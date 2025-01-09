12 side hustle ideas to boost your income in 2025

Let’s face it – most of us wouldn’t mind a little extra cash in our pockets. Side hustles are a great way to boost your income without giving up your day job. The best ones allow you to earn money doing something you enjoy. Here are 12 of the top side hustles to explore in 2025.

Side hustles for beginners

With side hustles, you can earn extra money without lots of training and preparation or using your own money to start a business.

Before you settle on a particular side hustle, conduct some market research to find the best fit for you – one that interests you enough to work on in your spare time. It must be one you’re enthusiastic about and where you have the skills needed to succeed. But it also mustn’t be so much of a commitment that it has a negative impact on your home life. The last thing you want is for it to cause problems at home or work.

How much can you earn?

The great thing about side hustles is that you don’t need to reinvent the wheel to start making money. Many popular side hustles come with a proven formula, making it easier to get started, reduce the risk of failure, and begin earning sooner.

One idea is to start selling online. It’s simple to use marketplaces like eBay or Amazon, which give you immediate access to a huge audience. Buying and selling more goods each week or opting for one of the more ambitious side hustles listed below could prove even more profitable. Indeed, it’s estimated that the 47% of Brits with a side hustle earn around £800 a month from their activity on average.

What are the most popular side hustles?

The full range of side hustles is too vast to cover in this article, but here are a dozen of the most popular and potentially profitable side hustles to whet your appetite:

1. Selling old or refurbished goods online

Gone are the days when secondhand clothes and bric-a-brac were the domain of junk shops and jumble sales. Now it’s fashionable and environmentally friendly to offload clothes, books, furniture, games and accessories via platforms like Gumtree, Vinted and Facebook Marketplace.

If your online selling operation takes off, you might want to avoid countless trips to the Post Office by using Royal Mail’s free collect-from-home service instead

If you have a creative bent, you could consider reconditioning or personalising items, such as furniture, with a fresh paint job or new materials

Upcycling clothes and reconditioning classic electronics, such as old record players, phones, game consoles and radios, can also turn a profit

2. Selling homemade goods

It’s not just pre-loved items that sell. You can also make money from a hobby that involves creating items from scratch.

Bespoke or homemade goods can be sold either through your website, online marketplaces or a market stall or craft fair

Popular offerings include freshly baked cakes, scented candles and portraits of customers’ children or pets

3. Selling photos and other media content

There's a high demand for quality photos, animations, music, and video, with platforms like Shutterstock, Adobe Stock, and Getty Images offering generous payouts for professional-grade content. Payment structures vary by company – some offer a flat fee per use, while others provide commission, such as earning 45% of the sale price for each item or collection sold.

Selling photos could see you paid anything from £1 to hundreds of pounds per sale, depending on the work or number of items in a sale bundle

A word of caution – agencies don’t accept everyone who approaches them, so check eligibility requirements beforehand

4. Content creation

Photos aside, you could make extra money from blogging, podcasts, vodcasts and website design. YouTube alone has 2.5 billion users, so there’s no shortage of opportunities for anyone with a great idea, from baking and home plumbing tutorials to yoga and gym classes.

Starting a blog, vlog, or social media channel is a great way to make money. By promoting your content on social media, you can begin to generate income as your audience grows.

Once you’ve built a solid following, you can attract advertisers or earn money through affiliate links to relevant companies, like cinemas or travel agents. You could even expand further by selling your own products.

5. Pet care

The old adage about not working with children or animals doesn’t apply to side hustles, as both offer great earning potential. For animals, you could sign up with a pet-sitting, dog-walking, or grooming agency. If you're up for it, you could even offer pet-sitting services for owners who prefer not to put their pets in kennels or catteries while they’re away.

Dogwalkers earn around £15 an hour on average, while pet sitters typically get around £22 an hour.

Local councils limit how many dogs you can take for a walk at any one time. This is typically between four and six. Always check your council’s Public Spaces Protection Order as breaching this could result in you being issued a Fixed Penalty Notice of £100

If you want to look after pets at your home, ensure you get a Boarding for Cats and Dogs Licence from your local council

6. Childcare

Childcare typically falls into two categories: babysitting and childminding. Babysitting usually takes place at the child’s home, while childminding happens at yours. To get started, strong references are essential, so it's a good idea to begin with the children of close friends and family. Additionally, it’s important to research the typical responsibilities and challenges involved in these roles, so you're prepared for any potential issues.

Babysitters earn around £14 an hour on average

You must register with Ofsted if you plan to care for children at your home. This costs £35

Consider taking a first aid for babies and children course, such as those run by the Red Cross and by Mini First Aid

7. Delivery and driver services

If you have a car, motorcycle or even a bike, you could make deliveries for a provider such as Just Eat or Deliveroo, or even set up an independent service in your local area. Courier services such as Gophr and CitySprint cover business-to-business deliveries and are an option if you live in a big city.

Payments vary with the main delivery service providers, depending on location, time of day and distance covered per job, although you get to keep 100% of any tips earned

You should tell your motor insurer if you are working as a driver. You may also need bike insurance if this is your mode of transport

Peer-to-peer car sharing is another way you can make money from driving. This activity involves loaning your car to drivers vetted by your car share company. You can hire out your car for a few hours or for multiple days. In return, you receive a commission or fee.

With car sharing, you typically take 60% to 70% of the daily rental fee

Turo reckons its car providers earn around £6,500 a year on average, while another big firm in this field, Hiya, puts the average for its leasers at £650 a month

8. DIY services

If you're handy with tools, you can turn your DIY skills into cash by offering services like assembling flat-pack furniture, clearing gutters, gardening, house cleaning, or washing cars and windows. The possibilities are endless, and there’s always demand for these types of property maintenance tasks.

What you charge varies from task to task, but handyman side hustlers can earn up to £5,000 a month or more depending on the hours they put in and the work they do

You may need public liability insurance to cover any accidents or damage at your client’s property

You typically use your tools and equipment, although most customers let you use their lawnmower, if gardening is your gig

9. Mystery shopping

Fancy getting paid to shop? If the answer’s yes, mystery shopping could be for you. The job involves giving feedback about retail experiences via online surveys. Typically you are asked for opinions about the customer service or sales team working at a specified shop, service station, restaurant, booking line, etc.

There are several types of mystery shopping assignments, including visiting shops, making phone calls, sending emails and participating in web chats or social media interactions. To become a mystery shopper, you need to register with a provider such as Serve First or Mystery Shoppers.

You could earn between £4 and £40 per assignment, with payments made into your bank account each month

The agency covers any costs you incur during a mystery shopping assignment

10. Competitions, surveys and focus groups

Companies often run competitions to gather public opinions on products, services, and issues, or to raise awareness of a brand or cause. In return, participants can win cash prizes or equivalent rewards. However, unless you're exceptionally lucky, you'll likely need to enter dozens, if not hundreds, of competitions to increase your chances of winning.

A more practical option is to offer your services to survey companies and focus groups, who will pay for your opinions. You can share your insights by completing online surveys or participating in group discussions, typically through a web link.

Survey sites such as Ipsos i-Say typically pay points, which you exchange for vouchers to spend at major retailers, including Amazon, Tesco and M&S

A survey worth 250 points would be worth around £2.50. When you’ve banked enough points you can exchange them for £5 or £10, for example

Focus groups tend to pay in cash, and you could earn between £40 and £200 for your participation

11. Tutoring

Tutoring is a great side hustle where you can use skills you already have or want to refine. Whether it’s language, music, or academic expertise, you can leverage your knowledge to help ambitious students achieve their goals.

Tutors can typically earn between £15 and £40 per hour, with rates averaging around £20. The amount you charge depends on the subject, location, and whether the lessons are in-person or online

See our guide on how to become a private tutor for more information

12. Translating

Demand for translators has grown in recent years as more and more companies offer their products and services to a wider, international audience. This is good news for anyone who fancies earning extra cash by flexing their linguistic muscles.