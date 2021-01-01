If you want cheap one day car insurance, shop around for policies using our car insurance comparison tool to find the right deal.

Car insurance for a day

Car insurance for one day is a good option if you only need cover for 24 hours, and it is cheaper than buying an annual policy and cancelling it.

Before you apply, check the policy's acceptance requirements, including:

The minimum age you need to be to take out a one day policy.

The maximum vehicle value you can get cover for - as any vehicle costing over this amount will not be covered

The standard excess that is payable by you in the event of a claim. Here is more on how car insurance excess works.

What is one day car insurance?

It is a policy that can cover you for just one day. You may need this type of cover if you are:

you are learning to drive in a family member's or friend's car

you are hiring a car to go on a trip

you are borrowing a family member or friend's car

you are using a courtesy car and you want more than third party cover

you only drive occasionally, for example you may own a classic car which you don't use all the time

If you want to drive someone else's car, you could have yourself added to their policy instead.

Short term insurance is priced per day so try not to buy cover for longer than you need.

Should I choose normal cover or 24-hour car insurance?

If you know you will only use a car for 24 hours you should always get a short-term car insurance policy, rather than buying annual cover and cancelling it.

You will be charged a fee of as much as £70 to cancel your policy, so it will always be cheaper to buy a short term one day policy.

Why temporary car insurance may be cheaper

If you need short-term cover for longer, for example one or two months, it can be cheaper to cancel an annual policy.

This guide includes an example of when cancelling a policy could cost less than temporary car insurance.

One day car insurance FAQs