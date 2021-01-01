If you want cheap one day car insurance, shop around for policies using our car insurance comparison tool to find the right deal.
Car insurance for a day
Car insurance for one day is a good option if you only need cover for 24 hours, and it is cheaper than buying an annual policy and cancelling it.
Before you apply, check the policy's acceptance requirements, including:
The minimum age you need to be to take out a one day policy.
The maximum vehicle value you can get cover for - as any vehicle costing over this amount will not be covered
The standard excess that is payable by you in the event of a claim. Here is more on how car insurance excess works.
What is one day car insurance?
It is a policy that can cover you for just one day. You may need this type of cover if you are:
you are learning to drive in a family member's or friend's car
you are hiring a car to go on a trip
you are borrowing a family member or friend's car
you are using a courtesy car and you want more than third party cover
you only drive occasionally, for example you may own a classic car which you don't use all the time
If you want to drive someone else's car, you could have yourself added to their policy instead.
Short term insurance is priced per day so try not to buy cover for longer than you need.
Should I choose normal cover or 24-hour car insurance?
If you know you will only use a car for 24 hours you should always get a short-term car insurance policy, rather than buying annual cover and cancelling it.
You will be charged a fee of as much as £70 to cancel your policy, so it will always be cheaper to buy a short term one day policy.
Why temporary car insurance may be cheaper
If you need short-term cover for longer, for example one or two months, it can be cheaper to cancel an annual policy.
This guide includes an example of when cancelling a policy could cost less than temporary car insurance.
One day car insurance FAQs
Can I drive a car without insurance?
No, it is a legal requirement to have at least third party car insurance cover to drive in the UK.
What happens if I do not have car insurance?
It is illegal to drive in the UK without insurance it and you could face a fixed fine, six points on your licence and your car being seized and destroyed.
Can I get car insurance for a temporary period?
Yes you can get temporary, or short term, car insurance that can last from one day up to three months. Here is when you should consider short term car insurance.
What is car insurance excess?
It is the amount you have to pay towards any claim you make. Find out how car insurance excess works here.
Can I check if a car is insured?
Yes, you can check if a car has a valid insurance policy in place through the Motor Insurance Database (MID).
What does car insurance cover?
It can cover damage to your and another driver's car after an accident. It can also cover theft, vandalism, fire and more.
Most short-term car insurance policies will include fully comprehensive cover, although some insurers may be able to offer third party or third party, fire and theft cover.
Comprehensive cover will typically include:
Do I have to be an experienced driver to take out one day car insurance?
You're likely to see more quotes if you have several years' driving experience and a full UK licence, but there are specialist providers out there that offer temporary car insurance to those with less experience or different licence types, and other providers that cover learner drivers.
Can I take out one day car insurance if I have points on my licence?
If you have points on your driving licence, previous motoring convictions or a history of several insurance claims, you might find it difficult to get temporary insurance cover, but it's worth shopping around as some providers will be happy to cover you.
Does one day car insurance have a car value limit?
Most insurers also apply limitations on the value of the car and will usually cover drivers for cars worth up to £50,000.