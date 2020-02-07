<Cycle accident insurance

Compare bicycle travel insurance

You could get insurance that covers you and your bicycle when you are abroad. Compare quotes to find cover for accidents or damage to your bike when you travel.

  • Compare cycle travel insurance on the wider market
  • Choose your extras
  • Get a quote for cycle travel cover in less than 5 minutes
Compare cycle travel insurance from leading providers

You'll only find results from genuine companies. Our data experts check each company before we add them to our comparisons.

How to compare bicycle travel insurance

1

Enter your details

Get personalised cycle travel cover quotes in minutes, simply enter a few details about you and the bicycle you want to insure


2

We check out every company we list

Our data experts check the companies we list are legit and we only add them to our comparisons when we're happy they've satisfied our screening.


3

Apply and save

Once you've reviewed the choices, simply pick the best bicycle travel insurance deal for you and apply.


How to get the right cover to use your bike abroad

Think about what protection you want from your bicycle insurance.

To find the best cover, you should think about:

  • How often you want to take your bike abroad

  • How much cover you would need to replace your bike

  • If you need travel insurance to ride your bike overseas

Here is how bike insurance abroad works

How long do you need cover for?

Bike insurance policies that include European or Worldwide cover can protect you for:

  • 30 days

  • 60 days

  • 90 days

Some policies automatically include cover for 30 days, but you may need to pay extra to be protected for longer.

You can use the cover for multiple trips, or one long cycle touring holiday. Only look for policies that offer a long enough period to cover the length of your trip.

What level of cover do you need?

Look for a policy that can cover the total value of your bike if it gets stolen or damaged.

Only compare policies that offer the cover you need, such as:

  • Third party liability: This can cover the cost of claims against you if you injure someone or damage their property, e.g. if you crashed into a parked car.

  • Accessories cover: This covers any bike accessories like protective clothing, lights or GPS if they are damaged and need to be replaced.

  • Competition cover: This covers you to take part in any competitions you enter while abroad, including time trials, road races or triathlons.

Look out for any policy exclusions, for example most insurers do not offer third party liability cover in the USA or Canada.

Here is everything that can be covered by a bicycle insurance policy

Get the right travel insurance

Some travel insurers define riding a bike as a dangerous activity, so you may need to pay extra to include it in your travel policy.

If you already have a policy, check that it includes the activities you will be doing. Here is how to get travel insurance for extreme sports.

Get travel insurance quotes

Cycle travel insurance FAQs

Explore bicycle insurance guides

couple-in-city-on-bicycles

Can you get insurance to ride your bike abroad?

If you are planning to take your bike on holiday with you, the right insurance policy will keep it protected. Here is how to insure yourself to cycle abroad.

Read More
Young woman walking bicycle down countryside road in the sun

Do you need bicycle insurance?

Bicycle insurance gives you financial protection if your bike is lost, stolen or damaged or you get into an accident, but is it worth the cost? Here is how to work out if you need bicycle insurance.

Read More
couple cycling side by side along the street

How to claim on your bicycle insurance

If you have bicycle insurance and your bike gets damaged, stolen or you are injured while riding, you can claim to cover the cost. Here is how to make a bike insurance claim.

Read More

Do you need another type of bicycle insurance?

Last updated: 25 February, 2022