You could get insurance that covers you and your bicycle when you are abroad. Compare quotes to find cover for accidents or damage to your bike when you travel.
Think about what protection you want from your bicycle insurance.
To find the best cover, you should think about:
How often you want to take your bike abroad
How much cover you would need to replace your bike
If you need travel insurance to ride your bike overseas
Here is how bike insurance abroad works
Bike insurance policies that include European or Worldwide cover can protect you for:
30 days
60 days
90 days
Some policies automatically include cover for 30 days, but you may need to pay extra to be protected for longer.
You can use the cover for multiple trips, or one long cycle touring holiday. Only look for policies that offer a long enough period to cover the length of your trip.
Look for a policy that can cover the total value of your bike if it gets stolen or damaged.
Only compare policies that offer the cover you need, such as:
Third party liability: This can cover the cost of claims against you if you injure someone or damage their property, e.g. if you crashed into a parked car.
Accessories cover: This covers any bike accessories like protective clothing, lights or GPS if they are damaged and need to be replaced.
Competition cover: This covers you to take part in any competitions you enter while abroad, including time trials, road races or triathlons.
Look out for any policy exclusions, for example most insurers do not offer third party liability cover in the USA or Canada.
Here is everything that can be covered by a bicycle insurance policy
Some travel insurers define riding a bike as a dangerous activity, so you may need to pay extra to include it in your travel policy.
If you already have a policy, check that it includes the activities you will be doing. Here is how to get travel insurance for extreme sports.
Yes, it can cover the cost of any damage to your bike, and you can claim if you suffer a serious injury, or if you damage someone else's property.
Most insurers cover your bike and bike box while it is being transported, for example if it is damaged while in a plane.
It depends on the insurer, but most policies offer worldwide cover that includes most countries. Check the policy to see where you will be covered.
You can if the cover is included in your policy. You may need to pay extra to include it and you may only be covered for amateur competitions.
Yes, most insurers only accept a claim for theft if your bike has been secured using an approved lock. Find out what Sold Secure locks you need here.
Yes it can, but it depends on what sort of cycling you plan to do. You may need to pay extra for more dangerous activities like mountain biking.
Compare bicycle insurance quotes to find a deal that works for you.
Last updated: 25 February, 2022