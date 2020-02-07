Compare start-up business loans to find the loan you need to get your business venture up and running.
Looking through a range of options gives you more chance of securing a great deal. You'll only find results from genuine companies. Our data experts check each company before we add them to our comparisons.
1
Prepare a business plan
When looking for a start up loan decide how much you need to borrow and how long you'd need to repay. Once you have worked out what's best for your business needs find the cheapest small business loan deal by comparing a number of companies.
2
Compare your options
Have a look through the options to find the best start-up loan, importantly terms and repayments can vary between providers so check any conditions attached to the loan then pick a deal that offers the cheapest start-up business loan for your business.
3
Apply for the loan
You may be able to get a cheaper business loan by applying online and some lenders and brokers only ever operate digitally, so to make sure you find the best start-up business loan deals comparing quotes on the internet is a must. Once you've decided on the provider you want, simply apply.
A start-up loan is a cash lump sum borrowed from a lender to help fund a new business. They are not only good for getting a new business off the ground – they can also be used for businesses under two years old.
The money from start-up loans can be used for most business expenses. Start-up loans can help you with set-up costs, cash flow or your premises. Alternatively, one of these loans could help build your team or get your name out there.
You could spend the money on things like:
buying stock
buying equipment
marketing
paying workplace rent
staff wages
recruitment
training
You can check the loan amounts each lender can offer by using our start-up business loans comparison. Look at the rates when choosing, because the higher the rate, the more you'll pay in interest.
While many businesses can access a loan of some kind, the options for your business may be constrained by the industry you are in, so make sure to check before you apply.
Time also plays a factor. For example, government start-up loans are available only to new businesses while many cash-advance loans require you to have been trading for a set period before you apply.
Start-up business loans work like most other types of loans. You borrow money from a business lender and agree to repay it with interest over a fixed term.
Depending on which of the available start-up loans and lenders you choose, you could borrow as little as £500 or as much as £5 million.
If you started your business within the last two years, you may still be eligible for one of the start-up loans above. Check the terms and conditions for the one you're interested in.
Start-up loans usually come with a set of criteria that you'll need to meet to be eligible. For example:
you have to be 18 or over
you have to live in the UK
your business must be based in the UK
your business needs to be under two years old
you must have the right to work in the UK
You also need to show that you can afford the repayments and have to go through the usual credit checks.
Start by looking online at the loans and grants available to you.
Our comparison table will give you a good idea of what's out there. There are several options that may help you depending on your current circumstances.
When selecting the best business start-up loan for your needs you should:
look for lenders that offer the loan amount you need
compare rates to get an idea of how much interest you could pay
apply for the loan with the lowest Annual Percentage Rate (APR)
Make sure you compare as many start-up loans as possible to find the lowest APR for the amount you need to borrow.
You don't need collateral to get a start-up business loan. Start-up loans tend to be unsecured, so you'll usually find that you won't need to offer any assets as security to get one.
Not a lot. All you need before applying for any start-up business loan is a business plan and a cash-flow forecast.
This helps lenders to see that you're serious about your business and that you have thought about what you need to do to get it going.
You can find business-plan and cash-flow forecast templates online if you're unsure of what these should look like.
You also need to have a decent credit history if you're going to apply for start-up loans, as you will be credit checked when you apply.
Yes. If you have a poor credit history, a government start-up loan could be a good option.
These can offer between £500 and £25,000 and have a fixed interest rate of 6%. You can repay them over one to five years.
Start Up Loans is a UK government-backed scheme supported by the British Business Bank. It gives start-up loans and support to small businesses in the UK.
No, grants don’t have to be paid back.
You apply for a small business grant from your local council. You could get, for example, up to £1,000 to help you start your business without needing to repay the money or pay any interest. With start-up loans, you always have to pay the money back to the lender.
Your council isn't obligated to accept your application. If your application is rejected, you could look at start-up loans as an alternative.
You need to be sensible when you get a start-up loan. When you get a sudden cash injection, it can be exciting. But you need to avoid the temptation to overspend.
Here are some tips:
Stick to the plan: keep referring to your plan to see how you intended to spend the money
Keep separate bank accounts: have one for your funds, and one for your usual business incomings and outgoings. This way, you can keep track of how much of your start-up loan you've spent. Only transfer the funds as you need them
Set up automatic payments: you'll never miss a repayment if you do this, and it's one less thing to remember each month
Stay in touch with your lender: keeping them updated could mean that if you run into trouble, you'll have a good relationship
As with any loan, the most important thing is making sure you can meet the repayments.
There are a few benefits to start-up loans that you might not have thought about:
Credit score. If you make all your repayments on time and in full, you'll build a good credit rating for your business. This makes borrowing easier in the future
Unsecured funding. Start-up loans tend to be unsecured, so you won't usually need to put forward any assets as security. This means your business and home are safe, whatever happens
Full autonomy. If you get a loan, you remain in charge of all your business decisions. This may not be the case if you use an investor instead of a loan
Yes. Lenders can accept applications for home-based businesses, but you should still check with each lender to check your business is eligible to apply.
Yes, but only if you include wages as part of your loan application.
Some lenders require you to have a business account with them to qualify for a business loan, but some are more flexible. Ask before you apply.
Yes, but you may get an interest penalty based on your remaining loan balance. Check with your lender if you can afford to repay your loan early.
We include loans available for businesses that have been trading up to two years, from lenders and through brokers on our panel. Here’s more information about how our website works.
We have commercial agreements with some of the companies in this comparison and get paid commission if we help you take out one of their products or services. Find out more here.
You do not pay any extra, and the deal you get is not affected.
Last updated: 07 March, 2022