanks to its huge surrounding cliffs and crystalline waters.

7. Hanauma Bay, Hawaii, USA

570 metres, 345 pictures per metre

One of the most popular tourist destinations on the Island of Oʻahu in the Hawaii Kai neighborhood of East Honolulu, it looks like something straight out of Disney’s Moana. As well as looking good, it also does good; it is the first Marine Life Conservation District in the State, aiming to re-establishing its pristine marine ecosystem that so many people flock to visit.

8. Tenby North Beach, Pembrokeshire, Wales

787 metres, 336 pictures per metre

Awarded the prestigious Blue Flag Beach as a result of their strong environmental, educational, safety-related and access-related efforts, this is a slice of Welsh paradise. Enclosed by the pastel-hued townhouses and rugged cliffs, this east-facing beach is a self-made sun-trap.

9. Praia do Camilo, Lagos, Portugal

100 metres, 325 pictures per metre

Possibly one of the Algarve’s most iconic beaches, its golden sand and crystal clear, azure waters is an Instagram opportunity waiting to happen. To get your toes in between the sand, you need to climb down the 200 wooden steps winding down through the orange-toned cliffs, which is all part of the spectacle.

10. Boulders Beach, Cape Town, South Africa

420 metres, 323 pictures per metre

Unlike all the other beaches on the list, at Boulders Beach you will get the chance to be surrounded by its most famous residents - a colony of African penguins. It’s actually the only place in the world where you can get this close to the special endangered creatures, which is why over 60,000 people visit the beach each year. Well, that and the spectacular seaside views.

11. Cala Goloritzè, Baunei, Italy

133 metres, 309 pictures per metre

A small-but-special beach, the water features unbelievable shades of blue and green and sits at the base of a deep ravine, which was naturally created by a landslide in 1962 - it’s a prime example of Sardinian paradise. The uniqueness of this spot makes the experience of snorkelling amongst colourful fish even more memorable.

12. Blue Point Beach, Ungasan, Bali

105 metres, 287 pictures per metre

This beautiful coral beach can only be accessed via a secret, narrow gap amongst the cliffs enclosing the beach, which makes it feel like even more of a treasure. You can soak in the naturally-occuring pools or catch rays on the super soft sand, but if you’re more of a foodie, go to one of the seafood restaurants dotted alongside the coast and watch the surfers while you eat.

13. Cala Saona, Formentera, Spain

140 metres, 282 pictures per metre

Like a scene straight off the front of a European postcard, Cala Saona offers visitors the chance to spend all day sunbathing, swimming, and chilling out right up to 9pm when the sun begins to set. Once the clock strikes 9pm, it’s then the ideal location to sip on a mojito and take in the pink-hued sunset.

14. Margate Beach, Kent, England

200 metres, 265 pictures per metre

If you had to describe a classic British seaside resort, Margate Beach is exactly that. This beach is pretty much timeless, featuring a tidal pool, funfair rides, and amusement arcades, it’s one to visit for traditional seaside fun and entertainment. Visitors young and old spend the day here and make the most of the several seafood stalls, restaurants, and bars along the seafront.

15. Freedom Beach, Phuket, Thailand

300 metres, 247 pictures per metre

One glimpse of Freedom Beach and you’ll finally have the definition of ‘turquoise’ thanks to the tranquil sea. Dubbed as ‘the Pearl of Phuket’ it’s tucked away in a tiny cove that’s surrounded by a tropical jungle with high-rising coconut trees and it offers just two quaint restaurants, so you can embrace the white sand and crystal-clear water while eating Pad Thai.

16. Cala Gat, Cala Ratjada, Spain

40 metres, 246 pictures per metre

Sitting in the outskirts of Cala Ratjada, this is the second-smallest beach on the list measuring just 40 metres long. Though it’s small, it has a lot to offer; there is a mix of trees and clifftops encircling Cala Gat, the water is crystal clear and the sand is picture-perfect golden, making it every Instagrammers' dream.

17. Kitsilano Beach, Vancouver, Canada

473 metres, 246 pictures per metre

Affectionately known as ‘Kits Beach’ to locals, this beach has something for everyone - from sunbathing to extreme watersports - ‘Kits' has you covered. With designated areas for swimmers, you can enjoy a doggy paddle while embracing the Vancouver skyline and surrounding mountains.

18. Lanikai Beach, Hawaii, USA

804 metres, 246 pictures per metre

Thought to be one of the hidden gems of O'ahu in Hawaii, this is one of those rare tourist attractions that is actually enjoyed by locals too, which tells you a lot about how special it is. The sand is fine and powdery, the water is crystal clear, and the Mokulua Islands make for a stunning backdrop. You might even see a sea turtle swimming in the water!

19. Bal Harbour Beach, Miami, Florida

1,360 metres, 239 pictures per metre

Thanks to Bal Harbour being a small enclave, you’re guaranteed to find a bit of peace and quiet away from the forever buzzing Miami. Locals recommend that you get to the beach early to watch the sunrise and after that you can follow the scenic beach path that runs through Bal Harbour that will guide you to one of the many brunch spots alongside the beach.

20. Durdle Door, Dorset, England

1,040 metres, 233 pictures per metre

Home to the most famous stone arch anywhere in the world and it’s probably the most photographed landmark along the Jurassic Coast. Unlike many of the other beaches on this list, this beach is a mix of pebble and shingle which makes it feel even more unique and makes it worthy of an Instagram post.

