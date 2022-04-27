How to fund your business idea

There’s no shortage of people who’ve had a eureka moment. But it takes more than a moment to conjure up a money spinning notion, it also takes hard work and a hefty dose of luck to make it fly. This is where careful planning comes into play. Without proper preparation, in this case a business plan, you can kiss goodbye to becoming the next Elon Musk or Karren Brady. Write a business plan A business plan lays bare your strategy, explaining in detail how you’ll turn an idea into a money-maker. It should cover all aspects of a business, starting with a mission statement, which crystalises what makes your business idea so special. After the business plan should come the first of several sections showing how you’ll achieve your aim and how many people you’ll need to employ. You’ll need to explain what you’d be spending on equipment, marketing and logistics, and identify where your business will fit in the marketplace. On this point, you’ll need to satisfy everyone, yourself included, that you know your competition and that you can get a slice of their action. Of course, there’s a lot more to drawing up a business plan, so be sure to research what potential investors or lenders would want and need to know. You could always also get an accountant who specialises in business startups to run their eyes over your plan before submitting it.

These unsecured and secured loans could help you grow your business, cover running costs or even fund a new company. Compare business loans

Where to get funding for your startup business If you’re looking for funding, you’ll need a solid idea of where you want your business to be in one to five years. This’ll certainly be the case if you’re seeking a grant. While this can seem daunting to an inexperienced business owner, there’s no shortage of schemes and resources available that come with copious guidance notes. How to get grants to fund a new business idea Grants are a good starting place if you’re looking for funding, because you don’t pay it back or give part of your business away in return. Charities, organisations and private businesses all offer grants, but the largest source of them is the government. Around 70 different government grants are currently available, plus a raft of other useful government backed or promoted resources, including the Seed Enterprise Investment Scheme. Most are linked to specific fields, such as engineering, pharmaceuticals or the arts, but some are more general. The grants are typically paid in one of three ways: you get a lump sum upfront

you get a grant of the same size as your own investment

you’re reimbursed after spending your own money Local government grants and resources Local authorities often run grant schemes, which comprise support for people trying to get their startup off the ground. These can consist of cash advances or voucher schemes, whereby you’re given coupons or credits that can be cashed in at office suppliers, training courses and the like. Business support networks are worth rooting out too. You might find them through your local library, university, Jobcentre Plus, as well as on social media networks, such as Linkedin. Free mentoring, helplines and training courses on various aspects of setting up a business regularly crop up. These may or may not be better than paid for courses – so check the small print and take a look at reviews. Other sources of small business funding